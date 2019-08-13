Goldman Sachs : Statement on the Claymore CEF Index-Linked GS Connect(SM) ETN

NEW YORK, August 12, 2019 - GS Finance Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., today announced that errors have been identified in the calculation of intraday indicative values for its Claymore CEF Index-Linked GS ConnectSM ETN (ticker: GCE; IIV ticker: GCEIV). The previously published closing indicative value for August 9, 2019 of $14.94 has been revised to $16.21. Correct current values will be publicly disseminated beginning at the start of Arca's trading hours today.

The ETN was originally issued by GS Finance Corp. on December 11, 2007 and, currently, approximately $2.18 million in aggregate indicative value of the ETN is held by the public (based on the indicative value of $16.21).

