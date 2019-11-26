Goldman Sachs : CFTC Fines Goldman Sachs $1 Million for Failing to Record Calls

By Kristin Broughton

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission ordered a Goldman Sachs Group Inc. subsidiary to pay $1 million to settle charges it failed to obtain and retain recordings of certain phone lines on a sales and trading desk.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC violated swap dealer regulations that require firms to record certain phone conversations, the CFTC said Tuesday. The regulator said Goldman failed to record the lines for 20 days starting in January 2014.

The CFTC said it became aware of the issue when it asked the New York investment bank for the recordings as part of a separate investigation.

The regulator didn't provide details about that investigation, but said that Goldman's inability to produce the recordings impeded the probe.

"Goldman Sachs is pleased to have resolved this matter," said Maeve DuVally, a spokeswoman for the bank.

The case illustrates how a technical glitch can cause regulatory headaches down the road.

The alleged violations stem from a software security patch Goldman installed on Jan. 18, 2014, that required the bank to shut down its servers, according to the CFTC. In the process of rebooting, Goldman's recording system powered up prematurely and failed to resume recording, the CFTC said.

Goldman discovered the issue on Feb. 7, 2014, when it conducted a spot-check of the system as employees were changing desks, according to the CFTC.

The bank had the system back up and running the following morning, and subsequently put in place controls to prevent similar malfunctions in the future, the CFTC said.

Write to Kristin Broughton at Kristin.Broughton@wsj.com