Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Goldman Sachs Group Inc.    GS

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC.

(GS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Sunak looking at ways to relax spending limit - Telegraph

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/08/2020 | 05:29am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Newly appointed Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak leaves Downing Street in London

British finance minister Rishi Sunak, under pressure to meet election promises to voters and fight the spread of coronavirus, has said he is looking at possible changes to budget rules which would give him more room to increase spending.

The Sunday Telegraph quoted Sunak - who is due to deliver Britain's first post-Brexit budget on Wednesday - as saying that he was studying "with interest" proposals to reclassify some government spending as investment.

That would give him more room for manoeuvre with spending on day-to-day services, including on health.

Sunak declined to confirm that he would stick with fiscal rules set by his predecessor Sajid Javid, the newspaper said.

Sunak has been expected to relax a limit on day-to-day spending which was set by Javid before he resigned last month after a row with Prime Minister Boris Johnson's over the appointment of advisors.

The 39 year-old former Goldman Sachs banker said he was ready to give the country's health service whatever help it needs to tackle the spread of coronavirus.

"The good news is that we are well prepared," Sunak told Sky News in a separate interview, broadcast on Sunday. "The economy is in a good place and we will get through this."

Sunak said his budget plan would offer help to companies suffering short-term cashflow problems because of coronavirus.

Sunak also told the Sunday Telegraph that he wanted "lower rates of tax" during his time in office.

He said he was looking at objections to transaction taxes such as Britain's stamp duty which is applied to the purchase of properties, suggesting it could be changed in a future budget.

Sunak said there would be no extension of the Brexit transition period, which is due to end on Dec. 31, because of the impact of coronavirus which he said represented a short-term challenge.

(Writing by William Schomberg, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC.
03/06Coronavirus infects 100,000-plus worldwide, 21 cases found on ship off San Fr..
RE
03/06Bank of America starts asking clients for coronavirus contingency plans
RE
03/06MORGAN STANLEY SHIFTS LONDON TRADERS : sources
RE
03/06Morgan Stanley shifts London traders to Heathrow site to counter virus - sour..
RE
03/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
03/06Fed to cut rates again in March, but effectiveness challenged
RE
03/06Wall St. to open sharply lower as virus fears shut down California (March 5)
RE
03/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
03/06GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: The B737 MAX about to fly again
03/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 36 697 M
EBIT 2020 12 286 M
Net income 2020 8 516 M
Debt 2020 198 B
Yield 2020 2,73%
P/E ratio 2020 7,90x
P/E ratio 2021 7,22x
EV / Sales2020 7,28x
EV / Sales2021 7,20x
Capitalization 69 498 M
Chart GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 263,22  $
Last Close Price 192,85  $
Spread / Highest target 90,3%
Spread / Average Target 36,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John E. Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Stephen M. Scherr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Marco Argenti Co-Chief Information Officer
Atte Lahtiranta Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC.-16.13%69 498
MORGAN STANLEY-16.69%66 914
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-28.24%43 899
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED0.16%40 661
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.5.47%34 513
HUATAI SECURITIES CO., LTD.-1.33%24 275
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group