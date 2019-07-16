Goldman Sachs : ProSight Global to Sell 3.53 Million Shares at $16 to $18 Each in IPO

By Colin Kellaher

Specialty insurance company ProSight Global Inc. on Tuesday said it will sell 3.53 million shares in its initial public offering, with an expected price range of $16 to $18 each.

The Morristown, N.J., company said the IPO also will include 5.29 million shares being sold by affiliates of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) and TPG Global LLC.

At the $17 midpoint of the expected price range, ProSight said it expects net proceeds of about $51.8 million, which it will use for general purposes, including potential capital contributions to its insurance units.

ProSight said affiliates of Goldman Sachs will own a roughly 37.9% stake after the IPO, while affiliates of private-equity firm TPG will hold 36.4%, assuming the underwriters exercise their option to buy an additional 1.32 million shares from the selling holders.

ProSight, which has applied to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PROS, noted that it won't receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling holders.

