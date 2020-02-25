Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Goldman Sachs Group Inc.    GS

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC.

(GS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/25 10:52:57 am
221.5 USD   -1.35%
10:37aMexican Economic Output Shrank in 2019, Data Confirm--Update
DJ
08:57aMexican Economic Output Shrank in 2019, Data Confirm
DJ
07:48aMexican Economic Output Shrank in 2019
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Mexican Economic Output Shrank in 2019, Data Confirm--Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 10:37am EST

By Anthony Harrup

MEXICO CITY -- The Mexican economy contracted in 2019 for the first time in a decade, revised government data confirmed Tuesday, with drops in industrial production and investment marring the first year in office of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Gross domestic product, a measure of output in goods and services, declined 0.1% in seasonally adjusted terms in the fourth quarter from the previous quarter, the National Statistics Institute said. That was revised down from flat in a preliminary reading last month.

GDP shrank 0.5% from the fourth quarter of 2018, and was down 0.1% for all of 2019, the first full-year contraction since the global crisis of 2009. GDP expanded 2.1% in 2018.

Industrial production fell 1.8% last year, with declines in mining and construction and a slowdown in manufacturing output. Growth in services slowed to 0.4% from 2.9% in 2018.

GDP decreased slightly in each of the four quarters last year, meeting the definition of a recession used by some economists as two consecutive quarters of contraction. Other indicators remained positive, however. Formal private-sector employment grew 1.7% from 2018, wages rose more than inflation, and retail sales were up 1.8% through November.

Weakness in investment has been blamed largely on the change of government and on some of Mr. López Obrador's policies, such as putting a hold on the opening of the energy sector to private and foreign investment.

"The cancellation of infrastructure projects, the reversion of the education reform, and revision of energy contracts granted to private investors affected market credibility in government policy-making," said Alfredo Coutiño, head of Latin America economic research at Moody's Analytics.

While foreign direct investment in Mexico was stable last year at around $33 billion, private and public fixed investment fell 5.1% through November. Government spending was held back by budget constraints, and private investors were discouraged by government policies.

"Mexico, well managed and providing the needed incentives for domestic and foreign investment, could grow 3% to 4% easily," said Alberto Ramos, chief Latin America economist at Goldman Sachs.

"Poorly managed, it's going to be an underperforming economy that maybe grows 1 percent, one-and-a-half, or 2 percent. It's still early going, but there is a fair amount of apprehension," Mr. Ramos added.

Mr. López Obrador, who has said he expects 4% economic growth during his six-year term, has shrugged off last year's poor performance in GDP and said he is confident growth will come.

Estimates for growth in 2020 remain around 1%, and the central bank is expected to continue lowering interest rates.

The U.S. Mexico Canada Agreement, the pact that will replace the North American Free Trade Agreement, could help to shore up faltering business confidence, and infrastructure plans involving the public and private sectors should help to reactivate private investment, analysts at Grupo Financiero Banorte said in a note. The agreement has been ratified by the U.S. and Mexico and is awaiting ratification by Canada.

Write to Anthony Harrup at anthony.harrup@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC.
10:37aMexican Economic Output Shrank in 2019, Data Confirm--Update
DJ
08:57aMexican Economic Output Shrank in 2019, Data Confirm
DJ
07:48aMexican Economic Output Shrank in 2019
DJ
02:10aVenture capital investor Lakestar raises $735 million for Europe bets
RE
02/24Fear of Coronavirus, Rather Than Virus Itself, Hits Economies
DJ
02/24Fed's Mester sees U.S. economy performing well, coronavirus a 'big risk'
RE
02/24Markets bet Fed is pushed to cut rates in coronavirus response
RE
02/24Oil sinks 4% on demand concerns as coronavirus spreads
RE
02/24GOLDMAN SACHS : Announces Redemption of 2.600% Notes due April 23, 2020 and Floa..
AQ
02/24Big Gains in Havens Fuel Growth Concerns
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 36 903 M
EBIT 2020 12 337 M
Net income 2020 8 524 M
Debt 2020 198 B
Yield 2020 2,34%
P/E ratio 2020 9,15x
P/E ratio 2021 8,39x
EV / Sales2020 7,46x
EV / Sales2021 7,40x
Capitalization 77 617 M
Chart GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 265,98  $
Last Close Price 224,54  $
Spread / Highest target 63,4%
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John E. Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Stephen M. Scherr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Marco Argenti Co-Chief Information Officer
Atte Lahtiranta Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC.-2.34%77 617
MORGAN STANLEY2.54%79 190
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-7.91%56 265
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-1.03%40 128
HUATAI SECURITIES CO., LTD.-0.44%24 231
CHINA MERCHANTS SECURITIES CO., LTD.3.23%16 494
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group