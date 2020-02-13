Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Goldman Sachs Group Inc.    GS

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC.

(GS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

PM Johnson asserts control over UK government, finance minister quits

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/13/2020 | 10:36am EST
Alok Sharma arrives at Downing Street 10 in London

Boris Johnson forced the resignation of his finance minister on Thursday for refusing to toe the line, a sign the prime minister was tightening his control in a government reshuffle designed to deliver his vision for Britain beyond Brexit.

Johnson, who had wanted to minimise any disruption from his long-planned cabinet revamp, quickly replaced Sajid Javid with his deputy Rishi Sunak, a loyal supporter of the prime minister who is often put before the media to sell government policy.

Johnson's team had carefully choreographed the reshuffle, presenting it as an opportunity to foster new talent, particularly among women, while also rewarding loyalists.

But the finance minister's resignation - which some commentators said might have been sought by Johnson's team all along - added to a sense that the prime minister would brook no dissent.

"He has turned down the job of Chancellor of the Exchequer (finance minister)," a source close to Javid said.

The source said Johnson had told Javid he would have to sack his advisers and replace them with advisers from the prime minister's Downing Street office. "The Chancellor said no self-respecting minister would accept those terms."

Sunak, a former Goldman Sachs banker who is married to the daughter of an Indian billionaire, is seen by many Conservatives as a safe pair of hands who will easily get on board with Johnson's agenda for a post-Brexit Britain.

David Jones, a former Brexit minister, described Sunak as "very bright" and an "excellent choice".

The pound and bond yields rose on the expectation that Sunak's appointment would pave the way for a more expansionary budget next month.

Johnson has promised to reduce the wealth and opportunity gap between parts of Britain by channelling investment into northern and central England, where he won the votes of many traditional supporters of the main opposition Labour Party.

"CHAOS"

Johnson had not been expected to change the biggest-hitting posts in his government. But even the smaller changes in the lower ranks of government offered some insight into how he wanted to tighten his grip on power.

His sacking of Northern Ireland minister Julian Smith, who only a month ago had helped broker the restoration of a government in the British province, prompted criticism from politicians north and south of the border with Ireland.

Smith, who had been in charge of parliamentary discipline for Johnson's predecessor, Theresa May, was the first minister to lose his job in the reshuffle. He was joined by business minister Andrea Leadsom and environment minister Theresa Villiers.

Ultra-loyal Alok Sharma, a former minister for international development, was appointed as the new minister for business and also the head of the COP26 climate change summit in Scotland in November, due to be attended by world leaders.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan was promoted to minister for international development, while other big departments - such as foreign, home affairs, trade and health - kept their ministers.

It was Javid's move which shook up the 'business as usual' look that Johnson had wanted to portray.

Downing Street aides had previously played down suggestions, based on Johnson's senior adviser Dominic Cummings' well-publicised desire to see a radical reorganisation of government, that there would be major changes.

But it was clear that loyalty mattered to Johnson to be able to deliver his agenda and meet the promises he made in the run-up to the Dec. 12 election, in which he won a large majority.

Opposition politicians said Javid's resignation had shown the reshuffle to be a mess.

"This is a historical record. A government in chaos within weeks of an election," said John McDonnell, Labour's finance spokesman.

By Elizabeth Piper and Kylie MacLellan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC.
10:36aPM Johnson asserts control over UK government, finance minister quits
RE
09:59aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Drop as China Sees Jump in Virus Cases
DJ
09:55aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Open Lower as China Sees Jump in Virus ..
DJ
09:35aTesla seeks to tap into stock surge with $2 billion share sale
RE
09:32aTesla seeks to tap into stock surge with $2 billion share sale
RE
08:51aGlobal Stocks Drop as China Sees Jump in Virus Cases
DJ
08:04aUK PM Johnson Names New Treasury Chief, Replacing Sajid Javid -- Update
DJ
07:53aUK PM Johnson Names New Treasury Chief, Replacing Sajid Javid
DJ
07:04aGlobal Stocks Drop as China Sees Jump in Virus Cases
DJ
05:32aGlobal Stocks Slip as China Sees Jump in Virus Cases
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 36 904 M
EBIT 2020 12 419 M
Net income 2020 8 542 M
Debt 2020 198 B
Yield 2020 2,21%
P/E ratio 2020 9,73x
P/E ratio 2021 8,91x
EV / Sales2020 7,65x
EV / Sales2021 7,58x
Capitalization 84 503 M
Chart GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 266,48  $
Last Close Price 238,65  $
Spread / Highest target 53,8%
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John E. Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Stephen M. Scherr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Marco Argenti Co-Chief Information Officer
Atte Lahtiranta Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC.2.84%84 503
MORGAN STANLEY9.12%89 551
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION0.48%61 390
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-10.32%37 167
HUATAI SECURITIES CO., LTD.-10.09%22 554
NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.3.18%15 718
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group