Goldman Sachs : Second Quarter 2019 Liquidity Coverage Ratio Disclosure

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.

Liquidity Coverage Ratio Disclosure

Introduction

Overview

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Group Inc.), a Delaware corporation, together with its consolidated subsidiaries (collectively, the firm), is a leading global investment banking, securities and investment management firm that provides a wide range of financial services to a substantial and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. When we use the terms "the firm," "we," "us" and "our," we mean Group Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries.

The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (Federal Reserve Board) is the primary regulator of Group Inc., a bank holding company under the U.S. Bank Holding Company Act of 1956 and a financial holding company under amendments to this Act. As a bank holding company, we are subject to a minimum Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) under the LCR Rule approved by the U.S. federal bank regulatory agencies. The LCR Rule sets forth minimum liquidity standards designed to ensure that banking organizations maintain adequate liquidity under a period of market stress. The Federal Reserve Board requires bank holding companies subject to the LCR Rule to make public LCR disclosures (LCR Public Disclosure Rule).

This document is designed to satisfy the LCR Public Disclosure Rule and should be read in conjunction with our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. References to our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q are for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 (June 2019).

Liquidity Risk Management

Liquidity risk is the risk that we will be unable to fund ourselves or meet our liquidity needs in the event of firm- specific, broader industry or market liquidity stress events. We have in place a comprehensive and conservative set of liquidity and funding policies. Our principal objective is to be able to fund ourselves and to enable our core businesses to continue to serve clients and generate revenues, even under adverse circumstances.

Treasury, which reports to our chief financial officer, has primary responsibility for developing, managing and executing our liquidity and funding strategy within our risk appetite.