GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC.

(GS)
09/27 06:30:00 pm
208.97 USD   +0.36%
Goldman Sachs Tries Banking for the Masses. It's -2-

09/28/2019 | 12:16am EDT

Three years in, Goldman hasn't settled on an identity for Marcus. It has been cast both as a buzzy Silicon Valley startup, where coders sip kombucha from a tap at a WeWork office in San Francisco, and as a nostalgic throwback, its logo a simple M on the type of wooden sign that might swing from a small-town general store.

The Goldman poll this spring asked customers to imagine Marcus as a party guest. Is he a spunky teenager or a chill boomer? Does he drive a minivan or a hybrid? Is he standing alone by the snack table or DJ'ing? Is he playful, hardworking, cultured or cool?

Users earned Amazon gift cards for their feedback.

Even Marcus's products don't fit easily together. It pitches personal loans to cash-strapped consumers who need money to fund home renovations or pay off other debt. Its high-yield savings accounts are marketed to wealthier individuals with cash lying around. Marcus is courting tech-savvy consumers but doesn't have a smartphone app.

Meshing Goldman's buttoned-up culture with an influx of new talent has also been a challenge, executives say. Marcus has hired some 500 people from rival consumer banks and another 500 from tech companies, according to a spokesman.

Marcus acquired four tech startups including Clarity Money, a personal-finance app whose founder, Adam Dell, zipped around Goldman's headquarters on a hoverboard until it was confiscated by legal staff after someone crashed it, people familiar with the matter said.

Marketing staffers, drawn from companies including PepsiCo and American Express Co., churn out jingles that aired on sports radio this fall. ("I feel like a smart money guy," chimes a middle-aged man, "now that my savings rate is high.")

As Marcus heads toward its third birthday, turnover has spiked -- some of it welcome by senior executives, who say they have learned more about what it takes to run a consumer business. Marcus has had three heads of product in three years. Its chief risk officer went to Barclays PLC. Darin Cline, the operations chief who walked the call-center floor in Utah in cowboy boots, left earlier this year.

As Marcus becomes more central to Goldman's future, executives have discussed phasing out its name entirely, people familiar with the matter said. Goldman is already killing off other brands it has acquired in its push onto Main Street, including wealth manager United Capital and 401(k) startup Honest Dollar, whose logo's shade of cornflower blue Goldman spent months perfecting.

Mr. Solomon, according to people familiar with the matter, favors a single brand on the firm's consumer products: Goldman Sachs.

Write to Liz Hoffman at liz.hoffman@wsj.com and Peter Rudegeair at Peter.Rudegeair@wsj.com

This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 2 / 2
<< Preceding Next >>
