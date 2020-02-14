Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  GoldON Resources Ltd.    GLD   CA38147L2066

GOLDON RESOURCES LTD.

(GLD)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GoldON Resources : Increases Private Placement Financing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/14/2020 | 09:31am EST

Proceeds to be used for 2020 exploration programs at Slate Falls, West Madsen, and Bruce Lake Projects

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2020 / GoldON Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GLD) ('GoldON' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has increased its non-brokered private placement previously announced February 10, 2020. The offering has been increased from 700,000 flow-through shares to 1,150,000 flow-through shares at a price of $1.00 per share to raise $1,150,000.

Completion of this financing is subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance. The Company has agreed to pay a finder's fee of up to 6% cash and 6% agent's warrants on subscription proceeds. Each agent's warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one non-flow-through share of the Company at a price of $1.00 for a period of two years from the closing date. All securities issued pursuant to this offering will have a hold period expiring four months after the closing date.

The Company will use the proceeds of the financing to fund its initial 2020 exploration programs. Analytical results are forthcoming from the recent Slate Falls drilling program and the West Madsen soil-gas-hydrocarbon survey. Once those results are received and interpreted, details of the next phase of work at both projects will be provided.

About GoldON Resources Ltd.

GoldON is an exploration company focused on discovery-stage properties located in the prolific gold mining belts of northwestern Ontario, Canada. Active projects include: the West Madsen property in the Red Lake Gold Camp, an option/JV with Great Bear Resources; the Bruce Lake property that adjoins BTU Metals' Dixie Halo property and their TNT Target; and our flagship Slate Falls project in the Patricia Mining Division, where 18 Au-Ag mineralized zones have been identified over the 13-km breadth of the property. GoldON has 15,708,432 shares issued.

For additional information: visit our website at https://goldonresources.com, you can download our latest presentation by clicking here and you can follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/GoldONResources.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Signed 'Michael Romanik'

Michael Romanik, President
Direct line: (204) 724-0613
Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

###

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

GoldON Resources Ltd. published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 14:30:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GOLDON RESOURCES LTD.
09:31aGOLDON RESOURCES : Increases Private Placement Financing
PU
02/10GOLDON RESOURCES : Arranges Private Placement Financing
PU
01/09GOLDON RESOURCES : Provides Exploration update on West Madsen Gold Property in R..
PU
2019GOLDON RESOURCES : Provides Overview of Bruce Lake Property in Ontario's Red Lak..
PU
2019GOLDON RESOURCES : Provides Update on Drilling at Slate Falls Gold-Silver Projec..
PU
2019GOLDON RESOURCES : Grants Incentive Stock Options
PU
2019GOLDON RESOURCES : Mobilizes Drill Crew and Equipment at Slate Falls Gold-Silver..
PU
2019GOLDON RESOURCES : Highlights Exploration Opportunity at Slate Falls Gold-Silver..
PU
2019GOLDON RESOURCES : Hires Chibougamau Diamond Drilling for Slate Falls Gold-Silve..
PU
2019GOLDON RESOURCES : Commences Phase II Exploration on West Madsen Property in Red..
PU
More news
Chart GOLDON RESOURCES LTD.
Duration : Period :
GoldON Resources Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Romanik President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffery J. Smulders Chief Financial Officer & Director
James Darcel Independent Director
Brian C. Doutaz Independent Director
Colleen Sue Davis Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLDON RESOURCES LTD.-6.67%9
BHP GROUP-0.98%123 132
RIO TINTO PLC-6.32%92 980
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-1.89%34 201
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-0.35%21 511
SOUTH32-4.07%8 473
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group