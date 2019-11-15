Goldman Sachs : Names 465 Managing Directors

By Liz Hoffman

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. promoted 465 employees to the role of managing director, a smaller class than previous ones as the bank looks to cut costs and restore the luster of its upper ranks.

Managing directors are the last role before a slot in Goldman's partnership, which David Solomon, in the chief executive role for a year, has been working to shrink and re-energize. Two years ago the bank named 509 managing directors. (New classes of managing directors and partners are chosen in alternating years.)

A record 29% of the 2019 class are women, slightly higher than the roughly one-quarter in each of the past two cycles. Mr. Solomon has said he is committed to closing the gender gap at Goldman, where women make up almost half of the firm's junior bankers but some 20% of its partners -- and even less in revenue-producing roles.

Newly minted managing directors gain access to Goldman's leadership-training program, known as Pine Street, as well as private investment funds and access to a personal wealth adviser.

But they are climbing the ranks to a less-certain future. Goldman's revenues have leveled off in recent years and the firm is spending heavily on new initiatives such as consumer banking and corporate cash-management. The firm's roughly 2,500 managing directors once received a minimum salary of $500,000, but the bank ended that guarantee several years ago.

Just over half of this year's crop work in the U.S. and they average 10 years at the firm. Two-thirds are millennials, a group Wall Street banks have struggled to keep happy. The group includes a Washington lobbyist, the head of Goldman's in-house R&D lab and the head of information security for its consumer bank, Marcus.