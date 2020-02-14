Golf Digest Online : Financial Results Briefing Material for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 (21st Term)(5 MB) 0 02/14/2020 | 08:00am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Golf Digest Online Inc. www.golfdigest.co.jp Results Briefing for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019(21st Term) (Securities： 3319) Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved Contents １．Financial Results for the FY2019 ２．Approach of FY2019 ３．FY2020 Outlook（January-December 2020） Corporate Profile Appendix Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved 2 1 Financial Results for the FY2019 (January-December 2019） Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved HighlightofFinancialResultsforFY2019 Sales in Japan were stagnated due to external factors, but overseas sales were favorable. Net Sales 34.2billion yen YoY ＋28％ Achievement rate (Domestic) 26.8billion yen YoY ＋6％ Achievement rate (Overseas) 7.4billion yen YoY ＋5.9billion yen Achievement rate -2％ -3％ ＋2％ Overseas EBITDA is continue to be strong EBITDA 2.4billion yen YoY ＋61％ Achievement rate ＋9％ (Domestic) 2.0billion yen YoY ＋11％ Achievement rate -4％ (Overseas) 0.4billion yen YoY ＋0.7billion yen Achievement rate ＋275％ U.S. GOLFTEC is progressing as planned. Strengthening of operation and KPI management effects. *U.S. GOLFTEC：Abbreviation for GOLFTEC Enterprises LLC, a subsidiary in which the Company holds 60% equity. Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved 4 OverviewoftheFY2019Results （million yen） 2017 2018 2019 FY2019 YoY Forecast （Domestic）（Overseas） （Domestic） （Overseas） Net sales 21,574 26,739 34,274 26,842 7,431 ＋7,534 (+ 28%) 35,000 27,700 7,300 Gross profit 8,849 10,475 13,656 ー ー ＋3,181 (+ 30%) ー ー ー SG&A 7,635 9,670 12,677 ー ー ＋3,006 (+ 31%) ー ー ー EBITDA 1,632 1,537 2,469 2,057 ＋932 (+ 61%) 2,260 2,150 412 110 Operating profit 1,214 804 979 1,535 -556 ＋174 (+ 22%) 900 1,575 -675 Ordinary profit 1,225 822 971 ー ー ＋149 (+ 18%) 860 ー ー Net income 707 380 358 ー ー - 22 (- 6%) 440 ー ー *The PL consolidation of GDOS*, a subsidiary, began from the third quarter, and U.S. GOLFTEC began from the fourth quarter of the previous year, respectively. *GDOS: Abbreviation for GDO Sports, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company *U.S. GOLFTEC：Abbreviation for GOLFTEC Enterprises LLC, a subsidiary in which the Company holds 60% equity. Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved 5 NetSales Net Sales by Segment Overseas Sales are Strong Domestic: Growth slowed due to the impact of the consumption tax increase and weather factors. Overseas: U.S. GOLFTEC contributed to sales as planned and throughout the year. 34,274（YoY + 28％） （million yen） 7,431 ■Overseas YoY +16％ ※ □ Includes U.S. GOLFTEC sales 1,494 prior to acquisition 26,842 25,244 ■Domestic YoY +6％ 2018 2019 Net Sales by Service Lesson Services shows Better Performance Sales of Golf Equipment: Having the reaction after the consumption tax increase. Golf Course Booking: Slow growth due to weather factors. Golf Lessons: U.S. GOLFTEC has progress more than planned and increasing the number of centers in Japan. 34,274（YoY +28％） ■Others ■Golf Lessons Golf YoY +15％ Lessons ※ □ Includes U.S. GOLFTEC sales prior to acquisition ■Golf Course Booking YoY +8％ ■Sales of Golf Equipment YoY +6％ 2018 2019 Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved 6 SG&AExpenses Control of SG & A expenses was successful Domestic: Use marketing expenses efficiently, Domestic sales ratio improved 2 points by Controlling other SG&A expense. Overseas: Implemented marketing according to the four major tournaments(April~July) and aggressive sales promotion in August. *The PL consolidation of GDOS*, a subsidiary, began from the third quarter, and U.S. GOLFTEC began from the fourth quarter of the previous year, respectively. 12,677 Sales Ratio 37％ YoY ■Overseas SG&A Overseas ＋662 □GOLFTEC SG&A expense （million yen） SG&A before acquisition ■Other Domestic SG&A -96 Domestic ＋3 SG&A ■Domestic 8,767 Marketing expenses Ratio to net sales 35% ＋266 ■Domestic personnel expenses Overseas SG&A ・Amortization of goodwill and intangible assets 3,736 + 432 Ratio to net sales 50% Domestic SG&A 8,940 Ratio to net sales 33% 20182019 *GDOS： Abbreviation for GDO Sports, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved 7 EBITDA／OperatingProfit EBITDA（=Operating profit + Amortization of goodwill + Depreciation + Long-term prepaid expenses） Domestic: Growth in sales by use SG&A expenses efficiently. Overseas: Started investing in Overseas business from 2018. U.S. GOLFTEC sales growth of 2019 contributed. 2,469 YoY +61％ Operating Profit Domestic: Growth in sales by use SG&A expenses efficiently. Overseas: Amortization of goodwill and intangible assets associated with the consolidated subsidiaries for 432million yen. 979 （million yen） YoY +22％ 1,537 2,057 1,876 ■ Domestic EBITDA YoY＋11％ 804 1,535 ■Domestic 1,387 Operating Profit YoY+11％ 412 -338 20182019 ■Overseas EBITDA YoY ＋751million yen ■Overseas Operating Profit -582 -556 YoY ＋26million yen 20182019 *U.S. GOLFTEC is included only in the Q4 of FY2018. Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved 8 ConsolidatedBalanceSheet Total assets increased associated with the expansion of operations Deferred Revenue: Deferred revenue increased attributable to strong sales at U.S. GOLFTEC. Long-Term Debt: Repayment as planned. （million yen) Total Assets 18,236 Current Current Assets Liabilities 9,561 10,128 ------- ------ Merchandise Deferred 4,235 Revenue 2,239 Non- Fixed Liabilities 1,900 current Assets 8,674 Total Net ------ Assets Goodwill 6,207 3,230 Total Assets 19,564 Current Current Liabilities Assets 12,013 10,711 ------ ------- Deferred Merchandise Revenue 4,692 2,542 Non- Fixed Liabilities current 1,235 Assets 8,853 Total Net ------ Assets Goodwill 6,315 3,010 Cash ＋ 295million yen Merchandise ＋ 456million yen Deferred Revenue ＋ 302million yen Short-Term Debt ＋ 1,010million yen Long-Term Debt - 668million yen End of December 2018 End of December 2019 Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved 9 【Domestic】 Sales of Golf Equipment : KPI Analysis Proceeding according to plan ・Sales of new clubs were stagnated due to the reaction to the consumption tax increase. Number of Customers New Used Golf Clubs Balls Year on Year Comparison of Orders Golf Clubs Release period of new models rush demand before Consumption tax increase Warm Winter 2018 2019 Unit Purchase Price Apparel Accessories Consumption tax increase 10％ from October Release period of new models *Market…Golf equipment market (golf clubs, balls and accessories). "Year-on-year comparison of the market size estimated based on actual sales of real stores of major golf equipment dealers nationwide" calculated by GfK Lifestyle Tracking Japan KK Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved 10 【Domestic】 Golf Course Booking: KPI Analysis The number of golfers booked on GDO increased ・The growth in the number of customers is limited by Typhoons and heavy rains affected the top seasons of September and October. Number of Customers Unit Fee Price Fall in Cancellation Change in Golfers Booked on GDO（YoY) 2018 2019 ー GDO: The number of golf course players who played golf by booking through the Company and Jalan Golf ー Market: The number of golf course players in eight prefectures published by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry *Market: Source: Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry "Survey of Selected Service Industries." Comparison of total golf course players of eight prefectures (Hokkaido, Miyagi, Tokyo, Aichi, Osaka, Hiroshima, Kagawa and Fukuoka) Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved 11 Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved （Appendix) Domestic Golf Equipment Market Golf equipment market has remained flat Golf e-commerce market is gradually expanding. Domestic Equipment market (million yen) Changes in the golf Domestic equipment market and net sales of golf equipment of GDO Net sales of golf equipment of GDO (million yen) Sales ranking of golf equipment retailers in Japan 1st Company A 80.8billion yen （Sports Volume Retailer） 2nd Company B 61.1billion yen （Sports Volume Retailer） 3rd Company C 21.1billion yen （Golf Volume Retailer） 4th GDO 17.3billion yen 5th Company D 15.4billion yen （Golf Volume Retailer） GDO controls the Japan's top market share in Golf e-commerce market *resource Domestic golf equipment market: source： "Leisure White Paper" Domestic golf equipment e-commerce market: source： "Survey of Selected Service Industries" *resource Sales Ranking：Created by our research 12 （Appendix）Domestic Golf Market Changes in number of golf course and golf course user *source：Golf course management association Golf course user attributes（2018） Changes in playing cost and number of annual plays ※*Source: "Survey of Selected Service Industries" of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. *source： "Leisure White Paper2019" Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved 13 【Overseas】 U.S. GOLFTEC Performance Performance remained stronger than planned ・Sales increased 18% year on year because, sales of lesson tickets and custom fitted clubs remained firm. ・Embarked on new store openings with the promotion of the acquired franchised stores. ・Cash EBITDA* remained higher than planned and contributed to next term's EBITDA. U.S. GOLFTEC non-consolidated results （$'s in millions） 68 ■ Net Sales YoY+18％ 58 ■ Cash EBITDA YoY+7.4million U.S. dollars 7.4 5.6 1.2 ■ EBITDA -0.0 YoY+464％ 2018 2019 *Cash EBITDA：It is EBITDA calculated at the time of cash acquisition, and it is a measure before accounting standard adjustment Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved 14 【Overseas】 U.S. GOLFTEC: KPI Analysis Number of Number of operating centers Students Growth rate of Sales of Club Fitting and Number of coaches existing centers Fitting Golf Clubs Major Award Winning in 2019 ・PING Club Fitters TOP100 ・Golf Digest's 'Best Teachers in Your State' （35 U.S. GOLFTEC coaches selected） ・Top 50 Coach in America by Golf Digest （U.S. GOLFTEC head coaches selected） ・Number of Operating Centers New store openings and the acquisition of franchised stores made steady progress Corporate FC Total Center End of December 2018 102 98 200 New store openings ＋6 +3 ＋9 The acquisition of +6 -6 － franchised stores End of December 2019 114 95 209 Started preparing test preparation courses for future GOLFTEC coaches ・Started offering a practical skill test (PAT) preparation program for free to PGA Professional test takers. ・PGA Pro is the business base for U.S. GOLFTEC, which employs many PGA-certified professionals. *To become a PGA professional, you must pass the Practical Exam (PAT), and the pass rate is less than 20%. All Rights Reserved 15 （Appendix）The World's Golf Market America's golf market is the world's largest U.K. No. of golfers 3.9million No. of golf course 2,800 Equipment market 440million Japan 2nd No. of golfers 7.8million No. of golf course 2,270 No. of rounds 90million Equipment market 2,078million （$'s ） USA 1st No. of golfers 23.8million No. of golf course 14,800 No. of rounds 475million Equipment market 3,585million China Korea Canada No. of golfers 0.6million No. of golf course 380 Equipment market 110million No. of golfers 2.9million No. of golf course 450 Equipment market 562million No. of golfers 5.5million No. of golf course 2,300 Equipment market 387million *Source: Yano Research Institute "2019 World Golf Market Report" Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved 16 （Appendix）U.S. Golf Market Golf Players  1 in 9 Americans are golf players  Boasts a higher play rate than basketball or tennis. 33.5million people No. of on course golfers 24.2million Junior Golfer 2.5million Golf Beginners 2.6million OFF-COURSE (driving range, indoor 9.3million simulator) ONLY PARTICIPANTS Changes in the number More rainfall in the of course rounds top season than usual (million times) Number of rounds Average cost per person per play 17.9 $35 ※出典：National Golf Foundation 2019 Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved 17 ２ Approach of FY2019 （January-December 2019） Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved Mid-Term Investment Strategies of the GDO Group (Expansion x Deepening) Expansion of the customer base (Reach, region, the cultivation of golfers, the creation of opportunities to come in contact with golf) KYAKUSHIN Deepening of customer relationships (Data, IoT, CRM, Technology) Deploying comprehensive customer data to value- added services and proposing more appropriate solutions. Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved 19 GDO Group's Technology Strategy GOLF×TECHNOLOGY By making data acquisition that makes full use of the IoT as an important strategic area, provide a variety of ways to enjoy golf from both sides of our proprietary technologies and strategic partnerships.  Visualize the shots at golf driving range + Digitalization ☞ Top Tracer Range（TTR）  Visualize shots during a round＋ Digitalization ☞ GDO Score Management Application  Visualize shots during a round＋ Digitalization ＋ AI ☞ ARCCOS  Digitalization the lesson＋ visualizing to improve your progress ☞ GOLFTEC（TECPUTT）  Accurate golf club selection with data analysis ☞ TECFIT, GDO Matching LAB  Make news and content easy to understand using data and AI ☞ Swing Avatar Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved 20 Golf × Technology TOPTRACER RANGE Introduced in 12 Domestic driving range in Kanto and Kansai Areas Visualize AI Digitalization Data analysis ・A new initiative aimed at stimulating demand for potential golfers and average golfers. ・proposed as a new revenue source centered on IT infrastructure at golf driving range facilities. Aim to establish early business as GDO's new business. ・Realized through business alliance with TOPTRACER, a group company of TOPGOLF GROUP, a comprehensive golf entertainment company in the United States. Golf Driving Range Market 2018 No. of 3,491 centers Domestic Golf Driving Range No. of 6.6 million people Golf Driving Range Users （resource） No. of Domestic driving range: research by All Japan Golf Driving Range Federation No. of driving range users: "Leisure White Paper2019" TOPTRACER RANGE：Player can check the replay of all shots with a monitor installed at a setup base. It provides data and entertainment which could not be experienced at a driving range before, such as virtual round, near pin, driving contest, simple trajectory measurement, analysis of trajectory and carry by the club number, and point game. ・ Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved 21 Golf × Technology Score Management Application "GDO Score" Added GPS course map / navigation function 「GDO Score」 Total number of downloads ～ Register 3 million scores a year~ ・Aim to improve customer satisfaction of existing users and acquire new users. ・For the time being, it will be provided free of charge. In the future, it will be provided as a paid service. 【U.S. GOLFTEC】 Developed software "TECPUTT™" for putter lessons Evolution of service and lesson methods based on IT technology ・Develop original software "TECPUTT™" and strengthen putter lessons. ・Has putting lessons utilizing "TECPUTT™" motion technology to analyze exactly what's happening with your putting stroke. ・Providing highly consistent and reproducible putter lessons based on IT. STARTING SPEED DIRECTION CONTROL Visualize AI Digitalization Data analysis Leads to other services Visualize AI Digitalization Data analysis AIM TEST Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved 22 Golf × Technology "GDO Matching LAB" launched to support golf club selection Proposal of optimal golf club by data analysis ・Use the trackman "Trackman", which is also used by tour pros, to select appropriate club specifications. ・GDO's unique method, which is not biased by any manufacturer, proposes the best club from a wide variety of variations. ・Experience "GDO Golf Shop" realistically. Developed 3D modeling "Swing Avatar" using AI CG animation of golf swing is now possible without sensor ・A system born from co-creation business initiatives with Fujitsu Marketing Limited. ・By analyzing and studying from an unprecedented angle, we deliver more intuitive explanations of swings and lesson contents. Considering providing apps to users in the future. Visualize AI Digitalization Data analysis Visualize AI Digitalization Data analysis Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved 23 GDO Group's Mobile Strategy GOLF×MOBILE Continue to provide mobile golf services. A strategy to promote mutual use based on one service with one application. GDO Score GDO Golf Course GDO Phone Booking Golf Course Booking HOT PRICE Uminanchu dedicates GDO Golf SHOP Golf News Flash Toptracer Range Golf Course Booking ARCCOS 360 MyGOLFTEC GOLFTEC （Domestics） CLUBHOUSE （Overseas） Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved 24 Other Initiatives Effect of Content Enhancement 『LINE NEWS Presents NEWS AWARDS 2019』 Won the Sports Category Award 『Top Websites Ranking』 （as of January 1, 2020）Golf Category No.1 in the world Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved 25 Other Initiatives Holding of Snow Golf ・The event, launched in Hokkaido in 2016, extends the host area to Kobe, and the event enters its fourth year. ・In Bibai, a special heavy snowfall area, we had to close in the winter to the thaw. Such a golf course has become available for business year-round by this initiative. ・By proposing various ways of enjoying golf in cooperation with local governments, we contribute to regional revitalization and improve GDO awareness in the field. Snow Golf : Ｗinter sport concept with origins in France, be held at golf courses and ski resorts, which are closed by snowfall in winter. It is held regularly in Greenland, and a world convention is also held. GDO is the first to be held in Japan using an actual golf course. Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved 26 ３ FY2020 Outlook （January-December 2020） Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved FY2020Policy Become a global comprehensive golf service company aim of maximizing corporate value NewOverseas Businesses Businesses Build a new earnings model. Achieve growth, taking advantage of economies of scale. Domestic Businesses Achieve further growth in sales and profitability in a difficult environment. Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved 28 Mid-Term Investment Strategies of the GDO Group (Expansion x Deepening) Expansion of the customer base (Reach, region, the cultivation of golfers, the creation of opportunities to come in contact with golf) KYAKUSHIN Deepening of customer relationships (Data, IoT, CRM, Technology) Deploying comprehensive customer data to value- added services and proposing more appropriate solutions. Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved 29 ForecastforFY2020 （million yen） 2018 2019 2020 Forecast YoY （Domestic）（Overseas） （Domestic）（Overseas） （Domestic） （Overseas） Net sales 26,739 34,274 26,842 7,431 38,600 29,400 9,200 ＋4,326 (+ 13%) ＋2,558 (+ 10%) ＋1,769 (+ 24%) EBITDA 1,537 2,469 2,057 412 2,840 2,180 660 ＋371 (+ 15%) ＋123 (+ 6%) ＋248 (+ 60%) Operating profit 804 979 1,535 -556 1,100 1,580 -480 ＋121 (+ 12%) ＋45 (+ 3%) ＋76 ー Ordinary profit 822 971 ー ー 1,050 ー ー ＋79 (+ 8%) ー ー ー ー Net income 380 358 ー ー 500 ー ー ＋142 (+ 40%) ー ー ー ー expected dividends: 9.5yen（Interim Dividends４yen, Year ended Dividends 5.5yen） Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved 30 Corporate Profile Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved Our Services Utilizing the customer database, our services are developed through the Internet as the four pillars (four different revenue sources) of "Golf Media", "Golf Lessons", "Golf Equipment sales", and "Golf Course Bookings" GDO Total Golf platform Golf course booking Other offline channels Events Golf media Database Golf lessons Custom club fitting Sales of Golf equipment Stores Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved 32 History of GDO Sales continue to grow by expanding and improving services specialized for golf. It is also helping to popularize of the Internet in the golf industry. July, 2018 Strengthening the capital relation with GOLFTEC Enterprises LLC 2012 Golf Lesson Service 2014.9 34.2 Established GDO Golftec billion yen （subsidiary as managing company of May, 2012 Domestic GOLFTEC FC centers ） Make a business partnership with GOLFTEC Enterprises LLC （Indoor Golf Lesson Service in U.S.） May, 2000 Established GDO Golf Course Booking service Media Service 2011-2018 Enter into licensing agreements 2001 with Conde Nast Golf Retail Service Change the accounting ¥12.0B 2014 Closing Month Established a distribution center 2011-2019 Sales CAGR 16％ Tohoku earthquake 2015 2004 Listed in TSE 1st Sec. Listed on TSE Mothers Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved Number of GDO Club Members Approx.60% of golfers in Japan are GDO Club Members As of December 2019 4.1million people Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved 34 GDO Club Members Profile （as of December 2019） Characterized by business influence and high purchasing power Annual Income Age group 10 Million or more 25% Average age 46 Gender Occupation 86％ of users are males Company executives + Management level employees+ Self employed Female 14％ over 30% Male 86％ Average golf score Score around 90 35 Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved About U.S. GOLFTEC Developed mainly for golf indoor lesson service and club fitting service It features the largest number of centers in the United States, high coach quality, and services using the latest IT technology. 6 Countries 56 States 186 Cities 209 Centers VIDEO CAMERAS TECFIT TECPUTT GOLFTEC University Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved 36 About U.S. GOLFTEC Company Overview Company Named GOLFTEC Enterprises LLC Head office Denver, Colorado, USA Date of October 24, 2001 Establishment Capital 2,478 million yen （as of December 31, 2019） Shareholder GDO 60％、 Others 40％ composition Chairman Nobuya Ishizaka President, CEO Joseph Assell Director Director Tom Gart Director Osamu Ito Director Hiroshi Nishino 2012 Make a business partnership with GDO GOLFTEC FC centers opens in Relationship Japan with GDO 2016 8% Investments Ishizaka join the board of directors Jul, 2018 Additional investments to 60% Become subsidiary in GDO group With International Recognition and Awards 50+ COACHES ALL-TIME PGA SECTION AWARD WINNERS TOP 100 2018 NGF TOP 100 BUSINESSES IN GOLF 36 LOCATIONS 2018 GOLF DIGEST TOP 100 CLUB FITTERS MOST INNOVATIVE COMPANIES 2017 FAST COMPANY MOST INNOVATIVE COMPANIES IN SPORTS Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved 37 U.S. GOLFTEC Customer Attributes Female 10％ Male 90％ Age group Age55~74 58％ Annual Income 150thousands dollars or more 80% Average golf score 96 Gender 90％ of users are males Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved 38 Other Overview（Stock Overview） Stock Overview Number of Share Authorized 59,164,000 shares Total Number of Issued Shares 18,274,000 shares Number of Shareholders 12,894 persons Main Shareholders Name No. of Perscentage held Shares （％） １ Golf Digest Sha Co., Ltd. 3,250,000 17.8 ２ Nobuya Ishizaka 3,121,000 17.1 ３ Genichi Kimura 1,250,000 6.8 ４ STATE STREET BANK AND 932,000 5.1 TRUST COMPANY 505019 ５ Masahiro Kimura 900,000 4.9 ６ Japan Trustee Service Bank, 879,000 4.8 Ltd. (Trust Account) ７ The Master Trust Bank of 658,000 3.6 Japan, Ltd. (Trust Account) ８ SMBC Trust Bank Ltd. 300,000 1.6 (Custodial bank) ９ J.P. MORGAN BANK 297,000 1.6 LUXEMBOURG S.A. 380578 10 Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. 276,000 1.5 （as of December 2019） Shareholder Composition PER 34.84 Trading Volume 8,642,600 PBR 1.98 Market Cap 12.4billion yen Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved 39 Other Overview（Company Overview） Overview Company Name Golf Digest Online Inc. (GDO) Group Companies Head Office 2-10-2Higashi-Gotanda,Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo Capital 1,458 million yen Employees 1,139 *Including part-time employees （Consolidated) Date of May 1, 2000 Establishment TOKYO -Golf Digest Online Inc. -GDO GOLFTEC Co., Ltd COLORADO, USA -GOLFTEC Enterprises LLC CALFORNIA, USA -GDO Sports, Inc. Directors & Auditors President & CEO Nobuya Ishizaka Member of the Board of Director Osamu Ito Member of the Board of Director Hiroshi Nishino Member of the Board of Director Takehiro Yoshikawa Member of the Board of Director（outside） Genichi Kimura Member of the Board of Director（outside） Masahiro Kimura Member of the Board of Director（outside/ Hironari Hashioka Independent Director） Member of the Board of Director（outside/ Toshinori Iwasawa Independent Director） Auditor & Supervisory Board Member Masaaki Kokubo （outside） Auditor & Supervisory Board Member Keiichi Uezumi （outside） Auditor & Supervisory Board Member Kyoko Hamada （outside） Domestic Business Sites Headquarters Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo Nagoya Office Nagoya-shi, Aichi Osaka Office Osaka-shi, Osaka Fukuoka Office Fukuoka-shi, Fukuoka Hiroshima Office Hiroshima-shi, Hiroshima Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved 40 Appendix Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved Sales of Golf Equipment GDO GOLFSHOP (PC Web site, Smartphone Web site, application) Number of items dealt with New items : Approx. 100,000 Used items: Approx. 40,000 Number of brands dealt with : Approx. 390 brands in Japan and overseas One of the world's largest with the most extensive selection of goods Golf Garage Stores Distribution Center（Akanehama, Chiba） （Function as be in stock and ３PL：Sumisho Global Logistics distribution center） Stores also opened on the following websites Yahoo! Shopping, Yahoo! Auction, Amazon.co.jp, Rakuten Ichiba, LOHACO, Wowma! Award 2015, 2017 Rakuten shop of the Year Won Golf genere award Yahoo! Shopping BEST STORE AWARDS 2017 Won Golf Category award  Major services - Online sales of golf equipment Year 2018 - Purchase/sales of secondhand golf equipment EC market share "Golf Garage" (6 stores in Kanto) Online purchase service 12.5％（Top share in Japan） Domestic Retail sales ranking 4th Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved 42 Sales of Golf Equipment：KPI Analysis Sales Composition ratio by item The composition ratio will varies depending on the status of new products and seasonal products released by golf manufacturers . 【Gross profit rate in 2019】 （HIGH↑） Accessories ＞ Apparel ＞ Golf clubs ＞ Ball （LOW↓） YoY comparison of orders Golf clubs Release period of new models rush demand before Consumption tax increase 10％from October Consumption tax increase Release period of new models Apparel Warm Winter Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved 43 Golf Course Booking Service GDO Golf Course Booking Hosting of competitions and events GDO Premium Club (PC Web site, Smartphone Web site, application) Number of partner golf course 2,000 course or more（japan and Overseas） (Overseas : Hawaii, Guam, American mainland, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Australia, etc) Revenue Models of Golf Course booking Booking service Provide golf course fee x number of Booking services players Golf course booking Golf fee Major services Golf course booking

Provides information on golf course guides throughout Japan.

The largest Golf portal site in Japan

The largest Golf portal site in Japan Sales of web booking system for golf courses ASP service " GDO Web Pack "

selling Backbone System " Yardage Club " ,

Cooperation system service " GOLF XML "

System support for reservation reception, customer management, aggregation, that golf courses perform on the website. Partnering Golfers Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved 44 golf courses Golf Course Booking：KPI Analysis Sales Composition ratio by service Gross profit ratio will varies depending on the ratio of customer service to golf courses and system sales services. Change in golfers booked on GDO (players)（YoY） Cooperated with Jalan Golf（First Year） 2017 2018 2019 45 Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved Golf Lessons GOLFTEC lesson studio Club fitting services Lesson approach that visualized improvement  U.S. GOLFTEC The world's largest provider of golf lessons 5 Countries・209 Centers （Direct centers：114、FC：95） 173 centers in USA 19 centers in Canada 13 centers in Japan 2 centers Hong Kong 1 center in Singapore 1 center in China Center in Japan『GOLFTEC by GDO』 13 centers 9 centers in Kanto 1 center in Chubu 2 centers in Kansai 1 center in Kyushu Major services Swing Evaluation One on One indoor golfr lessons Club Fitting + Sales of custom golf club GOLFTEC Becomes Official Golf Instruction Partner of the NFL Alumni What is NFL Alumni? NFL Alumni is Comprised Of Former NFL Players, Coaches, Staffers, Cheerleaders, Spouses, And Associate Members Whose Mission Is To Serve, Assist And Inform Former Players And Their Families. The Alumni Offers A Variety Of Medical, Financial, And Social Programs To Help Members Lead Healthy, Productive And Connected Lives. Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved 46 Golf Media 『LINE NEWS Presents NEWS AWARDS 2019』 Won the Sports Category Award BRUDER GDO golf news (PC Web site, Smartphone Web site, application) 『Top Websites Ranking』 （as of January 1, 2020）Golf Category No.1 in the world Viewer rate in the golf category No.1 in the World "Top Websites Ranking" (as of January 1, 2020）Golf Category No.1 in the world "LINE NEWS Presents NEWS AWARDS 2019" Sports Category Award Major services Golf media（News, BRUDER, Club information） Internet advertising/ Marketing service Mobile services（Free/ pay per use service） GDO Credit card GDO credit card Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved 47 Financial Highlights ■ Consolidated Net Sales ■ Consolidated Gross Profit （YoY） （million yen） +28％ ＋24％ ＋12％ ＋7％ （million yen） ■ SG&A ■ Consolidated EBITDA （million yen） （million yen） Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved 48 Financial Highlights ■ Consolidated Operating Profit ■ Consolidated ordinary income （million yen） （million yen） ■ Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent ■ Net Income Per Share （million yen） （yen） Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved 49 Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved

