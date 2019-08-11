Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Goldman Sachs Group Inc    GS

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC

(GS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Goldman Sachs : economists say fears rise that U.S.-China trade war leading to recession

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/11/2019 | 03:57pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Containers are seen at Yantian port in Shenzhen

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc said on Sunday that fears of the U.S.-China trade war leading to a recession are increasing and that Goldman no longer expects a trade deal between the world's two largest economies before the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

"We expect tariffs targeting the remaining $300bn of US imports from China to go into effect," the bank said in a note sent to clients.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Aug. 1 that he would impose a 10% tariff on a final $300 billion worth of Chinese imports on Sept. 1, prompting China to halt purchases of U.S. agricultural products.

The United States also declared China a currency manipulator. China denies that it has manipulated the yuan for competitive gain.

The year-long trade dispute has revolved around issues such as tariffs, subsidies, technology, intellectual property and cyber security, among others.

Goldman Sachs said it lowered its fourth-quarter U.S. growth forecast by 20 basis points to 1.8% on a larger than expected impact from the developments in the trade tensions.

"Overall, we have increased our estimate of the growth impact of the trade war," the bank said in the note authored by three of its economists, Jan Hatzius, Alec Phillips and David Mericle.

Rising input costs from the supply chain disruption could lead U.S. companies to reduce their domestic activity, the note said. Such "policy uncertainty" may also make companies lower their capex spending, the economists added.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC
03:57pGOLDMAN SACHS : economists say fears rise that U.S.-China trade war leading to r..
RE
02:27aChina's SDIC says receives government approval for London IPO
RE
08/10GOLDMAN SACHS : Executives Are Charged
DJ
08/09Financials Down on Session, Flat on Week as Treasury Volatility Subsides -- F..
DJ
08/09NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
08/09GOLDMAN SACHS : Malaysia charges Goldman Sachs figures in 1MDB scandal
AQ
08/09GOLDMAN SACHS : Malaysia Charges Goldman Executives 1MDB Scandal--Update
DJ
08/09Broadcom Makes $10.7 Billion Deal to Buy Symantec Unit -- 3rd Update
DJ
08/09NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
08/09GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Bayer, Huawei, Airbus, Occidental Petroleum
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 35 476 M
EBIT 2019 12 484 M
Net income 2019 8 636 M
Debt 2019 234 B
Yield 2019 2,02%
P/E ratio 2019 8,96x
P/E ratio 2020 8,28x
EV / Sales2019 8,70x
EV / Sales2020 8,58x
Capitalization 74 394 M
Chart GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Goldman Sachs Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 237,38  $
Last Close Price 206,90  $
Spread / Highest target 55,1%
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John E. Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Stephen M. Scherr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James A. Johnson Independent Director
William W. George Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC23.86%74 394
MORGAN STANLEY4.67%68 590
CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION (THE)-11.22%48 196
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY30.61%32 891
HUATAI SECURITIES18.70%22 490
CHINA SECURITIES CO LTD94.26%16 106
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group