Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Goldman Sachs Group Inc    GS

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC

(GS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Goldman Sachs : ProSight Global to Sell 3.53 Million Shares at $16 to $18 Each in IPO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/16/2019 | 08:35am EDT

By Colin Kellaher

Specialty insurance company ProSight Global Inc. on Tuesday said it will sell 3.53 million shares in its initial public offering, with an expected price range of $16 to $18 each.

The Morristown, N.J., company said the IPO also will include 5.29 million shares being sold by affiliates of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) and TPG Global LLC.

At the $17 midpoint of the expected price range, ProSight said it expects net proceeds of about $51.8 million, which it will use for general purposes, including potential capital contributions to its insurance units.

ProSight said affiliates of Goldman Sachs will own a roughly 37.9% stake after the IPO, while affiliates of private-equity firm TPG will hold 36.4%, assuming the underwriters exercise their option to buy an additional 1.32 million shares from the selling holders.

ProSight, which has applied to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PROS, noted that it won't receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling holders.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC
08:35aGOLDMAN SACHS : ProSight Global to Sell 3.53 Million Shares at $16 to $18 Each i..
DJ
08:19aJPMorgan profit beats estimates on lending strength; net interest margin dips
RE
08:19aJPMorgan profit beats estimates on lending strength; net interest margin dips
RE
08:09aGoldman Sachs profit beats expectations on equity trading, lending
RE
08:06aGoldman Sachs profit beats expectations on equity trading, lending
RE
08:02aU.S. Futures Pause Amid Major Bank Earnings
DJ
08:00aGOLDMAN SACHS : Form 8-K - Tuesday, July 16, 2019
PU
07:59aGOLDMAN SACHS : Raises Quarterly Dividend by 47% to $1.25
DJ
07:56aMARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stocks Set To Tread Water As Investors Parse Trio Of Ba..
DJ
07:44aGOLDMAN SACHS : 2Q earnings decline, but top estimates
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 34 903 M
EBIT 2019 12 248 M
Net income 2019 8 515 M
Debt 2019 236 B
Yield 2019 1,81%
P/E ratio 2019 9,32x
P/E ratio 2020 8,46x
EV / Sales2019 8,98x
EV / Sales2020 8,77x
Capitalization 77 404 M
Chart GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Goldman Sachs Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 231  $
Last Close Price 212  $
Spread / Highest target 42,3%
Spread / Average Target 9,28%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John E. Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Stephen M. Scherr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James A. Johnson Independent Director
William W. George Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC26.66%77 320
MORGAN STANLEY13.17%74 321
CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION (THE)-2.96%54 014
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY47.97%37 759
HUATAI SECURITIES30.37%25 108
CHINA SECURITIES CO LTD131.00%19 763
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About