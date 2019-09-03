Goldman Sachs : Martin Chavez, Goldman Sachs's Coder-in-Chief, to Retire

By Liz Hoffman

Martin Chavez is retiring from Goldman Sachs Group Inc., where he was the face of a new breed of engineers ruling Wall Street and one of its most senior openly gay executives.

Mr. Chavez, who had once been considered a potential chief executive of the company and has been a co-head of its trading arm for the past 10 months, will retire at the end of the year, according to an internal memo.

He came up as a computer programmer in its trading arm and was a favorite of former Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein, who promoted him to finance chief in 2017.