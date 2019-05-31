Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  GoldON Resources Ltd    GLD   CA38147L2066

GOLDON RESOURCES LTD

(GLD)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

GoldON Resources : Arranges Private Placement Financing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/31/2019 | 06:09pm EDT

VICTORIA, BC, May 31, 2019 - GoldON Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: GLD) ('GoldON' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement of 700,000 common shares at a price of $0.45 per share and 400,000 flow-through common shares at a price of $0.50 per share with qualified investors to raise $515,000 in gross proceeds.

Completion of this financing is subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance. The Company may pay a finder's fee of up to 10% on the first $300,000 of subscription proceeds and up to 7.5% on the remainder, half of which is payable in cash and half by the issuance of non-flow-through shares. All of the securities issued pursuant to this offering will have a hold period expiring four months after the closing date.

The net proceeds of this financing will be used to fund the Company's exploration and development work in Ontario, Canada and for general working capital purposes.

About GoldON Resources Ltd.

GoldON is an exploration company focused on discovery-stage properties located in the prolific gold mining belts of northwestern Ontario, Canada. Active projects include the West Madsen property in the Red Lake Gold Camp and our flagship Slate Falls project in the Patricia Mining Division where 18 Au-Ag mineralized zones have been identified over the 7-kilometre breadth of the property. GoldON has 12,383,220 shares issued and is fully funded to complete its spring/summer work programs.

For additional information please visit our website and view our latest presentation by clicking here or contact Michael Romanik.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Signed 'Michael Romanik'

Michael Romanik, President
Direct line: (204) 724-0613
Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

###

Disclaimer

GoldON Resources Ltd. published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 22:08:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GOLDON RESOURCES LTD
06:09pGOLDON RESOURCES : Arranges Private Placement Financing
PU
05/03GOLDON RESOURCES : interested in Great Bears West Madsen gold project in Ontario
AQ
05/03GOLDON RESOURCES : interested in Great Bears West Madsen project
AQ
05/01GREAT BEAR RESOURCES LTD. : - New Gold Control at Dixie Limb Zone Yields High Gr..
AQ
04/30GOLDON RESOURCES : to Option West Madsen Property from Great Bear
PU
03/28GOLDON RESOURCES : Acquires Bruce Lake Property in Ontario's Red Lake Gold Distr..
PU
02/26GOLDON RESOURCES : Arranges Private Placement Financing
PU
More news
Chart GOLDON RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
GoldON Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Romanik President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffery J. Smulders Chief Financial Officer & Director
James Darcel Independent Director
Brian C. Doutaz Independent Director
Greg Lytle Communications Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLDON RESOURCES LTD300.00%0
BHP GROUP LTD10.14%125 083
BHP GROUP PLC9.59%125 083
RIO TINTO24.53%99 935
RIO TINTO LIMITED28.78%99 935
ANGLO AMERICAN10.65%34 307
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About