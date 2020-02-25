Mexican Economic Output Shrank in 2019, Data Confirm--Update

By Anthony Harrup

MEXICO CITY -- The Mexican economy contracted in 2019 for the first time in a decade, revised government data confirmed Tuesday, with drops in industrial production and investment marring the first year in office of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Gross domestic product, a measure of output in goods and services, declined 0.1% in seasonally adjusted terms in the fourth quarter from the previous quarter, the National Statistics Institute said. That was revised down from flat in a preliminary reading last month.

GDP shrank 0.5% from the fourth quarter of 2018, and was down 0.1% for all of 2019, the first full-year contraction since the global crisis of 2009. GDP expanded 2.1% in 2018.

Industrial production fell 1.8% last year, with declines in mining and construction and a slowdown in manufacturing output. Growth in services slowed to 0.4% from 2.9% in 2018.

GDP decreased slightly in each of the four quarters last year, meeting the definition of a recession used by some economists as two consecutive quarters of contraction. Other indicators remained positive, however. Formal private-sector employment grew 1.7% from 2018, wages rose more than inflation, and retail sales were up 1.8% through November.

Weakness in investment has been blamed largely on the change of government and on some of Mr. López Obrador's policies, such as putting a hold on the opening of the energy sector to private and foreign investment.

"The cancellation of infrastructure projects, the reversion of the education reform, and revision of energy contracts granted to private investors affected market credibility in government policy-making," said Alfredo Coutiño, head of Latin America economic research at Moody's Analytics.

While foreign direct investment in Mexico was stable last year at around $33 billion, private and public fixed investment fell 5.1% through November. Government spending was held back by budget constraints, and private investors were discouraged by government policies.

"Mexico, well managed and providing the needed incentives for domestic and foreign investment, could grow 3% to 4% easily," said Alberto Ramos, chief Latin America economist at Goldman Sachs.

"Poorly managed, it's going to be an underperforming economy that maybe grows 1 percent, one-and-a-half, or 2 percent. It's still early going, but there is a fair amount of apprehension," Mr. Ramos added.

Mr. López Obrador, who has said he expects 4% economic growth during his six-year term, has shrugged off last year's poor performance in GDP and said he is confident growth will come.

Estimates for growth in 2020 remain around 1%, and the central bank is expected to continue lowering interest rates.

The U.S. Mexico Canada Agreement, the pact that will replace the North American Free Trade Agreement, could help to shore up faltering business confidence, and infrastructure plans involving the public and private sectors should help to reactivate private investment, analysts at Grupo Financiero Banorte said in a note. The agreement has been ratified by the U.S. and Mexico and is awaiting ratification by Canada.

Write to Anthony Harrup at anthony.harrup@wsj.com