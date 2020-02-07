Log in
Goldman Sachs : Form 8-K - Friday, February 7, 2020

02/07/2020 | 05:43pm EST

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported):

February 7, 2020

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware

No. 001-14965

No. 13-4019460

(State or other jurisdiction

(Commission

(IRS Employer

of incorporation)

File Number)

Identification No.)

200 West Street, New York, N.Y.

10282

(Address of principal executive offices)

(Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (212) 902-1000

N/A

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report.)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

  • Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
  • Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
  • Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
  • Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c)) Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Trading

Exchange

Title of each class

Symbol

on which registered

Common stock, par value $.01 per share

GS

NYSE

Depositary Shares, Each Representing 1/1,000th Interest in a Share of Floating Rate

GS PrA

NYSE

Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A

Depositary Shares, Each Representing 1/1,000th Interest in a Share of Floating Rate

GS PrC

NYSE

Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series C

Depositary Shares, Each Representing 1/1,000th Interest in a Share of Floating Rate

GS PrD

NYSE

Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series D

Depositary Shares, Each Representing 1/1,000th Interest in a Share of 5.50%

GS PrJ

NYSE

Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series J

Depositary Shares, Each Representing 1/1,000th Interest in a Share of 6.375%

GS PrK

NYSE

Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series K

Depositary Shares, Each Representing 1/1,000th Interest in a Share of 6.30%

GS PrN

NYSE

Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series N

5.793% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Normal Automatic Preferred Enhanced Capital Securities of Goldman Sachs Capital II

GS/43PE

NYSE

Floating Rate Normal Automatic Preferred Enhanced Capital Securities of Goldman Sachs Capital III

GS/43PF

NYSE

Medium-Term Notes, Series A, Index-Linked Notes due 2037 of GS Finance Corp.

GCE

NYSE Arca

Medium-Term Notes, Series B, Index-Linked Notes due 2037

GSC

NYSE Arca

Medium-Term Notes, Series E, Index-Linked Notes due 2028 of GS Finance Corp.

FRLG

NYSE Arca

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.405) or Rule 12b-2 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.12b-2).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

Exhibits are filed herewith in connection with the issuance of the following debt securities by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (the "Company") on February 7, 2020 pursuant to the Company's automatic shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-219206) (as amended, the "Registration Statement"):

    • $2,000,000,000 2.60% Notes due 2030 (the "Securities")
  2. Exhibits

The following exhibits are filed as part of this Current Report on Form 8-K and Exhibits 5.1 and 23.1 are incorporated by reference into the Registration Statement as exhibits thereto:

5.1 Opinion of Sullivan & Cromwell LLP relating to the Securities.

23.1 Consent of Sullivan & Cromwell LLP (included as part of Exhibit 5.1).

  1. Pursuant to Rule 406 of Regulation S-T, the cover page information is formatted in iXBRL (Inline eXtensible Business Reporting Language).
  1. Cover Page Interactive Data File (formatted in iXBRL in Exhibit 101).

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.

(Registrant)

Date: February 7, 2020

By:

/s/ Matthew E. Tropp

Name:

Matthew E. Tropp

Title:

Assistant Secretary

Exhibit 5.1

[Letterhead of Sullivan & Cromwell LLP]

February 7, 2020

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.,

200 West Street,

New York, New York 10282.

Ladies and Gentlemen:

We are acting as counsel to The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Company"), in connection with the issuance and delivery, on the date hereof, of $2,000,000,000 principal amount of the Company's 2.60% Notes due 2030 (the "Notes"). The Company filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, on July 10, 2017, a registration statement on Form S-3ASR (File No. 333-219206) (the "Registration Statement") under the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Act") relating to the proposed offer and sale of an unspecified principal amount of the Company's unsecured debt securities, including the Notes. The Notes are being issued under an indenture, dated as of July 16, 2008 (as previously amended, most recently by the Fourth Supplemental Indenture, dated as of December 31, 2016, the "Indenture"), between the Company and The Bank of New York Mellon, as trustee (the "Trustee").

In rendering this opinion, we have examined the following documents:

  1. The Restated Certificate of Incorporation and the Amended and Restated By-Laws of the Company and the Certificate of Designations of the Company relating to the 4.40% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series S.
  2. The Indenture.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

- 2 -

  1. Certificates of officers of the Company with respect to the authorization of the Notes, the determination of the terms of the Notes and related matters.
  2. A form of the Notes.

We also have examined such questions of law as we have considered necessary or appropriate for the purposes of this opinion. Upon the basis of such examination, it is our opinion that the Notes constitute valid and legally binding obligations of the Company, subject to bankruptcy, insolvency, fraudulent transfer, reorganization, moratorium and similar laws of general applicability relating to or affecting creditors' rights and to general equity principles.

The foregoing opinion is limited to the Federal laws of the United States, the laws of the State of New York and the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware, and we are expressing no opinion as to the effect of the laws of any other jurisdiction.

In rendering the foregoing opinion, we are not passing upon, and assume no responsibility for, any disclosure in the Registration Statement or any related prospectus or other offering material regarding the Company or the Notes or their offering and sale.

We have relied as to certain matters on information obtained from public officials, officers of the Company and other sources believed by us to be responsible, and we have assumed, without independent verification, that the Indenture has been duly authorized, executed and delivered by the Trustee, that the Notes conform to the form thereof examined by us, that the Trustee's certificates of authentication of the Notes have been manually signed by one of the Trustee's authorized officers, that the Notes have been delivered against payment as contemplated in the Registration Statement and that the signatures on all documents examined by us are genuine.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

- 3 -

We hereby consent to the filing of this opinion as an exhibit to the Registration Statement. In giving this consent, we do not thereby admit that we are in the category of persons whose consent is required under Section 7 of the Act.

Very truly yours,

/s/ Sullivan & Cromwell LLP

Disclaimer

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
