Goldman Sachs : Second Quarter 2019 Pillar 3 Disclosures

Pillar 3 Disclosures TABLE OF CONTENTS Page No. Index of Tables 1 Introduction 2 Regulatory Capital 5 Capital Structure 6 Risk-Weighted Assets 8 Credit Risk 8 Equity Exposures in the Banking Book 15 Securitizations in the Banking Book 18 Market Risk 22 Operational Risk 28 Model Risk Management 30 Interest Rate Sensitivity 31 Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements 32 Glossary of Risk Terms 33 Index of References 36 INDEX OF TABLES Page No. Table 1 Regulatory Risk-Based Capital and Leverage Ratios 5 Table 2 Risk-Based Capital and Leverage Requirements 6 Table 3 Capital Structure 6 Table 4 Risk-Weighted Assets by Exposure Category 8 Table 5 Credit Risk Wholesale Exposures by PD Band 11 Table 6 Credit Risk Retail Exposures by PD Band 12 Table 7 Equity Exposures in the Banking Book 17 Table 8 Securitization Exposures and Related RWAs by Exposure Type 21 Table 9 Securitization Exposures and Related RWAs by Regulatory Capital Approach 21 Table 10 Securitization Activity - Banking Book 22 Table 11 Regulatory VaR 24 Table 12 Stressed VaR 24 Table 13 Incremental Risk 24 Table 14 Comprehensive Risk 25 Table 15 Daily Regulatory VaR 26 Table 16 Specific Risk 26 Table 17 Trading Book Securitization Exposures 27 June 2019 | Pillar 3 Disclosures 1 THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. Pillar 3 Disclosures Introduction Overview The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Group Inc. or parent company), a Delaware corporation, together with its consolidated subsidiaries (collectively, the firm), is a leading global investment banking, securities and investment management firm that provides a wide range of financial services to a substantial and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. When we use the terms "the firm," "we," "us" and "our," we mean Group Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries. The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (FRB) is the primary regulator of Group Inc., a bank holding company (BHC) under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956 and a financial holding company under amendments to this Act. As a BHC, we are subject to consolidated regulatory capital requirements which are calculated in accordance with the regulations of the FRB (Capital Framework). The capital requirements are expressed as risk-based capital and leverage ratios that compare measures of regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets (RWAs), average assets and off-balance-sheet exposures. Failure to comply with these capital requirements could result in restrictions being imposed by our regulators and could limit our ability to distribute capital, including share repurchases and dividend payments, and to make certain discretionary compensation payments. Our capital levels are also subject to qualitative judgments by the regulators about components of capital, risk weightings and other factors. The Capital Framework, as described below, requires disclosures based on the third pillar of Basel III (Pillar 3). The purpose of Pillar 3 disclosures is to provide information on banking institutions' risk management practices and regulatory capital ratios. This document is designed to satisfy these requirements and should be read in conjunction with our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as our most recent FFIEC 101 Report, "Regulatory Capital Reporting for Institutions Subject to the Advanced Capital Adequacy Framework." References to our "Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q" are to our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2019 and references to our "2018 Form 10-K" are to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. All references to June 2019 and December 2018 refer to the periods ended, or the dates, as the context requires, June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. References to our FFIEC 101 Report refer to our report filed for the period ended June 30, 2019, available on the National Information Center's website located at www.ffiec.gov. Capital Framework The regulations under the Capital Framework are largely based on the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision's (Basel Committee) capital framework for strengthening international capital standards (Basel III) and also implement certain provisions of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act (Dodd-Frank Act). Under the Capital Framework, we are an "Advanced approach" banking organization and have been designated as a global systemically important bank (G-SIB). The capital requirements calculated in accordance with the Capital Framework include the minimum risk-based capital and leverage ratios. In addition, the risk-based capital requirements include the capital conservation buffer, countercyclical capital buffer and the G-SIB surcharge, all of which must consist entirely of capital that qualifies as Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital. June 2019 | Pillar 3 Disclosures 2 THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. Pillar 3 Disclosures We calculate our CET1 capital, Tier 1 capital and Total capital ratios in accordance with (i) the Standardized approach and market risk rules set out in the Capital Framework (together, the Standardized Capital Rules) and the Advanced approach and market risk rules set out in the Capital Framework (together, the Basel III Advanced Rules). The lower of each risk-based capital ratio calculated in (i) and (ii) is the ratio against which our compliance with risk-based capital requirements is assessed. Each of the risk- based capital ratios calculated in accordance with the Basel III Advanced Rules was lower than that calculated in accordance with the Standardized Capital Rules and therefore the Basel III Advanced ratios were the ratios that applied to us as of both June 2019 and December 2018. Under the Capital Framework, the firm is also subject to leverage requirements which consist of a minimum Tier 1 leverage ratio and a minimum supplementary leverage ratio (SLR), as well as the SLR buffer. The Standardized CET1 capital, Tier 1 capital and Total capital ratios were 13.8%, 15.8% and 18.5% as of June 2019. For additional information about our Standardized capital ratios, see "Note 20. Regulation and Capital Adequacy" in Part I, Item 1 "Financial Statements" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. The Basel III Advanced Rules require an Advanced approach BHC to meet a series of qualification requirements on an ongoing basis. They also require notification to supervisors of any change to a model that results in a material change in its RWAs, or of any significant change to its modeling assumptions. These qualification requirements address the following areas: the bank's governance processes and systems for maintaining adequate capital commensurate with its risk profile; its internal systems for segmenting exposures and applying risk weights; its quantification of risk parameters used including its model- based estimates of exposures; its operational risk management processes, data management and quantification systems; the data management systems that are designed to support the timely and accurate reporting of risk-based capital requirements; and the control, oversight and validation mechanisms exercised by senior management and by the Board of Directors of Group Inc. (Board). The information presented in this document is calculated in accordance with the Capital Framework with RWAs calculated in accordance with the Basel III Advanced Rules, unless otherwise specified. Definition of Risk-WeightedAssets. As of June 2019, RWAs were calculated in accordance with both the Basel III Advanced Rules and the Standardized Capital Rules. For additional information about the Capital Framework and the requirement to calculate RWAs in accordance with both the Basel III Advanced Rules and the Standardized Capital Rules, see "Note 20. Regulation and Capital Adequacy" in Part I, Item 1 "Financial Statements" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Also see "Regulation" in Part I, Item 1 "Business" in our 2018 Form 10-K for additional information about our regulatory capital requirements. Fair Value The inventory included in our consolidated statements of financial condition as "Financial instruments owned" and "Financial instruments sold, but not yet purchased," as well as certain other financial assets and financial liabilities, are accounted for at fair value (i.e., marked-to-market), with related gains or losses generally recognized in our consolidated statements of earnings and, therefore, in capital. The fair value of a financial instrument is the amount that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. The use of fair value to measure financial instruments is fundamental to our risk management practices and is our most critical accounting policy. The daily discipline of marking substantially all of our inventory to current market levels is an effective tool for assessing and managing risk and provides transparent and realistic insight into our financial exposures. The use of fair value is an important aspect to consider when evaluating our capital base and our capital ratios as changes in the fair value of our positions are reflected in the current period's shareholders' equity, and accordingly, regulatory capital; it is also a factor used to determine the classification of positions into the banking book and trading book, as discussed further below. For additional information regarding the determination of fair value under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (U.S. GAAP) and controls over valuation of inventory, see "Note 3. Significant Accounting Policies" in Part I, Item 1 "Financial Statements" and "Critical Accounting Policies - Fair Value" in Part I, Item 2 "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. June 2019 | Pillar 3 Disclosures 3 THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. Pillar 3 Disclosures Banking Book/Trading Book Classification In order to determine the appropriate regulatory capital treatment for our exposures, positions must be first classified into either "banking book" or "trading book." Positions are classified as banking book unless they qualify to be classified as trading book. Banking book positions are not generally held "for the purpose of short-term resale or with the intent of benefiting from actual or expected short-term price movements or to lock in arbitrage profits1." They may be accounted for at amortized cost, fair value or in accordance with the equity method. Banking book positions are subject to credit risk regulatory capital requirements. Credit risk represents the potential for loss due to the default or deterioration in credit quality of a counterparty (e.g., an OTC derivatives counterparty or a borrower) or an issuer of securities or other instruments we hold. See "Credit Risk" for additional details. Trading book positions generally meet the following criteria: they are assets or liabilities that are accounted for at fair value; they are risk managed using a Value-at-Risk (VaR) internal model; and they are positions that we hold, generally as part of our market-making and underwriting businesses, "for the purpose of short-term resale or with the intent of benefiting from actual or expected short-term price movements or to lock in arbitrage profits1." In accordance with the Capital Framework, trading book positions are generally considered covered positions. Foreign exchange and commodity positions are typically considered covered positions, whether or not they meet the other criteria for classification as trading book positions. Covered positions are subject to market risk regulatory capital requirements which are designed to cover the risk of loss in value of these positions due to changes in market conditions. See "Market Risk" for further details. Some trading book positions, such as derivatives, are also subject to counterparty credit risk regulatory capital requirements. Basis of Consolidation The Pillar 3 disclosures and the firm's regulatory capital ratio calculations are prepared at the consolidated Group Inc. level. Our consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and include the accounts of Group Inc. and all other entities in which we have a controlling financial interest. Intercompany transactions and balances have been eliminated. The scope of consolidation for regulatory capital purposes is substantially consistent with the U.S. GAAP consolidation. 1 See definition of "Trading position" in 12 CFR 217.202. For further information about the basis of presentation of our financial statements and accounting consolidation policies, see "Note 2. Basis of Presentation" and "Note 3. Significant Accounting Policies" in Part I, Item 1 "Financial Statements" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Restrictions on the Transfer of Funds or Regulatory Capital within the Firm Group Inc. is a holding company and, therefore, utilizes dividends, distributions and other payments from its subsidiaries to fund dividend payments and other payments on its obligations, including debt obligations. Regulatory capital requirements, as well as other provisions of applicable law and regulations restrict Group Inc.'s ability to withdraw capital from its regulated subsidiaries. For information about restrictions on the transfer of funds within Group Inc. and its subsidiaries, see "Note 20. Regulation and Capital Adequacy" in Part I, Item 1 "Financial Statements" and "Risk Management - Liquidity Risk Management" and "Equity Capital Management and Regulatory Capital" in Part I, Item 2 "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Compliance with Capital Requirements As of June 2019, none of Group Inc.'s consolidated subsidiaries that are subject to minimum regulatory capital requirements in a local jurisdiction had capital levels less than such requirements. GS Bank USA, the firm's primary U.S. bank subsidiary, is a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)-insured, New York State-chartered bank and a member of the Federal Reserve System, is supervised and regulated by the FRB, the FDIC, the New York State Department of Financial Services and the Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection. GS Bank USA is an Advanced approach banking organization under the Capital Framework. June 2019 | Pillar 3 Disclosures 4

