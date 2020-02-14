Golf Digest Online : Financial Results Briefing Material for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 (21st Term)(5 MB)

Log in
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
02/14/2020 | 08:00am EST

Golf Digest Online Inc.

www.golfdigest.co.jp

Results Briefing for the

Fiscal Year Ended

December 31, 2019(21st Term)

(Securities 3319)

Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved

Contents

１．Financial Results for the FY2019

２．Approach of FY2019

３．FY2020 OutlookJanuary-December 2020

Corporate Profile

Appendix

Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved

2

1

Financial Results

for the FY2019

(January-December 2019

Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved

HighlightofFinancialResultsforFY2019

Sales in Japan were stagnated due to external factors, but overseas sales were favorable.

Net Sales

34.2billion yen

YoY

28

Achievement rate

(Domestic)

26.8billion yen

YoY

6

Achievement rate

(Overseas)

7.4billion yen

YoY

5.9billion yen

Achievement rate

-2

-3

2

Overseas EBITDA is continue to be strong

EBITDA

2.4billion yen

YoY

61

Achievement rate

9

(Domestic)

2.0billion yen

YoY

11

Achievement rate

-4

(Overseas)

0.4billion yen

YoY

0.7billion yen

Achievement rate

275

U.S. GOLFTEC is progressing as planned.

Strengthening of operation and KPI management effects.

*U.S. GOLFTECAbbreviation for GOLFTEC Enterprises LLC, a subsidiary in which the Company holds 60% equity.

Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved

4

OverviewoftheFY2019Results

million yen

2017

2018

2019

FY2019

YoY

Forecast

Domestic）（Overseas

Domestic

Overseas

Net sales

21,574

26,739

34,274

26,842

7,431

7,534

(+ 28%)

35,000

27,700

7,300

Gross profit

8,849

10,475

13,656

3,181

(+ 30%)

SG&A

7,635

9,670

12,677

3,006

(+ 31%)

EBITDA

1,632

1,537

2,469

2,057

932

(+ 61%)

2,260

2,150

412

110

Operating profit

1,214

804

979

1,535

-556

174

(+ 22%)

900

1,575

-675

Ordinary profit

1,225

822

971

149

(+ 18%)

860

Net income

707

380

358

- 22

(- 6%)

440

*The PL consolidation of GDOS*, a subsidiary, began from the third quarter, and U.S. GOLFTEC began from the fourth quarter of the previous year, respectively. *GDOS: Abbreviation for GDO Sports, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company

*U.S. GOLFTECAbbreviation for GOLFTEC Enterprises LLC, a subsidiary in which the Company holds 60% equity.

Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved

5

NetSales

Net Sales by Segment

Overseas Sales are Strong

Domestic: Growth slowed due to the impact of the consumption tax increase and weather factors.

Overseas: U.S. GOLFTEC contributed to sales as planned and throughout the year.

34,274YoY + 28％）

million yen

7,431

■Overseas

YoY +16

※ □ Includes U.S. GOLFTEC sales

1,494

prior to acquisition

26,842

25,244

■Domestic

YoY +6

2018 2019

Net Sales by Service

Lesson Services shows Better Performance

Sales of Golf Equipment: Having the reaction after the consumption tax increase.

Golf Course Booking: Slow growth due to weather factors.

Golf Lessons: U.S. GOLFTEC has progress more than planned and increasing the number of centers in Japan.

34,274YoY +28％）

■Others

■Golf Lessons

Golf

YoY +15

Lessons

※ □ Includes U.S. GOLFTEC sales

prior to acquisition

■Golf Course Booking

YoY +8

■Sales of Golf Equipment

YoY +6

2018 2019

Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved

6

SG&AExpenses

Control of SG & A expenses was successful

Domestic: Use marketing expenses efficiently, Domestic sales ratio improved 2 points by Controlling other SG&A expense.

Overseas: Implemented marketing according to the four major tournaments(April~July) and aggressive sales promotion in August.

*The PL consolidation of GDOS*, a subsidiary, began from the third quarter, and U.S. GOLFTEC began from the fourth quarter of the previous year, respectively.

12,677

Sales Ratio 37

YoY

■Overseas SG&A

Overseas

662

□GOLFTEC

SG&A expense

million yen

SG&A

before acquisition

■Other Domestic SG&A

-96

Domestic

3

SG&A

■Domestic

8,767

Marketing expenses

Ratio to net sales

35%

266 ■Domestic personnel expenses

Overseas

SG&A

Amortization of goodwill

and intangible assets

3,736

+ 432

Ratio to net sales

50%

Domestic SG&A

8,940

Ratio to net sales

33%

20182019

*GDOS Abbreviation for GDO Sports, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company

Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved

7

EBITDAOperatingProfit

EBITDA=Operating profit + Amortization of goodwill + Depreciation +

Long-term prepaid expenses

Domestic: Growth in sales by use SG&A expenses efficiently.

Overseas: Started investing in Overseas business from 2018.

U.S. GOLFTEC sales growth of 2019 contributed.

2,469

YoY +61

Operating Profit

Domestic: Growth in sales by use SG&A expenses efficiently.

Overseas: Amortization of goodwill and intangible assets associated with the consolidated subsidiaries for 432million yen.

979

million yen

YoY +22

1,537

2,057

1,876

■ Domestic EBITDA

YoY11

804

1,535

■Domestic

1,387

Operating Profit

YoY+11

412

-338

20182019

■Overseas

EBITDA

YoY 751million yen

■Overseas

Operating Profit

-582

-556

YoY 26million yen

20182019

*U.S. GOLFTEC is included only in the Q4 of FY2018.

Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved

8

ConsolidatedBalanceSheet

Total assets increased associated with the expansion of operations

Deferred Revenue: Deferred revenue increased attributable to strong sales at U.S. GOLFTEC.

Long-Term Debt: Repayment as planned.

million yen)

Total Assets 18,236

Current

Current

Assets

Liabilities

9,561

10,128

-------

------

Merchandise

Deferred

4,235

Revenue

2,239

Non-

Fixed Liabilities

1,900

current

Assets

8,674

Total Net

------

Assets

Goodwill

6,207

3,230

Total Assets 19,564

Current

Current

Liabilities

Assets

12,013

10,711

------

-------

Deferred

Merchandise

Revenue

4,692

2,542

Non-

Fixed Liabilities

current

1,235

Assets

8,853

Total Net

------

Assets

Goodwill

6,315

3,010

Cash

295million yen

Merchandise

456million yen

Deferred Revenue 302million yen

Short-Term Debt 1,010million yen Long-Term Debt - 668million yen

End of December 2018

End of December 2019

Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved

9

Domestic Sales of Golf Equipment : KPI Analysis

Proceeding according to plan

Sales of new clubs were stagnated due to the

reaction to the consumption tax increase.

Number of Customers

New

Used Golf Clubs

Balls

Year on Year Comparison of Orders

Golf Clubs

Release period of new models

rush demand before

Consumption tax increase

Warm Winter

2018

2019

Unit Purchase Price

Apparel Accessories

Consumption tax increase 10

from October

Release period of new models

*Market…Golf equipment market (golf clubs, balls and accessories). "Year-on-year comparison of the market size estimated based on actual sales of real stores of major golf equipment dealers nationwide" calculated by GfK Lifestyle Tracking Japan KK

Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved

10

Domestic Golf Course Booking: KPI Analysis

The number of golfers booked on GDO increased

The growth in the number of customers is limited by Typhoons and heavy rains affected the top seasons of September and October.

Number of Customers

Unit Fee Price

Fall in Cancellation

Change in Golfers Booked on GDOYoY)

2018

2019

GDO: The number of golf course players who played golf by

booking through the Company and Jalan Golf

Market: The number of golf course players in eight prefectures published by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry

*Market: Source: Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry "Survey of Selected Service Industries." Comparison of total golf course players of eight prefectures (Hokkaido, Miyagi, Tokyo, Aichi, Osaka, Hiroshima, Kagawa and Fukuoka)

Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved

11

Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved

Appendix) Domestic Golf Equipment Market

Golf equipment market has remained flat

Golf e-commerce market is gradually expanding.

Domestic

Equipment

market

(million yen)

Changes in the golf Domestic

equipment market and net sales of golf

equipment of GDO

Net sales of

golf equipment

of GDO

(million yen)

Sales ranking of golf equipment

retailers in Japan

1st

Company A

80.8billion yen

Sports Volume Retailer

2nd

Company B

61.1billion yen

Sports Volume Retailer

3rd

Company C

21.1billion yen

Golf Volume Retailer

4th

GDO

17.3billion yen

5th

Company D

15.4billion yen

Golf Volume Retailer

GDO controls the

Japan's top market share

in Golf e-commerce market

*resource

Domestic golf equipment market: source "Leisure White Paper"

Domestic golf equipment e-commerce market: source "Survey of Selected Service Industries"

*resource

Sales RankingCreated by our research

12

AppendixDomestic Golf Market

Changes in number of golf course and golf course user

*sourceGolf course management association

Golf course user attributes2018

Changes in playing cost and number of annual plays

*Source: "Survey of Selected Service Industries"

of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

*source "Leisure White Paper2019"

Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved

13

Overseas U.S. GOLFTEC Performance

Performance remained stronger than planned

Sales increased 18% year on year because, sales of lesson tickets and custom fitted clubs remained firm. Embarked on new store openings with the promotion of the acquired franchised stores.

Cash EBITDA* remained higher than planned and contributed to next term's EBITDA.

U.S. GOLFTEC non-consolidated results

$'s in millions

68

Net Sales

YoY+18

58

Cash EBITDA

YoY+7.4million U.S. dollars

7.4

5.6

1.2

EBITDA

-0.0

YoY+464

2018

2019

*Cash EBITDAIt is EBITDA calculated at the time of cash acquisition, and it is a measure before accounting standard adjustment

Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved

14

Overseas U.S. GOLFTEC: KPI Analysis

Number of

Number of

operating centers

Students

Growth rate of

Sales of Club Fitting and

Number of coaches

existing centers

Fitting Golf Clubs

Major Award Winning in 2019

PING Club Fitters TOP100

Golf Digest's 'Best Teachers in Your State' 35 U.S. GOLFTEC coaches selected

Top 50 Coach in America by Golf Digest U.S. GOLFTEC head coaches selected

Number of Operating Centers

New store openings and the acquisition of franchised stores

made steady progress

Corporate

FC

Total

Center

End of December 2018

102

98

200

New store openings

6

+3

9

The acquisition of

+6

-6

franchised stores

End of December 2019

114

95

209

Started preparing test preparation courses for

future GOLFTEC coaches

Started offering a practical skill test (PAT) preparation program for free to PGA Professional test takers.

PGA Pro is the business base for U.S. GOLFTEC, which employs many PGA-certified professionals.

*To become a PGA professional, you must pass the Practical Exam (PAT), and the pass rate is less than 20%.

What is NFL Alumni?

NFL Alumni is Comprised Of Former NFL Players, Coaches, Staffers, Cheerleaders, Spouses, And Associate Members Whose Mission Is To Serve, Assist And Inform Former Players And Their Families.

The Alumni Offers A Variety Of Medical, Financial, And Social Programs To Help Members Lead Healthy, Productive And Connected Lives.

Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved

15

AppendixThe World's Golf Market

America's golf market is the world's largest

U.K.

No. of golfers

3.9million

No. of golf course

2,800

Equipment market 440million

Japan

2nd

No. of golfers

7.8million

No. of golf course

2,270

No. of rounds

90million

Equipment market 2,078million

$'s

USA 1st

No. of golfers

23.8million

No. of golf course

14,800

No. of rounds

475million

Equipment market

3,585million

China

Korea

Canada

No. of golfers

0.6million

No. of golf course

380

Equipment market

110million

No. of golfers

2.9million

No. of golf course

450

Equipment market

562million

No. of golfers

5.5million

No. of golf course

2,300

Equipment market

387million

*Source: Yano Research Institute "2019 World Golf Market Report"

Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved

16

AppendixU.S. Golf Market

Golf Players

1 in 9 Americans are golf players

Boasts a higher play rate than basketball or tennis.

33.5million people

No. of on course golfers

24.2million

Junior Golfer

2.5million

Golf Beginners

2.6million

OFF-COURSE (driving range, indoor

9.3million

simulator) ONLY PARTICIPANTS

Changes in the number More rainfall in the

of course rounds

top season than usual

(million times)

Number of rounds

Average cost

per person

per play

17.9 $35

※出典：National Golf Foundation 2019

Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved

17

Approach of FY2019

January-December 2019

Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved

Mid-Term Investment Strategies of the GDO Group

(Expansion x Deepening)

Expansion of the

customer base

(Reach, region, the cultivation of golfers, the creation

of opportunities to come in contact with golf)

KYAKUSHIN

Deepening of

customer relationships

(Data, IoT, CRM, Technology)

Deploying comprehensive customer data to value-

added services and proposing more appropriate

solutions.

Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved

19

GDO Group's Technology Strategy

GOLF×TECHNOLOGY

By making data acquisition that makes full use of the IoT as an important strategic area, provide a variety of ways to enjoy golf from both sides of our proprietary technologies and strategic partnerships.

Visualize the shots at golf driving range + Digitalization Top Tracer RangeTTR

Visualize shots during a round Digitalization GDO Score Management Application

Visualize shots during a round Digitalization AI ARCCOS

Digitalization the lesson visualizing to improve your progress GOLFTECTECPUTT

Accurate golf club selection with data analysis TECFIT, GDO Matching LAB

Make news and content easy to understand using data and AI Swing Avatar

Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved

20

Golf × Technology

TOPTRACER RANGE

Introduced in 12 Domestic driving range in Kanto and Kansai Areas

Visualize AI

Digitalization

Data analysis

A new initiative aimed at stimulating demand for potential golfers and average golfers.

proposed as a new revenue source centered on IT infrastructure at golf driving range facilities. Aim to establish early business as GDO's new business.

Realized through business alliance with TOPTRACER, a group company of TOPGOLF GROUP, a comprehensive golf entertainment company in the United States.

Golf Driving Range Market 2018

No. of

3,491 centers

Domestic Golf Driving Range

No. of

6.6 million people

Golf Driving Range Users

resource

No. of Domestic driving range: research by All Japan Golf Driving Range Federation

No. of driving range users: "Leisure White Paper2019"

TOPTRACER RANGEPlayer can check the replay of all shots with a monitor installed at a setup base. It provides data and entertainment which could not be experienced at a driving range before, such as virtual round, near pin, driving contest, simple trajectory measurement, analysis of trajectory and carry by the club number, and point game.

Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved

21

Golf × Technology

Score Management Application "GDO Score"

Added GPS course map / navigation function

GDO Score

Total number of downloads

Register 3 million scores a year~

Aim to improve customer satisfaction of existing users and acquire new users.

For the time being, it will be provided free of charge. In the future, it will be provided as a paid service.

U.S. GOLFTEC

Developed software "TECPUTT™" for putter lessons

Evolution of service and lesson methods based on IT technology

Develop original software "TECPUTT" and strengthen putter lessons.

Has putting lessons utilizing "TECPUTT" motion technology to analyze exactly what's happening with your putting stroke.

Providing highly consistent and reproducible putter lessons based on IT.

STARTING SPEED

DIRECTION CONTROL

Visualize AI

Digitalization

Data analysis

Leads to

other services

Visualize

AI

Digitalization

Data analysis

AIM TEST

Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved

22

Golf × Technology

"GDO Matching LAB" launched to support golf club selection

Proposal of optimal golf club by data analysis

Use the trackman "Trackman", which is also used by tour pros, to select appropriate club specifications.

GDO's unique method, which is not biased by any manufacturer, proposes the best club from a wide variety of variations.

Experience "GDO Golf Shop" realistically.

Developed 3D modeling "Swing Avatar" using AI

CG animation of golf swing is now possible without sensor

A system born from co-creation business initiatives with Fujitsu Marketing Limited.

By analyzing and studying from an unprecedented angle, we deliver more intuitive explanations of swings and lesson contents. Considering providing apps to users in the future.

Visualize AI

Digitalization

Data analysis

Visualize AI

Digitalization

Data analysis

Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved

23

GDO Group's Mobile Strategy

GOLF×MOBILE

Continue to provide mobile golf services.

A strategy to promote mutual use based on one service with one application.

GDO Score

GDO Golf Course

GDO

Phone Booking

Golf Course Booking

HOT PRICE

Uminanchu dedicates GDO Golf SHOP

Golf News Flash

Toptracer Range

Golf Course Booking

ARCCOS 360

MyGOLFTEC

GOLFTEC

Domestics

CLUBHOUSE

Overseas

Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved

24

Other Initiatives

Effect of Content Enhancement

LINE NEWS Presents NEWS AWARDS 2019

Won the Sports Category Award

Top Websites Ranking as of January 1, 2020Golf Category No.1 in the world

Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved

25

Other Initiatives

Holding of Snow Golf

The event, launched in Hokkaido in 2016, extends the host area to Kobe, and the event enters its fourth

year.

In Bibai, a special heavy snowfall area, we had to close in the winter to the thaw. Such a golf course has become available for business year-round by this initiative.

By proposing various ways of enjoying golf in cooperation with local governments, we contribute to regional revitalization and improve GDO awareness in the field.

Snow Golf :

inter sport concept with origins in France, be held at golf courses and ski resorts, which are closed by snowfall in winter. It is held regularly in Greenland, and a world convention is also held. GDO is the first to be held in Japan using an actual golf course.

Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved

26

FY2020 Outlook

January-December 2020

Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved

FY2020Policy

Become a global comprehensive golf service company

aim of maximizing corporate value

NewOverseas

Businesses Businesses

Build a new earnings model.

Achieve growth, taking advantage of

economies of scale.

Domestic

Businesses

Achieve further growth in sales and profitability

in a difficult environment.

Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved

28

Mid-Term Investment Strategies of the GDO Group

(Expansion x Deepening)

Expansion of the

customer base

(Reach, region, the cultivation of golfers, the creation

of opportunities to come in contact with golf)

KYAKUSHIN

Deepening of

customer relationships

(Data, IoT, CRM, Technology)

Deploying comprehensive customer data to value-

added services and proposing more appropriate

solutions.

Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved

29

ForecastforFY2020

million yen

2018

2019

2020

Forecast

YoY

Domestic）（Overseas

Domestic）（Overseas

Domestic

Overseas

Net sales

26,739

34,274

26,842

7,431

38,600

29,400

9,200

4,326

(+ 13%)

2,558

(+ 10%)

1,769

(+ 24%)

EBITDA

1,537

2,469

2,057

412

2,840

2,180

660

371

(+ 15%)

123

(+ 6%)

248

(+ 60%)

Operating profit

804

979

1,535

-556

1,100

1,580

-480

121

(+ 12%)

45

(+ 3%)

76

Ordinary profit

822

971

1,050

79

(+ 8%)

Net income

380

358

500

142

(+ 40%)

expected dividends: 9.5yenInterim Dividendsyen, Year ended Dividends 5.5yen

Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved

30

Corporate Profile

Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved

Our Services

Utilizing the customer database, our services are developed through the Internet as the four pillars (four different revenue sources) of

"Golf Media", "Golf Lessons", "Golf Equipment sales", and "Golf Course Bookings"

GDO

Total Golf platform

Golf

course

booking

Other offline

channels

Events

Golf

media

Database

Golf lessons

Custom club

fitting

Sales of Golf

equipment

Stores

Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved

32

History of GDO

Sales continue to grow by expanding and improving

services specialized for golf.

It is also helping to popularize of the Internet in the golf

industry.

July, 2018

Strengthening the capital relation

with GOLFTEC Enterprises LLC

2012

Golf Lesson Service

2014.9

34.2

Established GDO Golftec

billion yen

subsidiary as managing company of

May, 2012

Domestic GOLFTEC FC centers

Make a business partnership

with GOLFTEC Enterprises LLC

Indoor Golf Lesson Service in U.S.

May, 2000 Established GDO

Golf Course Booking service

Media Service

2011-2018

Enter into

licensing agreements

2001

with Conde Nast

Golf Retail Service

Change the accounting

¥12.0B

2014

Closing Month

Established a

distribution center

2011-2019

Sales CAGR 16

Tohoku earthquake

2015

2004

Listed in TSE 1st Sec.

Listed on TSE Mothers

Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved

Number of GDO Club Members

Approx.60% of golfers in Japan are GDO Club Members

As of December 2019

4.1million people

Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved

34

GDO Club Members Profile

as of December 2019

Characterized by business influence and high purchasing power

Annual Income

Age group

10 Million or more 25%

Average age 46

Gender

Occupation

86 of users are males

Company executives + Management

level employees+ Self employed

Female

14

over 30%

Male

86

Average golf score

Score around 90

35

Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved

About U.S. GOLFTEC

Developed mainly for golf indoor lesson service and club fitting service

It features the largest number of centers in the United States, high coach quality, and services using the latest IT technology.

6 Countries

56 States

186 Cities

209 Centers

VIDEO CAMERAS

TECFIT TECPUTT

GOLFTEC University

Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved

36

About U.S. GOLFTEC

Company Overview

Company Named

GOLFTEC Enterprises LLC

Head office

Denver, Colorado, USA

Date of

October 24, 2001

Establishment

Capital

2,478 million yen

as of December 31, 2019

Shareholder

GDO 60％、 Others

40

composition

Chairman

Nobuya Ishizaka

President, CEO Joseph Assell

Director

Director

Tom Gart

Director

Osamu Ito

Director

Hiroshi Nishino

2012

Make a business partnership

with GDO

GOLFTEC FC centers opens in

Relationship

Japan

with GDO

2016

8% Investments

Ishizaka join the board of directors

Jul, 2018 Additional investments to 60%

Become subsidiary in GDO group

With International Recognition

and Awards

50+ COACHES

ALL-TIME PGA SECTION AWARD WINNERS

TOP 100

2018 NGF TOP 100 BUSINESSES IN GOLF

36 LOCATIONS

2018 GOLF DIGEST TOP 100 CLUB FITTERS

MOST INNOVATIVE

COMPANIES

2017 FAST COMPANY MOST INNOVATIVE

COMPANIES IN SPORTS

Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved

37

U.S. GOLFTEC Customer Attributes

Female

10

Male

90

Age group

Age55~74 58

Annual Income

150thousands dollars or more

80%

Average golf score

96

Gender

90

of users are males

Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved

38

Other OverviewStock Overview

Stock Overview

Number of Share Authorized

59,164,000 shares

Total Number of Issued Shares

18,274,000 shares

Number of Shareholders

12,894 persons

Main Shareholders

Name

No. of

Perscentage

held

Shares

（％）

Golf Digest Sha Co., Ltd.

3,250,000

17.8

Nobuya Ishizaka

3,121,000

17.1

Genichi Kimura

1,250,000

6.8

STATE STREET BANK AND

932,000

5.1

TRUST COMPANY 505019

Masahiro Kimura

900,000

4.9

Japan Trustee Service Bank,

879,000

4.8

Ltd. (Trust Account)

The Master Trust Bank of

658,000

3.6

Japan, Ltd. (Trust Account)

SMBC Trust Bank Ltd.

300,000

1.6

(Custodial bank)

J.P. MORGAN BANK

297,000

1.6

LUXEMBOURG S.A. 380578

10

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd.

276,000

1.5

as of December 2019

Shareholder Composition

PER

34.84

Trading Volume

8,642,600

PBR

1.98

Market Cap

12.4billion yen

Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved

39

Other OverviewCompany Overview

Overview

Company Name

Golf Digest Online Inc. (GDO)

Group Companies

Head Office

2-10-2Higashi-Gotanda,Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo

Capital

1,458 million yen

Employees

1,139 *Including part-time employees

Consolidated)

Date of

May 1, 2000

Establishment

TOKYO

-Golf Digest Online Inc. -GDO GOLFTEC Co., Ltd

COLORADO, USA

-GOLFTEC Enterprises LLC

CALFORNIA, USA

-GDO Sports, Inc.

Directors & Auditors

President & CEO

Nobuya Ishizaka

Member of the Board of Director

Osamu Ito

Member of the Board of Director

Hiroshi Nishino

Member of the Board of Director

Takehiro Yoshikawa

Member of the Board of Directoroutside

Genichi Kimura

Member of the Board of Directoroutside

Masahiro Kimura

Member of the Board of Directoroutside/

Hironari Hashioka

Independent Director

Member of the Board of Directoroutside/

Toshinori Iwasawa

Independent Director

Auditor & Supervisory Board Member

Masaaki Kokubo

outside

Auditor & Supervisory Board Member

Keiichi Uezumi

outside

Auditor & Supervisory Board Member

Kyoko Hamada

outside

Domestic Business Sites

Headquarters

Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo

Nagoya Office

Nagoya-shi, Aichi

Osaka Office

Osaka-shi, Osaka

Fukuoka Office

Fukuoka-shi, Fukuoka

Hiroshima Office Hiroshima-shi, Hiroshima

Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved

40

Appendix

Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved

Sales of Golf Equipment

GDO GOLFSHOP

(PC Web site, Smartphone Web site, application)

  • Number of items dealt with

New items : Approx. 100,000

Used items: Approx. 40,000

Number of brands dealt with :

Approx. 390 brands in Japan and overseas

One of the world's largest with the

most extensive selection of goods

Golf Garage Stores

Distribution CenterAkanehama, Chiba

Function as be in stock and

PLSumisho Global Logistics

distribution center

  • Stores also opened on the following websites

Yahoo! Shopping, Yahoo! Auction, Amazon.co.jp, Rakuten Ichiba, LOHACO, Wowma!

Award

2015, 2017 Rakuten shop of the Year Won Golf genere award

Yahoo! Shopping BEST STORE AWARDS 2017 Won Golf Category award

Major services

- Online sales of golf equipment

Year 2018

- Purchase/sales of secondhand golf equipment

EC market share

"Golf Garage" (6 stores in Kanto)

Online purchase service

12.5Top share in Japan

Domestic Retail sales ranking 4th

Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved

42

Sales of Golf EquipmentKPI Analysis

Sales Composition ratio by item

The composition ratio will varies depending on the status of

new products and seasonal products released by golf manufacturers .

Gross profit rate in 2019

HIGH↑ Accessories Apparel Golf clubs Ball LOW↓

YoY comparison of orders

Golf clubs

Release period of new models

rush demand before

Consumption tax increase

10from October

Consumption tax

increase

Release period of

new models

Apparel

Warm Winter

Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved

43

Golf Course Booking Service

GDO Golf Course Booking

Hosting of competitions and events

GDO Premium Club

(PC Web site, Smartphone Web site, application)

  • Number of partner golf course

2,000 course or morejapan and Overseas

(Overseas : Hawaii, Guam, American mainland,

Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Australia, etc)

  • Revenue Models of Golf Course booking

Booking service

Provide golf course

fee x number of

Booking services

players

Golf course

booking

Golf fee

  • Major services
  • Golf course booking
  • Provides information on golf course guides throughout Japan.
    The largest Golf portal site in Japan
  • Sales of web booking system for golf courses ASP service " GDO Web Pack "
    selling Backbone System " Yardage Club " ,
    Cooperation system service " GOLF XML "
    System support for reservation reception, customer management, aggregation, that golf courses perform on the website.

Partnering

Golfers

Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved

44

golf courses

Golf Course BookingKPI Analysis

Sales Composition ratio by service

Gross profit ratio will varies depending on the ratio of customer service to golf courses and system sales services.

Change in golfers booked on GDO (players)YoY

Cooperated with Jalan GolfFirst Year

2017

2018

2019

45

Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved

Golf Lessons

GOLFTEC lesson studio

Club fitting services

Lesson approach that visualized improvement

U.S. GOLFTEC

The world's largest provider of golf lessons

5 Countries209 Centers

Direct centers114FC95

173 centers in USA

19 centers in Canada

13 centers in Japan

2 centers Hong Kong

1 center in Singapore

1 center in China

Center in JapanGOLFTEC by GDO 13 centers

9 centers in Kanto

1 center in Chubu

2 centers in Kansai

1 center in Kyushu

  • Major services

Swing Evaluation

One on One indoor golfr lessons

Club Fitting + Sales of custom golf club

GOLFTEC Becomes Official Golf Instruction

Partner of the NFL Alumni

What is NFL Alumni?

NFL Alumni is Comprised Of Former NFL Players, Coaches, Staffers, Cheerleaders, Spouses, And Associate Members Whose Mission Is To Serve, Assist And Inform Former Players And Their Families. The Alumni Offers A Variety Of Medical, Financial, And Social Programs To Help Members Lead Healthy, Productive And Connected Lives.

Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved

46

Golf Media

LINE NEWS Presents NEWS AWARDS 2019

Won the Sports Category Award

BRUDER

GDO golf news

(PC Web site, Smartphone Web site, application)

Top Websites Ranking as of January 1, 2020Golf Category No.1 in the world

  • Viewer rate in the golf category

No.1 in the World

"Top Websites Ranking" (as of January 1, 2020Golf Category No.1 in the world "LINE NEWS Presents NEWS AWARDS 2019" Sports Category Award

  • Major services

Golf mediaNews, BRUDER, Club information

Internet advertising/ Marketing service

Mobile servicesFree/ pay per use service

GDO Credit card

GDO credit card

Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved

47

Financial Highlights

■ Consolidated Net Sales

■ Consolidated Gross Profit

YoY

million yen

+28

24

12

7

million yen

■ SG&A

■ Consolidated EBITDA

million yen

million yen

Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved

48

Financial Highlights

■ Consolidated Operating Profit

■ Consolidated ordinary income

million yen

million yen

■ Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent

■ Net Income Per Share

million yen

yen

Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved

49

Copyright(c) Golf Digest Online Inc. All Rights Reserved

Disclaimer

Golf Digest Online Inc. published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 12:59:06 UTC
