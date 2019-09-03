Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Goldman Sachs Group Inc    GS

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC

(GS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Goldman Sachs : Coder-in-Chief Ditches Wall Street for California Sunshine -- 2nd Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 03:26pm EDT

By Liz Hoffman

Martin Chavez began planning his escape from Wall Street in January.

Weary of the New York winter, the Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trading executive retreated to his vacation home in the Berkshires, bought a white board at Target and sketched out his next chapter, listing his priorities in order: Operation Kids, Freedom & Sunshine.

The 55-year-old is retiring from Goldman and moving to California, where he plans to spend more time with his two young children and teach a course at Stanford University. He spent 26 years at the firm, which he joined as a young computer programmer.

Mr. Chavez was once seen as a future chief executive candidate, and his ascension up Goldman's ranks -- a gay, tattooed, Latino techie who became the face of a new breed of nerds ruling Wall Street -- were a sign of changes across the financial industry.

"I tell people if your top priority is your career on Wall Street, I think that's interesting and I support you and I don't want to hang out with you," Mr. Chavez said in an interview. "My top priority is peace of mind. No 2. is my kids. No. 3 was Goldman Sachs."

Mr. Chavez joined the firm in 1993 as a coder in its commodities-trading arm, building mathematical models for senior traders. He was the fourth employee in a skunk works group of engineers that built Goldman's risk-management and trading database, SecDB.

Mr. Chavez was in some ways emblematic of a new, cooler Goldman. He left the firm in 1997, founded and sold a tech startup, and returned in 2005 after spending a week at a New Mexico monastery mulling the offer.

In 2013 he was put in charge of Goldman's engineering department. On his watch, the department grew to almost 10,000 people, a quarter of the firm's head count.

He was a favorite of then-CEO Lloyd Blankfein, who promoted him to finance chief in 2017. But the job never quite fit. Mr. Chavez struggled on investor calls and was the public face when the bank nearly flunked a government stress test.

"I'm sure it was amazing preparation for something," Mr. Chavez said Tuesday. "One day I'll figure out what that is."

Under new CEO David Solomon, he returned last year, to the trading division, where he has overseen Goldman's push to digitize the business, cut costs and move more of its client interactions onto apps and other electronic pipelines.

Big banks are leaning heavily on coders as more trading goes electronic, and Mr. Chavez has been a champion of Goldman's push to open up its internal technology to clients. The firm is building a subscription-based trading app called Marquee; an early version of the app was dubbed "Marty" in Mr. Chavez's honor. A restructuring earlier this year moved 6,000 engineers into the trading division.

Mr. Chavez will be replaced by Marc Nachmann, a senior investment-banking executive. Mr. Nachmann came up raising money derivatives for Goldman's commodities clients and is known as a wonky insider with risk-management expertise.

The handover comes during a critical spell for Goldman's trading business. Postcrisis regulations and calm markets have cut its trading revenue 60% since 2009. It has been courting corporate clients and asset managers, while accommodating client preferences that have shifted to simpler products.

Mr. Chavez, who is close to former Google CEO Eric Schmidt and investor Jim Breyer, said he will teach a course at Stanford on "how software ate finance" and is weighing jobs in venture capital. He said he is interested in whether the same digitization that shook up finance can be applied to health care.

"The transformation of finance through software is about making money programmable," he said. "The next frontier is making life -- genes, cells, organs -- programmable."

And Mr. Chavez, who grew up in Albuquerque, N.M., said he plans to spend time in the sun. "My friend [famed venture capitalist] Peter Thiel asked me, 'When are you going to stop talking about moving to Los Angeles and move to Los Angeles?'"

Write to Liz Hoffman at liz.hoffman@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC
03:26pGOLDMAN SACHS : Coder-in-Chief Ditches Wall Street for California Sunshine -- 2n..
DJ
03:21pBank Stocks Fall on Global Growth Worries
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:15aGoldman Sachs global co-head of securities division Marty Chavez to retire
RE
11:05aGOLDMAN SACHS : Martin Chavez, Goldman Sachs's Coder-in-Chief, to Retire--Update
DJ
10:51aGOLDMAN SACHS : Martin Chavez, Goldman Sachs's Coder-in-Chief, to Retire
DJ
04:43aNational Grid PLC NGG Finance plc Announces Tender Offer Results
DJ
09/02Swedish buyout firm EQT launches IPO to aid global growth
RE
08/30Euro Tumbles to Two-Year Low After Weak Economic Data
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 35 384 M
EBIT 2019 12 351 M
Net income 2019 8 606 M
Debt 2019 236 B
Yield 2019 2,05%
P/E ratio 2019 8,86x
P/E ratio 2020 8,20x
EV / Sales2019 8,75x
EV / Sales2020 8,65x
Capitalization 73 319 M
Chart GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Goldman Sachs Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 235,50  $
Last Close Price 203,91  $
Spread / Highest target 57,4%
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John E. Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Stephen M. Scherr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James A. Johnson Independent Director
William W. George Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC22.07%73 319
MORGAN STANLEY4.64%68 573
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-7.85%50 026
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY39.41%35 391
HUATAI SECURITIES17.04%22 433
CHINA SECURITIES CO LTD120.67%18 647
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group