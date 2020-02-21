Log in
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC.

(GS)
Goldman Sachs : Announces Redemption of 2.600% Notes due April 23, 2020 and Floating Rate Notes due April 23, 2020

02/21/2020 | 04:23pm EST

NEW YORK, NY, February 21, 2020 - The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) today announced that it will redeem all of the issued and outstanding 2.600% Notes due April 23, 2020 (the '2.600% Notes') and all of the issued and outstanding Floating Rate Notes due April 23, 2020 (the 'Floating Rate Notes' and together with the 2.600% Notes, the 'Notes') on March 23, 2020 (the 'Redemption Date'). The 2.600% Notes have an aggregate principal amount of $1,700,000,000 and the Floating Rate Notes have an aggregate principal amount of $1,300,000,000.

Each series of Notes will be redeemed for a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of such series of Notes plus accrued and unpaid interest to but excluding the Redemption Date (together, the 'Redemption Payment'). From and after the Redemption Date, all interest will cease to accrue on each series of the Notes.

Investors in each series of Notes should contact the bank or broker through which they hold a beneficial interest in the Notes for information about obtaining the Redemption Payment for the Notes in which they have a beneficial interest.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is a leading global investment banking, securities and investment management firm that provides a wide range of financial services to a substantial and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.

# # #

Media Contact:
Jake Siewert
Tel: +1 212 902 5400

Investor Contact:
Heather Kennedy Miner
Tel: +1 212 902 0300

Disclaimer

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 21:21:15 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 36 904 M
EBIT 2020 12 419 M
Net income 2020 8 542 M
Debt 2020 198 B
Yield 2020 2,26%
P/E ratio 2020 9,49x
P/E ratio 2021 8,69x
EV / Sales2020 7,59x
EV / Sales2021 7,53x
Capitalization 82 407 M
Chart GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 265,98  $
Last Close Price 232,73  $
Spread / Highest target 57,7%
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John E. Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Stephen M. Scherr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Marco Argenti Co-Chief Information Officer
Atte Lahtiranta Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC.1.22%82 407
MORGAN STANLEY10.15%85 678
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION2.14%62 405
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED0.47%40 916
HUATAI SECURITIES CO., LTD.0.69%24 636
CHINA MERCHANTS SECURITIES CO., LTD.5.63%16 920
