Goldplat : Excellence in Mineral Processing Award

03/05/2019 | 06:00am EST

Goldplat plc / Ticker: GDP / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining & Exploration

5 March 2019

Goldplat plc ('Goldplat' or 'the Company')

Excellence in Mineral Processing Award

Goldplat plc, the AIM quoted gold producer, with international gold recovery operations located in South Africa and Ghana and a gold mine in Kenya, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded the Excellence in Mineral Processing award, announced in the Mining Elites in Africa 2019, a yearly Mining Review Africa supplement.

Goldplat is a market leader in the gold and precious metals recovery industry, producing gold, silver and platinum group metals ('PGMs') from by-products of the mining industry from its two operations, located in South Africa and Ghana. Clients include gold producers in South Africa and Ghana as well as numerous producers from elsewhere in the world, including a growing number of PGM producers and precious metal refineries. It has established its competitive advantage through its combination of the diversity and flexibility of its treatment circuits, which make possible the recovery of metals and concentrates from these by-product materials, the strategic geographic locations of the Group's operations, and the extensive depth of knowledge and experience of its longstanding team.

These materials typically present an environmental risk and cost to producers but can become a source of precious metals and revenue when processed by Goldplat.

Gerard Kisbey Green, the CEO of Goldplat, said, 'To be recognised with the Excellence in Mineral Processing Award is a tremendous endorsement of our strategy, technology and expertise of our operational teams. I believe Goldplat and our innovative approach to gold and precious metal production has an increasingly important role to play in the industry, with major mining companies and government decision makers increasingly acknowledging the critical need for responsible and environmentally-sound, as well as economically attractive, processes to extract precious metals. I would like to take this opportunity to thank our operational teams in South Africa, Ghana and South America as we look to increase our presence in the precious metal recovery sector globally.'

Gerard Kisbey-Green CEO Goldplat plc Tel: +27 (71) 8915775
Colin Aaronson / Daniel Bush Grant Thornton UK LLP (Nominated Adviser) Tel: +44 (0) 20 7383 5100
James Joyce / Jessica Cave WH Ireland Limited (Broker) Tel: +44 (0) 207 220 1666
Charlotte Page / Susie Geliher St Brides Partners Ltd (Financial PR) Tel: +44 (0) 20 7236 1177

Disclaimer

Goldplat plc published this content on 05 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2019 10:59:06 UTC
