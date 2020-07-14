Goldstar Minerals : Announces Management and Board Changes

Log in
07/14/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

For Immediate Release

Goldstar Announces

Management and Board Changes

Montréal, Québec - July 14, 2020 - Goldstar Minerals Inc. ("Goldstar" or the "Corporation") (TSX-V:GDM) announces that Benoit Moreau has resigned as President and as a director of the Corporation, effective immediately. Mr. Moreau will become a consultant of Goldstar and will remain the Corporation's qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. François Perron, a director of Goldstar, will replace Mr. Moreau as President of the Corporation.

Goldstar also announces that Mathieu Séguin has resigned as a director of the Corporation. Goldstar wishes to thank Mr. Séguin for his past services and wishes him well in his future endeavors. The board of directors of Goldstar is currently comprised of David Crevier, François Perron and Stephen Butrenchuk.

The Corporation's management team will now be comprised of the following individuals who will hold the positions stated beside their respective names:

David Crevier, Chairman and CEO

François Perron, President and director

Ercan Ugur, Chief Financial Officer

Jonathan Federico, Corporate Secretary

For further information, please contact:

David Crevier

Chairman

Telephone: 514-284-3663dcrevier@goldstarminerals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

Disclaimer

Goldstar Minerals Inc. published this content on 14 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2020 16:00:06 UTC
