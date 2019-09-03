Log in
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC

(GS)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Goldman Sachs : Martin Chavez, Goldman Sachs's Coder-in-Chief, to Retire

0
09/03/2019 | 10:51am EDT

By Liz Hoffman

Martin Chavez is retiring from Goldman Sachs Group Inc., where he was the face of a new breed of engineers ruling Wall Street and one of its most senior openly gay executives.

Mr. Chavez, who had once been considered a potential chief executive of the company and has been a co-head of its trading arm for the past 10 months, will retire at the end of the year, according to an internal memo.

He came up as a computer programmer in its trading arm and was a favorite of former Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein, who promoted him to finance chief in 2017.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 35 384 M
EBIT 2019 12 351 M
Net income 2019 8 606 M
Debt 2019 236 B
Yield 2019 2,05%
P/E ratio 2019 8,86x
P/E ratio 2020 8,20x
EV / Sales2019 8,75x
EV / Sales2020 8,65x
Capitalization 73 319 M
Chart GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Goldman Sachs Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 235,50  $
Last Close Price 203,91  $
Spread / Highest target 57,4%
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John E. Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Stephen M. Scherr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James A. Johnson Independent Director
William W. George Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC22.07%73 319
MORGAN STANLEY4.64%68 573
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-7.85%50 026
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY39.41%35 391
HUATAI SECURITIES17.04%22 433
CHINA SECURITIES CO LTD120.67%18 647
