Goldrich Mining : Announces Production Results through July 2018 and Update on Operations

Spokane, WA - August 20, 2018 - Goldrich Mining Company (OTCQB - GRMC) ('Goldrich' or the 'Company') provides the following update:

PRODUCTION RESULTS THROUGH JULY 2018

Production at the Chandalar mine began on May 31, 2018. Total mine production through July 2018 was 10,557 ounces of raw placer gold, equivalent to approximately 8,657 ounces of fine gold. This compares to total production through July 2017 of 7,262 total ounces of raw placer gold, or approximately 6,050 ounces of fine gold.

Of the 2018 production, 5,024 ounces of raw placer gold, or approximately 4,120 ounces of fine gold, were produced in June and 5,533 ounces of raw placer gold, or approximately 4,537 ounces of fine gold, were produced in July. The normal production season is approximately from June through mid-September, subject to weather.

The Chandalar mine is owned by Goldrich NyacAU Placer, LLC ('GNP'), a 50/50% joint venture between Goldrich and NyacAU, LLC ('NyacAU') to mine the various placer deposits that occur throughout Goldrich's 23,000-acre Chandalar gold project in Alaska. NyacAU is the manager of the joint venture.

INTENDED DISSOLUTION OF THE GNP JOINT VENTURE

According to the terms of the joint venture operating agreement, GNP is required to pay a Minimum Production Requirement of 1,100 ounces for 2016, 1,200 ounces for 2017, and 1,300 ounces for 2018 to Goldrich by October 31, 2018. The Minimum Production Requirement for each year was determined based on the spot price of gold on December 1 of the preceding year.

Under the joint venture Operating Agreement, GNP will be dissolved if GNP fails to meet the Minimum Production Requirement. GNP's lease to mine the placer properties will terminate upon dissolution of GNP and GNP will have no further rights to mine the placer properties located on Goldrich's mining claims. NyacAU, the managing partner of GNP, anticipates that GNP will not meet the minimum production requirements by the close of the 2018 season.

Goldrich and NyacAU are currently in arbitration. The arbitration is proceeding on the basis that GNP will be dissolved. The first arbitration hearings were from July 19th through July 31st and will reconvene on August 20, 2018. Under the terms of the Operating Agreement, rulings from the three-person arbitration panel are final. The outcome of the arbitration is not yet determined and cannot be estimated or assured.

CLOSING OF ADDITIONAL BORROWINGS UNDER THE SENIOR SECURED NOTES

The Company has closed on additional borrowings totaling $980,000 under the Senior Secured Notes previously announced on February 13, 2018, bringing the net proceeds of the Notes to $2,685000. The Note has been increased to accommodate total net proceeds of up to $2,750,000. Of the additional net proceeds, a total of $1,780,000 was received from a director of the Company.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein. None of the common stock or warrants have been or will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act') or any applicable securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold absent such registration or an available exemption therefrom. The securities were issued to qualified investors pursuant to exemptions from such registration requirements. The warrants may not be exercised except pursuant to exemptions under the Securities Act and any applicable securities laws of any state of the United States.