Report of Acquisition of Beneficial Ownership of Common Shares of Goldsource Mines Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2018) - Donald Smith Value Fund, L.P. (the "Fund") reports that it has acquired deemed beneficial ownership and control of 10,230,000 common shares ("Common Shares") of Goldsource Mines Inc. ("Goldsource") through the private placement purchase on August 10, 2018 of 6,820,000 units of Goldsource ("Units") at Cdn.$0.055 per Unit for total consideration paid of Cdn.$375,100. Each Unit consisted of one Common Share and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant being exercisable to purchase one Common Share at Cdn.$0.09 until August 10, 2020 (the "Private Placement").

Immediately prior to the Private Placement, the Fund had deemed beneficial ownership of 35,764,506 Common Shares, representing 17.1% of the then deemed outstanding Common Shares. The Fund currently has deemed beneficial ownership of 45,994,506 Common Shares of Goldsource (including 9,292,253 Common Shares underlying share purchase warrants of Goldsource held by the Fund), representing 19.9% of the deemed outstanding Common Shares, a decrease of 3.5% of the Fund's previously reported beneficial shareholding percentage in the Common Shares of 23.4%.

The Fund has acquired the Common Shares for investment purposes. The Fund may acquire additional Common Shares or dispose of Common Shares (through market or private transactions or exercises of share purchase warrants) from time to time.

A copy of the related early warning report may be obtained from the SEDAR website ( www.sedar.com ) or from Ann Hogan at Donald Smith Value Fund, L.P. at (212) 284‑0990.

DONALD SMITH VALUE FUND, L.P.