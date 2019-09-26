Log in
Goldsource Mines Inc. Begins Trading on the OTCQB(R) Market

09/26/2019 | 05:05pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2019) - Goldsource Mines Inc. (TSXV: GXS) (OTCQB: GXSFF) ("Goldsource" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has qualified for trading on the OTCQB®, operated by OTC Markets Group, under its existing ticker symbol "GXSFF" and will commence trading on Friday, September 27, 2019.

The OTCQB market is for early-stage and developing U.S. and global companies that are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process.

Yannis Tsitos, President of Goldsource stated: "We are excited about trading on the OTCQB market and it is an important step forward for us as we continue our efforts on increasing awareness, visibility and liquidity for the Company. We believe this will provide an opportunity to expand our current U.S. shareholder base and a better trading platform for these investors in general."

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

ABOUT GOLDSOURCE MINES INC.

Goldsource Mines Inc. (www.goldsourcemines.com) is a Canadian resource company working aggressively to develop its advanced-stage, 100%-owned Eagle Mountain saprolite and hard-rock gold project in Guyana, South America. From 2016 to 2017, through a gravity pilot plant initiative, the Company completed testing on gravity-only gold production and both dry and wet mining open-pit techniques. Goldsource is now focused on delivering feasibility studies to achieve large-scale gold production at Eagle Mountain. Goldsource is led by an experienced management team, proven in making exploration discoveries and in project construction.

Ioannis (Yannis) Tsitos
President
Goldsource Mines Inc

For Further Information:

Goldsource Mines Inc.
Contact:
Ioannis (Yannis) Tsitos, President
Fred Cooper, Investor Relations
Telephone: +1 (604) 694-1760
Fax: +1 (604) 357-1313
Toll Free: 1-866-691-1760 (Canada & USA)
Email: info@goldsourcemines.com
Website: www.goldsourcemines.com
570 Granville Street, Suite 501

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/48225


© Newsfilecorp 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Ioannis Tsitos President & Director
Nathan Eric Fier Executive Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
Graham Campbell Thody Lead Independent Director
Nicholas Campbell Chief Financial Officer
Haytham Henry Hodaly Independent Director
