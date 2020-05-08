Goldstar Minerals : Announces Filings Update

Log in
05/08/2020 | 05:04am EDT

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

For Immediate Release

Goldstar Announces Filings Update

Montréal, Québec - April 24, 2020 - Goldstar Minerals Inc. ("Goldstar" or the "Corporation") (TSX-V:GDM) is providing an update on the status of its annual financial statements, accompanying management discussion & analysis and related officer certifications (collectively "Annual Filings") for the year ended December 31, 2019, as well as its interim financial statements, accompanying management discussion & analysis and related officer certifications (collectively "Interim Filings") for the period ended March 31, 2020.

On March 18, 2020, the Canadian Securities Administrators announced that they will provide issuers with a 45-day filing extension for filings required on or before June 1, 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. As such, the British Columbia Securities Commission has enacted BC Instrument 51-515 ("BCI 51-515"),Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements.

The Corporation will be relying on the temporary exemption pursuant to section 10 of BCI 51-515 in respect to the following provisions:

  • The requirement to file its Annual Filings as per sections 4.2(b) and 5.1(2) of National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") and section 4.1 of National Instrument 52-109 ("NI 52- 109")
  • The requirement to file its Interim Filings as per sections 4.4(b) and 5.1(2) of NI 51-102 and section 5.1 of NI 52-109

The Corporation expects to file its Annual Filings on or about June 12, 2020 and it expects to file its Interim Filings on or about July 14, 2020.

Management and insiders of the Corporation are subject to a trading black-out policy that reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207Failure-to-FileCease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

The Corporation confirms that there have been no material developments, other than those disclosed through news releases, since the filing of its interim financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2019.

For further information, please contact:

David Crevier

Director

Telephone: 514-284-3663dcrevier@goldstarminerals.com

Benoît Moreau

President

Telephone: 514-591-8058bmoreau@goldstarminerals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Goldstar Minerals Inc. published this content on 24 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2020 09:03:06 UTC
