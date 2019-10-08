Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Goldman Sachs Group Inc.    GS

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC.

(GS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Goldman Sachs : Evaluating Role as Sponsor for Megvii Technology's IPO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2019 | 11:21pm EDT

By Jing Yang

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) said it is evaluating its role as a sponsor for the planned initial public offering by Megvii Technology Ltd. in Hong Kong after the artificial intelligence company was blacklisted by the U.S.

Earlier this week, the U.S. added 28 Chinese entities to an export blacklist, citing their role in Beijing's repression of Muslim minorities in northwest China.

The decision by the Commerce Department to add the firms to its "entity list" means that suppliers will be barred from providing U.S.-origin technology to them without a license.

In an emailed statement, Goldman said it is "evaluating in light of the recent developments."

Megvii, which counts Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Ant Financial Services Group and Lenovo Group Ltd. among its shareholders, had filed a draft IPO prospectus for a listing in Hong Kong. It had appointed Goldman Sachs, J.P.Morgan and Citigroup as joint sponsors for the IPO.

In Hong Kong, sponsors shepherd companies through a listing and conduct due diligence and other functions.

On Tuesday, Megvii said that it objects to the company's addition to the U.S. entity list. While it didn't directly refer to its listing plan, it said that the direct business impact is expected to be minimal and that "as of now, there are no changes to Megvii's ongoing plans."

Established in 2011, Megvii provides facial-recognition authentication solutions for Android smartphones, as well as internet of things solutions for city management and logistics.

Write to Jing Yang at jing.yang@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC.
10/08GOLDMAN SACHS : Evaluating Role as Sponsor for Megvii Technology's IPO
DJ
10/08Health Care Down On Flight From Risk -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
10/08Former Goldman programmer fails, again, to toss theft conviction
RE
10/08Spain's Cellnex to buy Arqiva's telecoms division in $2.5 billion deal
RE
10/08Deutsche Bank's chairman best paid among German blue chips in 2018
RE
10/04GOLDMAN SACHS : Section 16 Filings of our Executive Officers and Directors
PU
10/03DEUTSCHE BANK : World Bank Prices its First Euro 500 Million 30 Year Benchmark B..
AQ
10/02MORGAN STANLEY : Airbnb May Tap Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs as It Prepares to ..
DJ
09/30NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
09/30NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 35 147 M
EBIT 2019 12 214 M
Net income 2019 8 500 M
Debt 2019 236 B
Yield 2019 2,12%
P/E ratio 2019 8,64x
P/E ratio 2020 8,10x
EV / Sales2019 8,74x
EV / Sales2020 8,65x
Capitalization 70 967 M
Chart GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 234,00  $
Last Close Price 197,37  $
Spread / Highest target 60,1%
Spread / Average Target 18,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John E. Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Stephen M. Scherr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David Alan Viniar Non-Independent Director
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC.19.96%72 057
MORGAN STANLEY0.43%67 235
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-15.17%46 340
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY40.41%35 162
HUATAI SECURITIES17.84%22 190
CHINA MERCHANTS SECURITIES CO., LTD.22.76%14 249
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group