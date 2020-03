As stock markets sank for a seventh straight day, Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Friday afternoon said the Fed is "closely monitoring" developments and "will use [its] tools and act as appropriate to support the economy."

Goldman said that "strongly hints at a rate cut at or even before the March 17-18 FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) meeting." Goldman expects a cut of a half percentage point by March 18.

