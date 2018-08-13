Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  GoldSource Mines Inc.    GXS   CA38153U1084

GOLDSOURCE MINES INC. (GXS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

GoldSource Mines : Report of Acquisition of Beneficial Ownership of Common Shares of Goldsource Mines Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2018 | 03:10pm CEST

DGAP-News: Donald Smith Value Fund, L.P. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Report of Acquisition of Beneficial Ownership of Common Shares of Goldsource Mines Inc.

13.08.2018 / 15:05
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2018) - Donald Smith Value Fund, L.P. (the 'Fund') reports that it has acquired deemed beneficial ownership and control of 10,230,000 common shares ('Common Shares') of Goldsource Mines Inc. ('Goldsource') through the private placement purchase on August 10, 2018 of 6,820,000 units of Goldsource ('Units') at Cdn.$0.055 per Unit for total consideration paid of Cdn.$375,100. Each Unit consisted of one Common Share and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a 'Warrant'), with each Warrant being exercisable to purchase one Common Share at Cdn.$0.09 until August 10, 2020 (the 'Private Placement').

Immediately prior to the Private Placement, the Fund had deemed beneficial ownership of 35,764,506 Common Shares, representing 17.1% of the then deemed outstanding Common Shares. The Fund currently has deemed beneficial ownership of 45,994,506 Common Shares of Goldsource (including 9,292,253 Common Shares underlying share purchase warrants of Goldsource held by the Fund), representing 19.9% of the deemed outstanding Common Shares, a decrease of 3.5% of the Fund's previously reported beneficial shareholding percentage in the Common Shares of 23.4%.

The Fund has acquired the Common Shares for investment purposes. The Fund may acquire additional Common Shares or dispose of Common Shares (through market or private transactions or exercises of share purchase warrants) from time to time.

A copy of the related early warning report may be obtained from the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com) or from Ann Hogan at Donald Smith Value Fund, L.P. at (212) 284?0990.

DONALD SMITH VALUE FUND, L.P.

Per:      'Donald Smith'             
Donald Smith, Managing Member

newsinfo.php?i=38035&f=169

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated documents http://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/38035

13.08.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Donald Smith Value Fund, L.P.
United States
ISIN: CA38153U1084

 
End of News DGAP News Service

713593  13.08.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=713593&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GOLDSOURCE MINES INC.
03:15pGOLDSOURCE MINES : Closes $1.0 Million Private Placement
PU
03:10pGOLDSOURCE MINES : Report of Acquisition of Beneficial Ownership of Common Share..
EQ
03:10pReport of Acquisition of Beneficial Ownership of Common Shares of Goldsource ..
NE
03:06pGOLDSOURCE MINES : Report of Acquisition of Beneficial Ownership of Common Share..
AQ
03:05pGoldsource Closes $1.0 Million Private Placement
NE
03:05pGOLDSOURCE MINES : Closes $1.0 Million Private Placement
EQ
07/18GOLDSOURCE MINES : Announces Private Placement of up to Cdn$1.0 Million
PU
07/18Goldsource Mines AnnouncesPrivate Placement of up to Cdn$1.0 Million
NE
07/18GOLDSOURCE MINES : AnnouncesPrivate Placement of up to Cdn$1.0 Million
EQ
07/12GOLDSOURCE MINES : Reports High-Grade Results from Salbora and Initial Results f..
EQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017RESOURCE SECTOR DIGEST : Was Mark Twain Right After All? 
2017RESOURCE SECTOR DIGEST : Osisko Backdoor Quest 
2016RESOURCE SECTOR DIGEST : Broullete Edition 
2016Gold Is Soaring Since We Said 'Buy'! What Now? 
Managers
NameTitle
Ioannis Tsitos President & Director
Nathan Eric Fier Executive Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
Nicholas Campbell Chief Financial Officer
Graham Campbell Thody Lead Independent Director
Haytham Henry Hodaly Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLDSOURCE MINES INC.0
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION-5.12%19 048
BARRICK GOLD CORP-21.78%12 672
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-6.88%12 135
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD-9.58%9 444
POLYUS PAO--.--%8 782
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.