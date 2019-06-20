Log in
Goldman Sachs : now expects Fed rate cut in July and September

06/20/2019 | 12:45am EDT

TOKYO (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc analysts now expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to cut interest rates in July and in September, according to a research note issued after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday signalled a rate cut as early as next month.

This marks a reversal for Goldman, whose economists said as recently as June 16 that the hurdle for rate cuts is "higher than widely believed." Goldman is one of the 24 primary dealers that does business directly with the Fed.

Interest rate futures surged in response to Powell's remarks at the end of a two day policy meeting that left rates on hold. Traders are now betting heavily on three cuts by the end of the year. The Fed's target rate the Fed funds rate is 2.25% to 2.50%.

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 35 279 M
EBIT 2019 12 413 M
Net income 2019 8 764 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,80%
P/E ratio 2019 8,12
P/E ratio 2020 7,36
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,97x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,90x
Capitalization 69 440 M
Chart GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Goldman Sachs Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 229 $
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John E. Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Stephen M. Scherr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James A. Johnson Independent Director
William W. George Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC16.72%67 018
MORGAN STANLEY7.21%68 517
CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION (THE)-2.22%55 576
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY30.23%32 858
CHINA SECURITIES CO LTD127.32%22 157
HUATAI SECURITIES20.06%20 492
