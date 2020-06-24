Goldmoney Inc. : Announces Date of Year-End 2020 Earnings Release

Log in
06/24/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

Goldmoney Inc. (TSX:XAU) (US: XAUMF) (“Goldmoney”) (the “Company”), a precious metal financial service and technology company, will announce year-end 2020 financial results before market open on Monday, June 29, 2020.

The Company’s financial results will be disseminated via press release and made available on SEDAR. In lieu of a conference call, shareholders of Goldmoney are encouraged to read the FY 2020 Shareholder Letter and submit any questions to management by emailing ir@goldmoney.com.

About Goldmoney Inc.

Goldmoney Inc. (TSX: XAU) is a precious metal focused investment company. Through its ownership of various operating subsidiaries, the company is engaged in precious metal investment, custody and storage, jewelry, coin retailing, and lending. Goldmoney manages and oversees in excess of $2.0 billion in assets for clients around the world. The company’s operating subsidiaries include: Goldmoney.com, Menē Inc. (TSXV: MENE), SchiffGold.com, and Lend & Borrow Trust. Through these businesses and other investment activities, Goldmoney gains long-term exposure to precious metals. For more information about Goldmoney, visit goldmoney.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains or refers to certain forward-looking information. Forward-looking information can often be identified by forward-looking words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “plan”, “intend”, “estimate”, “may”, “potential” and “will” or similar words suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. All information other than information regarding historical fact, which addresses activities, events or developments that the Goldmoney Inc. (the “Company”) believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, is forward-looking information. Forward-looking information does not constitute historical fact but reflects the current expectations the Company regarding future results or events based on information that is currently available. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking information will not occur. Such forward-looking information in this release speak only as of the date hereof.

Forward-looking information in this release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: service times for transactions on the Goldmoney network; growth of the Company’s business, expected results of operations, and the market for the Company’s products and services and competitive conditions. This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time it was made, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others: the Company’s operating history; history of operating losses; future capital needs and uncertainty of additional financing; fluctuations in the market price of the Company’s common shares; the effect of government regulation and compliance on the Company and the industry; legal and regulatory change and uncertainty; jurisdictional factors associated with international operations; foreign restrictions on the Company’s operations; product development and rapid technological change; dependence on technical infrastructure; protection of intellectual property; use and storage of personal information and compliance with privacy laws; network security risks; risk of system failure or inadequacy; the Company’s ability to manage rapid growth; competition; effectiveness of the Company’s risk management and internal controls; use of the Company’s services for improper or illegal purposes; uninsured and underinsured losses; theft & risk of physical harm to personnel; precious metal trading risks; and volatility of precious metals prices & public interest in precious metals investment; and those risks set out in the Company’s most recently filed annual information form, available on SEDAR. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
