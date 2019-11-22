Log in
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC.

(GS)
Goldman Sachs unveils internal campaign on use of gender identity pronouns

11/22/2019 | 05:57pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The Goldman Sachs company logo is seen in the company's space on the floor of the NYSE in New York

Goldman Sachs Group Inc said on Friday it has launched an internal campaign to promote awareness about pronouns and how employees self-identify.

In a blog post https://bit.ly/35lHiJc, Goldman listed "tips for being an inclusive ally", and advised that employees should not assume a colleague's pronoun or pronouns based on gender.

The Wall Street bank said the campaign was meant to encourage workers to recognize and use colleagues' self-identified pronoun or pronouns to "show respect and ensure a more inclusive environment."

"To enable our people to optimize their potential, we believe in fostering an inclusive environment where they feel comfortable to be their authentic selves," the post said.

(Reporting by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru and Elizabeth Dilts in New York; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

