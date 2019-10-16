Goldman Sachs : League Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship

Mike Serbinis, Founder and CEO, Among 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs at 2019 Builders + Innovators Summit

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is recognizing Mike Serbinis, League Inc. Founder and CEO, as one of the 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2019 at its Builders + Innovators Summit in Santa Barbara, California.

Goldman Sachs selected Serbinis as one of 100 entrepreneurs from multiple industries to be honored at the three-day event. With over $1B in previous exits, Serbinis is a proven entrepreneur and pioneering technologist who has transformed the way people live, learn, connect and do business. He was the founder and CEO of digital reading company Kobo, which quickly became the only global competitor to Amazon's Kindle. Before that, he founded, grew, and sold cloud storage pioneer DocSpace to Critical Path—a messaging service that ran one-third of the world's email.

His current company, League, is North America's leading enterprise health OS, a data-driven platform designed to provide a single access hub for employees to engage with their health, lifestyle and benefit programs. Current customers include Unilever, Shopify, Lush Cosmetics and L'Occitane. League was recently named to CB Insights' inaugural Digital Health 150 ranking , which showcases the most promising private digital health companies in the world. The company also ranked fifth on the 2019 LinkedIn Top Startups List , which recognizes the top sought-after startups.

Serbinis accepted the award and alluded to other announcements coming soon. "While this award has my name on it, I'm a firm believer that start-ups are a team sport and know that this award is a reflection on the entire League family," Serbinis added. "Our team at League is reinventing how employees interact with their benefits, allowing them to take back control of their own health. I'm looking forward to sharing the next stages of our entrepreneurial journey with the world as we launch some exciting innovations and partnerships in the coming months."

"True innovation is built from a diversity of perspectives and experiences," said David M. Solomon, Chief Executive Officer of Goldman Sachs. "Our Builders + Innovators Summit brings together a collective of impressive future leaders who are striving to drive meaningful change. For 150 years, Goldman Sachs has supported entrepreneurs as they launch and grow their businesses. That's why we are pleased to recognize Mike as one of the most intriguing entrepreneurs of 2019."

In addition to honoring 100 entrepreneurs, the summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders, as well as resident scholars.

About League

North America's leading enterprise health OS, a data-driven platform designed to provide a single access hub for employees to engage with their health, lifestyle and benefit programs through its category-defining Health Benefits Experience: HBX™. This new "front door" to healthcare eliminates the current sea of point solutions via an integrated ecosystem of over 100 insurance carriers, healthcare partners and HRIS systems. Customers like Unilever, Uber, Shopify, and Lush Cosmetics are amongst the hundreds of employers currently using League to revolutionize their employee experience, drive better benefit utilization & reduce costs.

