Goldman Sachs : Evaluating Role as Sponsor for Megvii Technology's IPO

By Jing Yang

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) said it is evaluating its role as a sponsor for the planned initial public offering by Megvii Technology Ltd. in Hong Kong after the artificial intelligence company was blacklisted by the U.S.

Earlier this week, the U.S. added 28 Chinese entities to an export blacklist, citing their role in Beijing's repression of Muslim minorities in northwest China.

The decision by the Commerce Department to add the firms to its "entity list" means that suppliers will be barred from providing U.S.-origin technology to them without a license.

In an emailed statement, Goldman said it is "evaluating in light of the recent developments."

Megvii, which counts Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Ant Financial Services Group and Lenovo Group Ltd. among its shareholders, had filed a draft IPO prospectus for a listing in Hong Kong. It had appointed Goldman Sachs, J.P.Morgan and Citigroup as joint sponsors for the IPO.

In Hong Kong, sponsors shepherd companies through a listing and conduct due diligence and other functions.

On Tuesday, Megvii said that it objects to the company's addition to the U.S. entity list. While it didn't directly refer to its listing plan, it said that the direct business impact is expected to be minimal and that "as of now, there are no changes to Megvii's ongoing plans."

Established in 2011, Megvii provides facial-recognition authentication solutions for Android smartphones, as well as internet of things solutions for city management and logistics.

