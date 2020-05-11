Goldstream Minerals Inc. Announces Consolidation and Name Change to "Bluma Wellness Inc."

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2020) - Goldstream Minerals Inc. ("Bluma" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its press release of April 15, 2020, and in connection with the proposed reverse takeover transaction (the "RTO") with CannCure Investments Inc. ("CannCure"), the Company has amended its articles in accordance with the Canada Business Corporations Act and changed its name to "Bluma Wellness Inc." (the "Name Change").

The Company also announces that it has completed the previously announced consolidation of all of its issued and outstanding common shares (the "Consolidation") on the basis of 16.07201 pre-Consolidation common shares for each 1 post-Consolidation common share (16.07201:1). Common shares of the Company reflecting the Consolidation and the Name Change will be passed on to existing shareholders, such that all previous share certificates or other entitlements will be null and void, with no further action required by the Company's shareholders.

Further updates on the progress of the RTO will be provided in subsequent news releases of the Company. Closing of the RTO remains subject to a number of conditions including the receipt of all necessary corporate and shareholder approvals, the approval of the listing of the Company's common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange and approval of the Florida Office of Medical Marijuana Use. There are no assurances that the RTO will be completed as proposed or at all.

For additional information on Bluma Wellness Inc.

For more information, please contact Bluma at mgalloro@aloefinance.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Bluma Wellness Inc.

Michael Galloro

Director

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws including statements regarding the RTO, expectations on whether the RTO will be consummated and Bluma's strategic plans. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative if these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information is based upon certain material assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including management's perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. While Bluma considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to management, there is no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond the respective companies' control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the receipt of all required corporate, shareholder, stock exchange and applicable government regulatory approvals; any unexpected interruptions to the business of CannCure or the Company due to the COVID-19 pandemic; the inherent risks in investing in target companies or projects which have limited or no operating history and are engaged in activities currently considered illegal under US federal laws; changes in laws; reliance on management; requirements for additional financing; competition; inconsistent public opinion and perception regarding the medical-use and adult-use marijuana industry; and regulatory or political change. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and Bluma does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/55665