Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund : Energy & Renaissance Fund Reduces Leverage Amid Commodity Volatility

03/09/2020 | 07:36pm EDT

Given unprecedented commodity price volatility, the portfolio management team of the Goldman Sachs MLP & Energy Renaissance Fund (the “Fund”) (NYSE:GER) has decided to effectively eliminate the net leverage of the Fund. By terminating its fixed rate borrowings, the Fund incurred significant interest rate breakage costs. The recent market volatility coupled with the effective elimination of leverage has resulted in a material impact to the Fund’s net asset value. The portfolio management team will continue to evaluate the distribution level of the Fund in the coming quarters.

Portfolio holdings as of December 31, 2019, as well as additional information regarding the Fund, can be accessed through the GSAM Closed-End Fund landing page at www.GSAMFUNDS.com/cef.

Goldman Sachs MLP & Energy Renaissance Fund

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management’s (“GSAM’s”) Energy & Infrastructure Team, which is among the industry’s largest MLP investment groups. The Fund began trading on the NYSE on September 26, 2014. The Fund seeks a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions to shareholders. The Fund invests primarily in master limited partnerships (“MLPs”) and other energy investments. The Fund currently expects to concentrate its investments in the energy sector, with an emphasis on midstream MLP investments. The Fund invests across the energy value chain, including upstream, midstream and downstream investments.

About Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.

GSAM is the asset management arm of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) and supervises $1.69 trillion as of December 31, 2019.1 GSAM has been providing discretionary investment advisory services since 1988 and has investment professionals in all major financial centers around the world. The company offers investment strategies across a broad range of asset classes to institutional and individual clients globally. Founded in 1869, Goldman Sachs is a leading global investment banking, securities and investment management firm that provides a wide range of financial services to a substantial and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and high-net-worth individuals.

1Assets Under Supervision (AUS) includes assets under management and other client assets for which Goldman Sachs does not have full discretion.

Disclosures

Shares of closed-end investment companies frequently trade at a discount from their net asset value (“NAV”), which may increase investors’ risk of loss. At the time of sale, an investor’s shares may have a market price that is above or below NAV, and may be worth more or less than the original investment. There is no assurance that the Fund will meet its investment objective. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investments in securities of MLPs involve risks that differ from investments in common stock, including among others risks related to limited control and limited rights to vote on matters affecting MLPs, potential conflicts of interest risk, cash flow risks, dilution risks and trading risks.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. The Fund has completed its initial public offering. Investors should consider their investment goals, time horizons and risk tolerance before investing in the Fund. An investment in the Fund is not appropriate for all investors, and the Fund is not intended to be a complete investment program. Investors should carefully review and consider the Fund’s investment objective, risks, charges and expenses before investing.

Compliance Code: 030920.MF.IP.OTU

Date of First Use: March 9, 2020


© Business Wire 2020
Managers
NameTitle
James A. McNamara President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Lawrence W. Stranghoener Independent Chairman
Scott M. McHugh Co-Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Joseph F. Dimaria Co-Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & CAO
Michael A. Latham Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLDMAN SACHS MLP AND ENERGY RENAISSANCE FUND84.88%60
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-20.70%6 251
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-0.86%3 331
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-3.09%2 427
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-32.79%2 040
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-34.38%1 620
