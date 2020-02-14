Golf Digest Online : Financial Results Briefing Material for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 (21st Term)(5 MB)
0
02/14/2020 | 08:00am EST
Golf Digest Online Inc.
www.golfdigest.co.jp
Results Briefing for the
Fiscal Year Ended
December 31, 2019(21st Term)
(Securities： 3319)
Contents
１．Financial Results for the FY2019
２．Approach of FY2019
３．FY2020 Outlook（January-December 2020）
Corporate Profile
Appendix
2
1
Financial Results
for the FY2019
(January-December 2019）
HighlightofFinancialResultsforFY2019
Sales in Japan were stagnated due to external factors, but overseas sales were favorable.
Net Sales
34.2billion yen
YoY
＋28％
Achievement rate
(Domestic)
26.8billion yen
YoY
＋6％
Achievement rate
(Overseas)
7.4billion yen
YoY
＋5.9billion yen
Achievement rate
-2％
-3％
＋2％
Overseas EBITDA is continue to be strong
EBITDA
2.4billion yen
YoY
＋61％
Achievement rate
＋9％
(Domestic)
2.0billion yen
YoY
＋11％
Achievement rate
-4％
(Overseas)
0.4billion yen
YoY
＋0.7billion yen
Achievement rate
＋275％
U.S. GOLFTEC is progressing as planned.
Strengthening of operation and KPI management effects.
*U.S. GOLFTEC：Abbreviation for GOLFTEC Enterprises LLC, a subsidiary in which the Company holds 60% equity.
4
OverviewoftheFY2019Results
（million yen）
2017
2018
2019
FY2019
YoY
Forecast
（Domestic）（Overseas）
（Domestic）
（Overseas）
Net sales
21,574
26,739
34,274
26,842
7,431
＋7,534
(+ 28%)
35,000
27,700
7,300
Gross profit
8,849
10,475
13,656
ー
ー
＋3,181
(+ 30%)
ー
ー
ー
SG&A
7,635
9,670
12,677
ー
ー
＋3,006
(+ 31%)
ー
ー
ー
EBITDA
1,632
1,537
2,469
2,057
＋932
(+ 61%)
2,260
2,150
412
110
Operating profit
1,214
804
979
1,535
-556
＋174
(+ 22%)
900
1,575
-675
Ordinary profit
1,225
822
971
ー
ー
＋149
(+ 18%)
860
ー
ー
Net income
707
380
358
ー
ー
- 22
(- 6%)
440
ー
ー
*The PL consolidation of GDOS*, a subsidiary, began from the third quarter, and U.S. GOLFTEC began from the fourth quarter of the previous year, respectively. *GDOS: Abbreviation for GDO Sports, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company
*U.S. GOLFTEC：Abbreviation for GOLFTEC Enterprises LLC, a subsidiary in which the Company holds 60% equity.
5
NetSales
Net Sales by Segment
Overseas Sales are Strong
Domestic: Growth slowed due to the impact of the consumption tax increase and weather factors.
Overseas: U.S. GOLFTEC contributed to sales as planned and throughout the year.
34,274（YoY + 28％）
（million yen）
7,431
■Overseas
YoY +16％
※ □ Includes U.S. GOLFTEC sales
1,494
prior to acquisition
26,842
25,244
■Domestic
YoY +6％
2018 2019
Net Sales by Service
Lesson Services shows Better Performance
Sales of Golf Equipment: Having the reaction after the consumption tax increase.
Golf Course Booking: Slow growth due to weather factors.
Golf Lessons: U.S. GOLFTEC has progress more than planned and increasing the number of centers in Japan.
34,274（YoY +28％）
■Others
■Golf Lessons
Golf
YoY +15％
Lessons
※ □ Includes U.S. GOLFTEC sales
prior to acquisition
■Golf Course Booking
YoY +8％
■Sales of Golf Equipment
YoY +6％
2018 2019
6
SG&AExpenses
Control of SG & A expenses was successful
Domestic: Use marketing expenses efficiently, Domestic sales ratio improved 2 points by Controlling other SG&A expense.
Overseas: Implemented marketing according to the four major tournaments(April~July) and aggressive sales promotion in August.
*The PL consolidation of GDOS*, a subsidiary, began from the third quarter, and U.S. GOLFTEC began from the fourth quarter of the previous year, respectively.
12,677
Sales Ratio 37％
YoY
■Overseas SG&A
Overseas
＋662
□GOLFTEC
SG&A expense
（million yen）
SG&A
before acquisition
■Other Domestic SG&A
-96
Domestic
＋3
SG&A
■Domestic
8,767
Marketing expenses
Ratio to net sales
35%
＋266 ■Domestic personnel expenses
Overseas
SG&A
・Amortization of goodwill
and intangible assets
3,736
+ 432
Ratio to net sales
50%
Domestic SG&A
8,940
Ratio to net sales
33%
20182019
*GDOS： Abbreviation for GDO Sports, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company
7
EBITDA／OperatingProfit
EBITDA（=Operating profit + Amortization of goodwill + Depreciation +
Long-term prepaid expenses）
Domestic: Growth in sales by use SG&A expenses efficiently.
Overseas: Started investing in Overseas business from 2018.
U.S. GOLFTEC sales growth of 2019 contributed.
2,469
YoY +61％
Operating Profit
Domestic: Growth in sales by use SG&A expenses efficiently.
Overseas: Amortization of goodwill and intangible assets associated with the consolidated subsidiaries for 432million yen.
979
（million yen）
YoY +22％
1,537
2,057
1,876
■ Domestic EBITDA
YoY＋11％
804
1,535
■Domestic
1,387
Operating Profit
YoY+11％
412
-338
20182019
■Overseas
EBITDA
YoY＋751million yen
■Overseas
Operating Profit
-582
-556
YoY＋26million yen
20182019
*U.S. GOLFTEC is included only in the Q4 of FY2018.
8
ConsolidatedBalanceSheet
Total assets increased associated with the expansion of operations
Deferred Revenue: Deferred revenue increased attributable to strong sales at U.S. GOLFTEC.
Long-Term Debt: Repayment as planned.
（million yen)
Total Assets 18,236
Current
Current
Assets
Liabilities
9,561
10,128
-------
------
Merchandise
Deferred
4,235
Revenue
2,239
Non-
Fixed Liabilities
1,900
current
Assets
8,674
Total Net
------
Assets
Goodwill
6,207
3,230
Total Assets 19,564
Current
Current
Liabilities
Assets
12,013
10,711
------
-------
Deferred
Merchandise
Revenue
4,692
2,542
Non-
Fixed Liabilities
current
1,235
Assets
8,853
Total Net
------
Assets
Goodwill
6,315
3,010
Cash
＋295million yen
Merchandise
＋456million yen
Deferred Revenue ＋302million yen
Short-Term Debt ＋1,010million yen Long-Term Debt - 668million yen
End of December 2018
End of December 2019
9
【Domestic】 Sales of Golf Equipment : KPI Analysis
Proceeding according to plan
・Sales of new clubs were stagnated due to the
reaction to the consumption tax increase.
Number of Customers
New
Used Golf Clubs
Balls
Year on Year Comparison of Orders
Golf Clubs
Release period of new models
rush demand before
Consumption tax increase
Warm Winter
2018
2019
Unit Purchase Price
Apparel Accessories
Consumption tax increase 10％
from October
Release period of new models
*Market…Golf equipment market (golf clubs, balls and accessories). "Year-on-year comparison of the market size estimated based on actual sales of real stores of major golf equipment dealers nationwide" calculated by GfK Lifestyle Tracking Japan KK
10
【Domestic】 Golf Course Booking: KPI Analysis
The number of golfers booked on GDO increased
・The growth in the number of customers is limited by Typhoons and heavy rains affected the top seasons of September and October.
Number of Customers
Unit Fee Price
Fall in Cancellation
Change in Golfers Booked on GDO（YoY)
2018
2019
ー GDO: The number of golf course players who played golf by
booking through the Company and Jalan Golf
ー Market: The number of golf course players in eight prefectures published by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry
*Market: Source: Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry "Survey of Selected Service Industries." Comparison of total golf course players of eight prefectures (Hokkaido, Miyagi, Tokyo, Aichi, Osaka, Hiroshima, Kagawa and Fukuoka)
11
（Appendix) Domestic Golf Equipment Market
Golf equipment market has remained flat
Golf e-commerce market is gradually expanding.
Domestic
Equipment
market
(million yen)
Changes in the golf Domestic
equipment market and net sales of golf
equipment of GDO
Net sales of
golf equipment
of GDO
(million yen)
Sales ranking of golf equipment
retailers in Japan
1st
Company A
80.8billion yen
（Sports Volume Retailer）
2nd
Company B
61.1billion yen
（Sports Volume Retailer）
3rd
Company C
21.1billion yen
（Golf Volume Retailer）
4th
GDO
17.3billion yen
5th
Company D
15.4billion yen
（Golf Volume Retailer）
GDO controls the
Japan's top market share
in Golf e-commerce market
*resource
Domestic golf equipment market: source： "Leisure White Paper"
Domestic golf equipment e-commerce market: source： "Survey of Selected Service Industries"
*resource
Sales Ranking：Created by our research
12
（Appendix）Domestic Golf Market
Changes in number of golf course and golf course user
*source：Golf course management association
Golf course user attributes（2018）
Changes in playing cost and number of annual plays
※*Source: "Survey of Selected Service Industries"
of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.
*source： "Leisure White Paper2019"
13
【Overseas】 U.S. GOLFTEC Performance
Performance remained stronger than planned
・Sales increased 18% year on year because, sales of lesson tickets and custom fitted clubs remained firm. ・Embarked on new store openings with the promotion of the acquired franchised stores.
・Cash EBITDA* remained higher than planned and contributed to next term's EBITDA.
U.S. GOLFTEC non-consolidated results
（$'s in millions）
68
■ Net Sales
YoY+18％
58
■ Cash EBITDA
YoY+7.4million U.S. dollars
7.4
5.6
1.2
■ EBITDA
-0.0
YoY+464％
2018
2019
*Cash EBITDA：It is EBITDA calculated at the time of cash acquisition, and it is a measure before accounting standard adjustment
14
【Overseas】 U.S. GOLFTEC: KPI Analysis
Number of
Number of
operating centers
Students
Growth rate of
Sales of Club Fitting and
Number of coaches
existing centers
Fitting Golf Clubs
Major Award Winning in 2019
・PING Club Fitters TOP100
・Golf Digest's 'Best Teachers in Your State' （35 U.S. GOLFTEC coaches selected）
・Top 50 Coach in America by Golf Digest （U.S. GOLFTEC head coaches selected）
・Number of Operating Centers
New store openings and the acquisition of franchised stores
made steady progress
Corporate
FC
Total
Center
End of December 2018
102
98
200
New store openings
＋6
+3
＋9
The acquisition of
+6
-6
－
franchised stores
End of December 2019
114
95
209
Started preparing test preparation courses for
future GOLFTEC coaches
・Started offering a practical skill test (PAT) preparation program for free to PGA Professional test takers.
・PGA Pro is the business base for U.S. GOLFTEC, which employs many PGA-certified professionals.
*To become a PGA professional, you must pass the Practical Exam (PAT), and the pass rate is less than 20%.
What is NFL Alumni?
NFL Alumni is Comprised Of Former NFL Players, Coaches, Staffers, Cheerleaders, Spouses, And Associate Members Whose Mission Is To Serve, Assist And Inform Former Players And Their Families.
The Alumni Offers A Variety Of Medical, Financial, And Social Programs To Help Members Lead Healthy, Productive And Connected Lives.
15
（Appendix）The World's Golf Market
America's golf market is the world's largest
U.K.
No. of golfers
3.9million
No. of golf course
2,800
Equipment market 440million
Japan
2nd
No. of golfers
7.8million
No. of golf course
2,270
No. of rounds
90million
Equipment market 2,078million
（$'s ）
USA 1st
No. of golfers
23.8million
No. of golf course
14,800
No. of rounds
475million
Equipment market
3,585million
China
Korea
Canada
No. of golfers
0.6million
No. of golf course
380
Equipment market
110million
No. of golfers
2.9million
No. of golf course
450
Equipment market
562million
No. of golfers
5.5million
No. of golf course
2,300
Equipment market
387million
*Source: Yano Research Institute "2019 World Golf Market Report"
16
（Appendix）U.S. Golf Market
Golf Players
1 in 9 Americans are golf players
Boasts a higher play rate than basketball or tennis.
33.5million people
No. of on course golfers
24.2million
Junior Golfer
2.5million
Golf Beginners
2.6million
OFF-COURSE (driving range, indoor
9.3million
simulator) ONLY PARTICIPANTS
Changes in the number More rainfall in the
of course rounds
top season than usual
(million times)
Number of rounds
Average cost
per person
per play
17.9 $35
※出典：National Golf Foundation 2019
17
２
Approach of FY2019
（January-December 2019）
Mid-Term Investment Strategies of the GDO Group
(Expansion x Deepening)
Expansion of the
customer base
(Reach, region, the cultivation of golfers, the creation
of opportunities to come in contact with golf)
KYAKUSHIN
Deepening of
customer relationships
(Data, IoT, CRM, Technology)
Deploying comprehensive customer data to value-
added services and proposing more appropriate
solutions.
19
GDO Group's Technology Strategy
GOLF×TECHNOLOGY
By making data acquisition that makes full use of the IoT as an important strategic area, provide a variety of ways to enjoy golf from both sides of our proprietary technologies and strategic partnerships.
Visualize the shots at golf driving range + Digitalization ☞Top Tracer Range（TTR）
Visualize shots during a round＋ Digitalization ☞GDO Score Management Application
Visualize shots during a round＋ Digitalization ＋ AI ☞ ARCCOS
Digitalization the lesson＋ visualizing to improve your progress ☞ GOLFTEC（TECPUTT）
Accurate golf club selection with data analysis ☞ TECFIT, GDO Matching LAB
Make news and content easy to understand using data and AI ☞Swing Avatar
20
Golf × Technology
TOPTRACER RANGE
Introduced in 12 Domestic driving range in Kanto and Kansai Areas
Visualize AI
Digitalization
Data analysis
・A new initiative aimed at stimulating demand for potential golfers and average golfers.
・proposed as a new revenue source centered on IT infrastructure at golf driving range facilities. Aim to establish early business as GDO's new business.
・Realized through business alliance with TOPTRACER, a group company of TOPGOLF GROUP, a comprehensive golf entertainment company in the United States.
Golf Driving Range Market 2018
No. of
3,491 centers
Domestic Golf Driving Range
No. of
6.6 million people
Golf Driving Range Users
（resource）
No. of Domestic driving range: research by All Japan Golf Driving Range Federation
No. of driving range users: "Leisure White Paper2019"
TOPTRACER RANGE：Player can check the replay of all shots with a monitor installed at a setup base. It provides data and entertainment which could not be experienced at a driving range before, such as virtual round, near pin, driving contest, simple trajectory measurement, analysis of trajectory and carry by the club number, and point game.
・
21
Golf × Technology
Score Management Application "GDO Score"
Added GPS course map / navigation function
「GDO Score」
Total number of downloads
～ Register 3 million scores a year~
・Aim to improve customer satisfaction of existing users and acquire new users.
・For the time being, it will be provided free of charge. In the future, it will be provided as a paid service.
【U.S. GOLFTEC】
Developed software "TECPUTT™" for putter lessons
Evolution of service and lesson methods based on IT technology
・Develop original software "TECPUTT™" and strengthen putter lessons.
・Has putting lessons utilizing "TECPUTT™" motion technology to analyze exactly what's happening with your putting stroke.
・Providing highly consistent and reproducible putter lessons based on IT.
STARTING SPEED
DIRECTION CONTROL
Visualize AI
Digitalization
Data analysis
Leads to
other services
Visualize
AI
Digitalization
Data analysis
AIM TEST
22
Golf × Technology
"GDO Matching LAB" launched to support golf club selection
Proposal of optimal golf club by data analysis
・Use the trackman "Trackman", which is also used by tour pros, to select appropriate club specifications.
・GDO's unique method, which is not biased by any manufacturer, proposes the best club from a wide variety of variations.
・Experience "GDO Golf Shop" realistically.
Developed 3D modeling "Swing Avatar" using AI
CG animation of golf swing is now possible without sensor
・A system born from co-creation business initiatives with Fujitsu Marketing Limited.
・By analyzing and studying from an unprecedented angle, we deliver more intuitive explanations of swings and lesson contents. Considering providing apps to users in the future.
Visualize AI
Digitalization
Data analysis
Visualize AI
Digitalization
Data analysis
23
GDO Group's Mobile Strategy
GOLF×MOBILE
Continue to provide mobile golf services.
A strategy to promote mutual use based on one service with one application.
GDO Score
GDO Golf Course
GDO
Phone Booking
Golf Course Booking
HOT PRICE
Uminanchu dedicates GDO Golf SHOP
Golf News Flash
Toptracer Range
Golf Course Booking
ARCCOS 360
MyGOLFTEC
GOLFTEC
（Domestics）
CLUBHOUSE
（Overseas）
24
Other Initiatives
Effect of Content Enhancement
『LINE NEWS Presents NEWS AWARDS 2019』
Won the Sports Category Award
『Top Websites Ranking』（as of January 1, 2020）Golf Category No.1 in the world
25
Other Initiatives
Holding of Snow Golf
・The event, launched in Hokkaido in 2016, extends the host area to Kobe, and the event enters its fourth
year.
・In Bibai, a special heavy snowfall area, we had to close in the winter to the thaw. Such a golf course has become available for business year-round by this initiative.
・By proposing various ways of enjoying golf in cooperation with local governments, we contribute to regional revitalization and improve GDO awareness in the field.
Snow Golf :
Ｗinter sport concept with origins in France, be held at golf courses and ski resorts, which are closed by snowfall in winter. It is held regularly in Greenland, and a world convention is also held. GDO is the first to be held in Japan using an actual golf course.
26
３
FY2020 Outlook
（January-December 2020）
FY2020Policy
Become a global comprehensive golf service company
aim of maximizing corporate value
NewOverseas
Businesses Businesses
Build a new earnings model.
Achieve growth, taking advantage of
economies of scale.
Domestic
Businesses
Achieve further growth in sales and profitability
in a difficult environment.
28
Mid-Term Investment Strategies of the GDO Group
(Expansion x Deepening)
Expansion of the
customer base
(Reach, region, the cultivation of golfers, the creation
of opportunities to come in contact with golf)
KYAKUSHIN
Deepening of
customer relationships
(Data, IoT, CRM, Technology)
Deploying comprehensive customer data to value-
added services and proposing more appropriate
solutions.
29
ForecastforFY2020
（million yen）
2018
2019
2020
Forecast
YoY
（Domestic）（Overseas）
（Domestic）（Overseas）
（Domestic）
（Overseas）
Net sales
26,739
34,274
26,842
7,431
38,600
29,400
9,200
＋4,326
(+ 13%)
＋2,558
(+ 10%)
＋1,769
(+ 24%)
EBITDA
1,537
2,469
2,057
412
2,840
2,180
660
＋371
(+ 15%)
＋123
(+ 6%)
＋248
(+ 60%)
Operating profit
804
979
1,535
-556
1,100
1,580
-480
＋121
(+ 12%)
＋45
(+ 3%)
＋76
ー
Ordinary profit
822
971
ー
ー
1,050
ー
ー
＋79
(+ 8%)
ー
ー
ー
ー
Net income
380
358
ー
ー
500
ー
ー
＋142
(+ 40%)
ー
ー
ー
ー
expected dividends: 9.5yen（Interim Dividends４yen, Year ended Dividends 5.5yen）
30
Corporate Profile
Our Services
Utilizing the customer database, our services are developed through the Internet as the four pillars (four different revenue sources) of
43
Golf Course Booking Service
GDO Golf Course Booking
Hosting of competitions and events
GDO Premium Club
(PC Web site, Smartphone Web site, application)
Number of partner golf course
2,000 course or more（japan and Overseas）
(Overseas : Hawaii, Guam, American mainland,
Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Australia, etc)
Revenue Models of Golf Course booking
Booking service
Provide golf course
fee x number of
Booking services
players
Golf course
booking
Golf fee
Major services
Golf course booking
Provides information on golf course guides throughout Japan.
The largest Golf portal site in Japan
Sales of web booking system for golf courses ASP service " GDO Web Pack "
selling Backbone System " Yardage Club " ,
Cooperation system service " GOLF XML "
System support for reservation reception, customer management, aggregation, that golf courses perform on the website.
Partnering
Golfers
44
golf courses
Golf Course Booking：KPI Analysis
Sales Composition ratio by service
Gross profit ratio will varies depending on the ratio of customer service to golf courses and system sales services.
Change in golfers booked on GDO (players)（YoY）
Cooperated with Jalan Golf（First Year）
2017
2018
2019
45
Golf Lessons
GOLFTEC lesson studio
Club fitting services
Lesson approach that visualized improvement
U.S. GOLFTEC
The world's largest provider of golf lessons
5 Countries・209 Centers
（Direct centers：114、FC：95）
173 centers in USA
19 centers in Canada
13 centers in Japan
2 centers Hong Kong
1 center in Singapore
1 center in China
Center in Japan『GOLFTEC by GDO』 13 centers
9 centers in Kanto
1 center in Chubu
2 centers in Kansai
1 center in Kyushu
Major services
Swing Evaluation
One on One indoor golfr lessons
Club Fitting + Sales of custom golf club
GOLFTEC Becomes Official Golf Instruction
Partner of the NFL Alumni
What is NFL Alumni?
NFL Alumni is Comprised Of Former NFL Players, Coaches, Staffers, Cheerleaders, Spouses, And Associate Members Whose Mission Is To Serve, Assist And Inform Former Players And Their Families. The Alumni Offers A Variety Of Medical, Financial, And Social Programs To Help Members Lead Healthy, Productive And Connected Lives.
46
Golf Media
『LINE NEWS Presents NEWS AWARDS 2019』
Won the Sports Category Award
BRUDER
GDO golf news
(PC Web site, Smartphone Web site, application)
『Top Websites Ranking』（as of January 1, 2020）Golf Category No.1 in the world
Viewer rate in the golf category
No.1 in the World
"Top Websites Ranking" (as of January 1, 2020）Golf Category No.1 in the world "LINE NEWS Presents NEWS AWARDS 2019" Sports Category Award
Major services
Golf media（News, BRUDER, Club information）
Internet advertising/ Marketing service
Mobile services（Free/ pay per use service）
GDO Credit card
GDO credit card
47
Financial Highlights
■ Consolidated Net Sales
■ Consolidated Gross Profit
（YoY）
（million yen）
+28％
＋24％
＋12％
＋7％
（million yen）
■ SG&A
■ Consolidated EBITDA
（million yen）
（million yen）
48
Financial Highlights
■ Consolidated Operating Profit
■ Consolidated ordinary income
（million yen）
（million yen）
■ Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent
■ Net Income Per Share
（million yen）
（yen）
49
