Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund : Announces Quarterly Distribution of $0.155 Per Share

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (the “Fund”) (NYSE: GER) is announcing its quarterly distribution of $0.155 per common share.1 The distribution is payable on the date noted below.

As the midstream sector has experienced a period of unprecedented volatility, the portfolio management team has taken numerous steps, including eliminating fund-level leverage, which we believe protects shareholder capital, and repositioning the Fund’s investments to withstand continued midstream volatility.

“We understand that investors highly value the income portion of the Fund’s total return and while the reduction is substantial, we believe it necessary in order to align the Fund’s payout with its cash flow receipts. Additionally, this new distribution level will allow for additional flexibility in the Fund’s portfolio. We appreciate our investors’ continued ownership of the Fund and will continue to evaluate all options in order to maximize shareholder value going forward,” said Portfolio Manager Kyri Loupis.

The distribution schedule is as follows:

Ex-Date: May 21, 2020 Record Date: May 22, 2020 Payable Date: May 29, 2020 Amount: $0.155 per share

It is currently anticipated that a portion of this distribution will be treated for tax purposes as a return of capital, however, the final characterization of such distribution will be made in early 2021 when the Fund can determine its earnings and profits for the full year. The final tax status of the distribution may differ substantially from this preliminary information.

In addition, portfolio holdings as of March 31, 2020, as well as additional information regarding the Fund, can be accessed through the GSAM Closed-End Fund landing page at www.GSAMFUNDS.com/cef.

Goldman Sachs Asset Management (“GSAM”) will host a conference call for the Fund on May 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM EST. The call will briefly cover the market environment for U.S. energy sector and provide an update on the closed-end fund investment strategy.

The live webcast can be accessed via the web portal using conference ID: gsammlp2020 or through the GSAM Closed-End Fund landing page at www.GSAMFUNDS.com/cef.

Dial In Number: 888-668-1636

Conference ID: 8855909

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management’s (“GSAM’s”) Energy & Infrastructure Team, which is among the industry’s largest MLP investment groups. The Fund began trading on the NYSE on September 26, 2014. The Fund seeks a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions to shareholders. The Fund invests primarily in master limited partnerships (“MLPs”) and other energy investments. The Fund currently expects to concentrate its investments in the energy sector, with an emphasis on midstream MLP investments. The Fund invests across the energy value chain, including upstream, midstream and downstream investments.

About Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.

GSAM is the asset management arm of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) and supervises $1.66 trillion as of March 31, 2020.2 GSAM has been providing discretionary investment advisory services since 1988 and has investment professionals in all major financial centers around the world. The company offers investment strategies across a broad range of asset classes to institutional and individual clients globally. Founded in 1869, Goldman Sachs is a leading global investment banking, securities and investment management firm that provides a wide range of financial services to a substantial and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and high-net-worth individuals.

Disclosures

Midstream Definition: Midstream investments include companies that are engaged in the treatment, gathering, compression, processing, transportation, transmission, fractionation, storage and terminalling of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined products or coal. Midstream businesses may also operate ancillary businesses including marketing of energy products and logistical services.

Shares of closed-end investment companies frequently trade at a discount from their net asset value (“NAV”), which may increase investors’ risk of loss. At the time of sale, an investor’s shares may have a market price that is above or below NAV, and may be worth more or less than the original investment. There is no assurance that the Fund will meet its investment objective. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investments in securities of MLPs involve risks that differ from investments in common stock, including among others risks related to limited control and limited rights to vote on matters affecting MLPs, potential conflicts of interest risk, cash flow risks, dilution risks and trading risks.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. The Fund has completed its initial public offering. Investors should consider their investment goals, time horizons and risk tolerance before investing in the Fund. An investment in the Fund is not appropriate for all investors, and the Fund is not intended to be a complete investment program. Investors should carefully review and consider the Fund’s investment objective, risks, charges and expenses before investing.

1 The Fund effected a 9-for-1 reverse share split on April 13, 2020.

2 Assets Under Supervision (AUS) includes assets under management and other client assets for which Goldman Sachs does not have full discretion.

