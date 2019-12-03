Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Goldman Sachs Group Inc.    GS

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC.

(GS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Goldman Sachs Putting Marquee Products on Amazon Web Services --Reuters

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 01:57pm EST

--Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) will be launching products from its digital service, Marquee, on Amazon Web Services, Reuters reports Tuesday.

--Products and services from Marquee will be available on Amazon Web Services next year, the report said.

--Goldman Sachs Chief Executive David Solomon said many of the company's clients already use the Amazon service, the report said.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-goldman-sachs-tech/goldman-sachs-to-launch-new-products-and-services-on-amazons-cloud-idUSKBN1Y726F?il=0

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM -1.26% 1759.93 Delayed Quote.19.90%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC. -2.81% 211.4 Delayed Quote.32.51%
GS HOLDINGS LIMITED 4.17% 0.75 End-of-day quote.212.50%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC.
01:57pGoldman Sachs Putting Marquee Products on Amazon Web Services --Reuters
DJ
02:55aNorway cuts Entra stake in $371 million share sale
RE
02:08aCompletion of secondary placement and flagging - Entra ASA
AQ
02:02aPING AN'S ONECONNECT LAUNCHES UP TO : sources
RE
12/02Potential secondary placement of shares in Entra ASA
AQ
12/02Buyout Activity Declines Sharply -- WSJ
DJ
11/29EU watchdog tells banks to get a grip on costs, merge or close
RE
11/29CREDIT MARKETS : Trader's Junk-Bond Wager on China Pays Off for UBS -- WSJ
DJ
11/29GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/28NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 34 919 M
EBIT 2019 11 398 M
Net income 2019 8 134 M
Debt 2019 231 B
Yield 2019 1,92%
P/E ratio 2019 9,98x
P/E ratio 2020 9,27x
EV / Sales2019 8,81x
EV / Sales2020 8,70x
Capitalization 77 064 M
Chart GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 236,13  $
Last Close Price 217,64  $
Spread / Highest target 42,9%
Spread / Average Target 8,49%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John E. Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Stephen M. Scherr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Marco Argenti Co-Chief Information Officer
Atte Lahtiranta Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC.32.51%77 064
MORGAN STANLEY23.78%79 441
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION19.19%63 677
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED33.73%34 565
HUATAI SECURITIES CO., LTD.4.75%20 791
NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.36.22%16 168
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group