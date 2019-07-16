Goldman Sachs : Reports Profits, Revenue Slipping--Update

By Liz Hoffman

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.'s quarterly profit fell 6% as the cost of the Wall Street bank's pivot toward Main Street began to weigh.

Goldman earned $2.42 billion, or $5.81 a share, on revenue of $9.46 billion. Both were lower than a year ago but beat muted expectations from Wall Street analysts.

Revenue fell but expenses didn't as Goldman continued to spend heavily on new initiatives such as retail banking and corporate-cash management. The bank on Tuesday tallied up the cost of those investments so far: a $1.3 billion pretax loss. That is equal to about 15% of the bank's annual profits and has lowered by 0.6 percentage points Goldman's 2019 return on equity, a closely watched measure of how wisely it spends shareholders' money.

Still, the stock rose as much as 2% Tuesday afternoon, trading for the first time since January at what the bank says is the value of everything it owns minus what it owes. Investors also got a commitment from Chief Executive David Solomon to give meatier, more transparent updates about the business, a break with Goldman's trademark secrecy.

Mr. Solomon, an investment banker who took over last fall from the long-serving trader Lloyd Blankfein, is changing the firm in other ways. Goldman is hoovering up consumer deposits, launching a joint credit card with Apple Inc., building out wealth-management capabilities and opening up the firm's private-investing funds to outside money. The goal is to turn Goldman from a trading and dealmaking powerhouse into a more well-rounded firm like JPMorgan Chase & Co. or Citigroup Inc., which both reported higher quarterly profits on the backs of their giant consumer and commercial-lending businesses.

The going is slow. Chief Financial Officer Stephen Scherr said some of those new businesses will take up to five years to start turning a profit. For now, the firm still relies heavily on its traders and investment bankers, which leaves it more exposed than rivals to uncooperative markets like those of the second quarter, when trade tensions escalated and the Federal Reserve surprised markets by signaling it could cut, rather than continue to raise, interest rates.

Banks' trading desks do well when clients are confident enough about the direction of stock prices, interest rates and other assets to place big bets. Uncertain investors tend to hunker down rather than risk a loss.

Goldman's quarterly trading revenue fell 3% from a year ago, driven by a 13% decline in fixed-income trading, which includes bonds, currencies and other products tied to interest rates and global economic indicators. Those traders made $1.5 billion in quarterly revenue, compared with as much as $6 billion a decade ago.

Things held up better in stock trading, a steadier business in which banks can eke out fixed commissions regardless of which way prices are heading. Revenue rose 6% to $2 billion, versus a 12% drop at JPMorgan and a 9% decline at Citigroup.

Goldman has been investing heavily in its equities business since it was eclipsed as No. 1 in that segment by Morgan Stanley five years ago. It is building better algorithms and technology that lets it match trades internally rather than routing to an exchange, which saves money. Exchange and brokerage fees rose only 1% in the quarter, more slowly than equities revenue.

Morgan Stanley will report quarterly earnings on Thursday, the last major U.S. bank to do so.

Goldman's investment bankers, who broker mergers and help companies raise money through securities offerings, posted a 9% drop in revenue. Underwriting fees were down 12%, in line with JPMorgan and driven by a decline in debt underwriting. Companies may be holding off on new borrowings, expecting interest rates to fall later this year.

Merger advisory fees were 3% lower than a year ago, but they remain up 20% so far this year. The bank earned a $35 million payday on the largest deal completed in the quarter, the tie-up of defense contractors L3 Technologies Inc. and Harris Corp.

Revenue in Goldman's money-management arm, its smallest division, fell 14% from a year ago, when it pocketed a higher-than-usual share of profits from private-equity and hedge-fund investments it oversees.

Goldman is aiming to grow asset management, a steadier, fee-generating business that has benefited from the decadelong bull market. On Tuesday Goldman closed a deal, struck in May, to acquire United Capital, a network of financial advisers who manage about $24 billion for affluent individuals.

