Head of Goldman Sachs Private-Investing Business Leaving Firm--Update

A leader of Goldman Sachs Group Inc.'s flagship private-investing business quit Friday, the latest senior departure at the Wall Street firm and one that could undermine a big fundraising push.

Sumit Rajpal spent 20 years at the firm, rising through the ranks of its $100 billion-plus merchant bank, which invests the firm's money and that of clients into deals. He was elevated last spring to co-head its global private-equity arm and was set to hit the fundraising trail later this month with a new buyout fund, according to people familiar with the matter.

Mr. Rajpal's departure is a blow for the launch of that fund, a planned $8 billion successor to a 2017 fund that has performed well. His global co-head, London-based Andrew Wolff, has also had discussions with senior executives about leaving Goldman, people familiar with the matter said.

Resignations of both would be a setback for Chief Executive David Solomon's plans to compete head-to-head in private equity with giants like Blackstone Group Inc. Seizing on growth in private markets, Mr. Solomon has combined disparate investing groups across the firm into a $320 billion colossus in buyouts, hedge funds, real estate and debt.

Mr. Rajpal, 44 years old, has been behind some winning investments, including a stake in credit-reporting bureau TransUnion that turned more than $1 billion in profit. He had an early hand in building what is now Goldman's consumer-banking business, Marcus.

What was a trickle of senior departures last fall has picked up speed early in 2020. Several partners quit this week and more are expected to follow after Goldman paid out 2019 bonuses. The turnover reflects unease among some in the senior ranks about Mr. Solomon's agenda, which has brought sweeping change and a higher level of executive accountability to a firm unaccustomed to either. To those on the wrong side, the moves de-emphasize activities like trading and engineering that have long been a core part of Goldman's DNA.

Mr. Rajpal joined Goldman in 2007 and was named a partner in 2010, one of the firm's youngest ever. He was among a handful of Goldman executives who in 2014 pitched then-CEO Lloyd Blankfein on building a consumer bank. Marcus, which today has $60 billion in deposits and $7 billion in loans, was incubated in Goldman's private-equity arm.

It is not clear what his next steps are. Departing Goldman partners who aren't joining rivals often stay on as advisers to the firm; those with competing offers are quickly cast off.

