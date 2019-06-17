Goldman Sachs : Form 8-K - Monday, June 17, 2019

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported):
June 14, 2019
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Delaware
No. 001-14965
(State or other jurisdiction
(Commission
of incorporation)
File Number)
No. 13-4019460
(IRS Employer
Identification No.)
200 West Street
New York, New York
10282
(Address of principal executive offices)
(Zip Code)
Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (212)902-1000
N/A
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report.)
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Trading
Name of each exchange
Title of each class
Symbol(s)
on which registered
Common stock, par value $.01 per share
GS
NYSE
Depositary Shares, Each Representing 1/1,000th Interest in a Share of Floating Rate
GS PrA
NYSE
Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A
Depositary Shares, Each Representing 1/1,000th Interest in a Share of 6.20%
GS PrB
NYSE
Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series B
Depositary Shares, Each Representing 1/1,000th Interest in a Share of Floating Rate
GS PrC
NYSE
Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series C
Depositary Shares, Each Representing 1/1,000th Interest in a Share of Floating Rate
GS PrD
NYSE
Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series D
Depositary Shares, Each Representing 1/1,000th Interest in a Share of 5.50%
GS PrJ
NYSE
Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series J
Depositary Shares, Each Representing 1/1,000th Interest in a Share of 6.375%
GS PrK
NYSE
Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series K
Depositary Shares, Each Representing 1/1,000th Interest in a Share of 6.30%
GS PrN
NYSE
Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series N
5.793% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Normal Automatic Preferred Enhanced Capital Securities of Goldman Sachs Capital II
GS/43PE
NYSE
Floating Rate Normal Automatic Preferred Enhanced Capital Securities of Goldman Sachs Capital III
GS/43PF
NYSE
Medium-Term Notes, Series A, Index-Linked Notes due 2037 of GS Finance Corp.
GCE
NYSE Arca
Medium-Term Notes, Series B, Index-Linked Notes due 2037
GSC
NYSE Arca
Medium-Term Notes, Series E, Index-Linked Notes due 2028 of GS Finance Corp.
FRLG
NYSE Arca
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.405) or Rule 12b-2 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.12b-2).
Emerging growth company ☐
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐
Item 3.03 Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders.
Upon issuance of the Series Q Preferred Stock (as defined in Item 5.03 below), the ability of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (the "Registrant") to declare or pay dividends on, or purchase, redeem or otherwise acquire, shares of its common stock will be subject to certain restrictions in the event that the Registrant fails to pay dividends on its Series Q Preferred Stock. These restrictions are set forth in the Certificate of Designations establishing the terms of the Series Q Preferred Stock, a copy of which is listed as Exhibit 3.1 to this Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.
Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.
On June 14, 2019, the Registrant filed a Certificate of Designations to its Restated Certificate of Incorporation with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware setting forth the terms of its 5.50% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series Q, liquidation preference $25,000 per share (the "Series Q Preferred Stock"). A copy of the Certificate of Designations relating to the Series Q Preferred Stock is listed as Exhibit 3.1 to this Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.
Additional exhibits are filed herewith in connection with the offering, issuance and sale of depositary shares representing interests in the Registrant's Series Q Preferred Stock under the Registrant's Registration Statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-219206).
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits
The following exhibits are filed as part of this Report on Form 8-K:
3.1 and 4.1Certificate of Designations of the Registrant relating to the Series Q Preferred Stock.
4.2
Form of certificate representing the Series Q Preferred Stock.
5.1
Opinion of Sullivan & Cromwell LLP relating to the depositary shares representing interests in the Registrant's Series Q Preferred
Stock.
23.1Consent of Sullivan & Cromwell LLP (included as part of Exhibit 5.1).
SIGNATURE
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
(Registrant)
Date: June 17, 2019
By: /s/ Matthew E. Tropp
Name:
Matthew E. Tropp
Title:
Assistant Secretary
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. published this content on 17 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2019 21:43:06 UTC