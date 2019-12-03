Goldman Sachs Putting Marquee Products on Amazon Web Services --Reuters

--Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) will be launching products from its digital service, Marquee, on Amazon Web Services, Reuters reports Tuesday.

--Products and services from Marquee will be available on Amazon Web Services next year, the report said.

--Goldman Sachs Chief Executive David Solomon said many of the company's clients already use the Amazon service, the report said.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-goldman-sachs-tech/goldman-sachs-to-launch-new-products-and-services-on-amazons-cloud-idUSKBN1Y726F?il=0

