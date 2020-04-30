Goldquest: Grant of Stock Options

Log in
04/30/2020 | 09:01pm EDT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoldQuest Mining Corp. (TSXV:GQC, “GoldQuest” or the “Company”) announces that the board of directors of the Company has authorized the grant of an aggregate of 3,400,000 incentive stock options (the “Options”) to directors, officers and employees of the Company, at an exercise price of $0.20 per common share.

The Options are exercisable for a five-year period from the date of grant and will vest as follows: ⅓ on the date of grant, ⅓ on the six month anniversary from the date of the grant and ⅓ on the one year anniversary from the date of the grant.

The Options are granted pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan, which was most recently approved by shareholders at the Company’s annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 28, 2019.

About GoldQuest

GoldQuest is a Canadian based mineral exploration and development company with projects in the Dominican Republic.  GoldQuest is traded on the TSX-V under the symbol GQC and in Frankfurt/Berlin with symbol M1W.

For further information, please contact:

GoldQuest Mining Corp.
Dave Massola, Chief Executive Officer
(416) 583-5605

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2020 -
EBIT 2020 -4,00 M
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capi. / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 37,3 M
Chart GOLDQUEST MINING CORP.
Duration : Period :
Goldquest Mining Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,08  CAD
Last Close Price 0,15  CAD
Spread / Highest target -44,8%
Spread / Average Target -44,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,8%
Managers
NameTitle
David W. Massola Chief Executive Officer
William James Fisher Non-Executive Chairman
Paul H. Robertson Chief Financial Officer
Julio Espaillat Non-Independent Director
Patrick Michaels Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLDQUEST MINING CORP.21.43%31
BHP GROUP1.09%96 675
RIO TINTO PLC-12.44%81 752
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-30.12%23 291
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.2.06%16 916
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC37.74%9 624
