GOLDPLAT PLC

(GDP)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/17 04:29:09 am
3.87 GBp   +1.84%
04:31aGOLDPLAT : Operational Update in relation to COVID-19
PU
03/25GOLDPLAT : Operational Update in relation to Covid-19
PU
02/24GOLDPLAT : Interim results for the 6 months ended 31 Dec 2019
PU
Goldplat : Operational Update in relation to COVID-19

04/17/2020 | 04:31am EDT
Regulatory Story
Goldplat plc - GDP
Operational Update in relation to COVID-19
Released 09:27 17-Apr-2020



RNS Number : 0231K
Goldplat plc
17 April 2020

Goldplat plc / Ticker: GDP / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining & Exploration

17 April 2020

Goldplat plc

('Goldplat',the 'Group'or'the Company')

Operational Update in relation to Covid-19

Goldplat plc, the AIM quoted gold producer, with international gold recovery operations located in South Africa and Ghana andan underground mining operation in Kenya, announces a further update on operations, which are currently curtailed due to restrictions imposed by various Governments to combat the global Covid-19 outbreak, including the planned partial re-commencement of operations in South Africa.

The Covid-19 pandemic continues to escalate and many Governments have been forced to take further steps to combat this outbreak by extending their respective lockdown periods. Goldplat continues to be guided by the respective directives of the Governments of the countries in which we operate including any aspect that prohibits continued operations.

To date all Goldplat's operations, in Ghana, South Africa and in Kenya, have been affected by Government restrictions and protocols.

As announced on 25 March 2020, Goldplat's South African operation closed for a period of 21 days from 26 March 2020. The South African Government has now further announced an extension of the lockdown for 14 days from 16 April 2020, midnight. In terms of section 27(2) of the Disaster Management Act, 2002 and of regulations published on 25 March 2020 and 16 April 2020, the production of gold has been designated an essential service. In this context Goldplat has informed the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy ('DMRE') that it will restart operations on a reduced basis by Monday, 20 April 2020. Measures have been taken to enable employees to operate in a hygienic environment including employees being screened and cleared for work. The operations will comply with the DMRE request to ensure the health and safety of our employees during the lockdown period.

Although in certain large cities in Ghana lockdown has been imposed, the mining sector has been classified as essential by the Ghanaian Government and the Company's operation in Ghana is still continuing at almost normal levels.

Goldplat's Kilimapesa gold plant, together with the mine, continues to be under care and maintenance.

The safety of our people is our highest priority and whilst in operation, in whichever jurisdiction, we will continue to protect the business, staff, and general population by complying with heightened hygiene measures, restrictions on site visits and travel in general, amongst others.

For further information visit www.goldplat.com, followon Twitter @GoldPlatPlc or contact:

Werner Klingenberg

Goldplat plc (CEO)

Tel: +27 (0) 82 051 1071

Colin Aaronson / Richard Tonthat / Harrison Clarke

Grant Thornton UK LLP (Nominated Adviser)

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7383 5100

James Joyce / Jessica Cave

WH Ireland Limited (Broker)

Tel: +44 (0) 207 220 1666

The information contained within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
UPDVDLBFBZLLBBL
Operational Update in relation to COVID-19 - RNS

Disclaimer

Goldplat plc published this content on 17 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2020 08:30:16 UTC
