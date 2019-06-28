Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Goldman Sachs Group Inc    GS

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC

(GS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Goldman Sachs : Ally Financial Beat the Fed to a Rate Cut -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/28/2019 | 11:29am EDT

By Allison Prang

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Ally Financial Inc. aren't waiting around for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates.

Goldman told customers Thursday it was cutting the rate on its Marcus high-yield savings account to 2.15% from 2.25%, following Ally's decision to lower its online-savings rate to 2.1% from 2.2%.

The cuts show that banks are positioning themselves for the Fed to lower rates later this year.

"Interest rates are on the downswing and projected to fall further," Ally said in a note to customers explaining the move. Goldman didn't offer customers an explanation but suggested they explore its high-yield certificates of deposits.

Goldman said in a statement that "rates on certain products change based on market conditions."

The central bank began raising rates from near zero starting in 2015 at a pace that allowed banks to charge borrowers more while keeping deposit costs in check. That gave Goldman, Ally and other online-only banks an opening to lure savers with above-market yields.

The Fed's decision to pause rate increases earlier this year took the pressure off banks to pay depositors more, and the possibility of a cut is giving them cover to go down.

For every 10 basis points -- 0.1 percentage point -- that Ally lowers its savings rate, the company boosts its earnings by 3%, said Vincent Caintic, managing director for Stephens Inc. "It's meaningful," he said.

The Fed is set to meet next at the end of July. Federal-funds futures indicate that investors expect the central bank to cut its short-term benchmark rate by at least a quarter of a percentage point.

Ally and Goldman are still paying savers well above the rest of the industry. The average interest rate on a savings account has stayed steady at 0.1% in 2019, according to Bankrate.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLY FINANCIAL INC 1.71% 30.87 Delayed Quote.33.89%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC 2.23% 203.695 Delayed Quote.19.32%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC
11:35aStandard Industries, private equity vie for BASF construction chemicals - sou..
RE
11:29aGOLDMAN SACHS : Ally Financial Beat the Fed to a Rate Cut -- Update
DJ
10:21aShares in big banks climb as Fed approves capital plans
RE
10:21aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Edge Higher, Dow May See Best June In 80 Years As Eye..
DJ
05:45aGOLDMAN SACHS : Ally Financial Beat the Fed to a Rate Cut
DJ
06/27U.S. Banks Lift Dividends, Buybacks After Fed Approves Capital Plans
DJ
06/27GOLDMAN SACHS : Form 8-K - Thursday, June 27, 2019
PU
06/27GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
06/27GOLDMAN SACHS : Statement on Proposed Capital Actions
PU
06/27NOVOLIPETSK STEEL : Largest Shareholder Fletcher to Sell 2.6% Stake
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 35 150 M
EBIT 2019 12 403 M
Net income 2019 8 689 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,74%
P/E ratio 2019 8,58
P/E ratio 2020 7,75
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,07x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,00x
Capitalization 72 919 M
Chart GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Goldman Sachs Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 227 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John E. Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Stephen M. Scherr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James A. Johnson Independent Director
William W. George Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC19.32%72 919
MORGAN STANLEY9.68%73 160
CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION (THE)-3.20%53 667
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY49.41%39 056
HUATAI SECURITIES37.72%26 666
CHINA SECURITIES CO LTD153.39%21 414
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About