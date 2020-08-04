Log in
GOLO Mobile Inc. Announces Resignation Of CFO

08/04/2020 | 05:05pm EDT

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2020) - GOLO Mobile Inc. (TSXV: GOLO) ("GOLO" or the "Company") today announced that Stephane Morneau, GOLO's Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), has resigned effective August 26, 2020 to pursue other interests.

A search for a new CFO is underway, and Peter Mazoff, currently GOLO's President and Chief Executive Officer, will act as Interim CFO until the search process is concluded.

"On behalf of the GOLO team, I would like to thank Stephane for his contributions and wish him well on his future endeavors," said Peter Mazoff, President and Chief Executive Officer.

About GOLO Mobile Inc.

GOLO (TSXV: GOLO) provides a solution for the final 100 feet of Last Mile Delivery for properties via its concierge service as well as its ability to manage all packages and deliveries that enter a property. The Company's focus is on office buildings, residential towers, corporate campuses, hospitals, airports and other highly populated areas. GOLO is publicly traded on the TSXV and its controlling shareholder is controlled indirectly by affiliates of Blackstone Group L.P. and the funds comprising CVC Capital Partners VI. Learn more at www.golo.io.

For Further Information:

Peter Mazoff, Chief Executive Officer
(514) 670-1228
ir@goloir.com

Nicole Piasentini
(416) 848-1460
npiasentini@national.ca

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. This news release is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons (as such terms are defined in Regulation S under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act")), absent registration or an exemption from registration. The securities offered have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws and, therefore, may not be offered for sale in the United States, except in transactions exempt from registration under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) is responsible for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/61028


© Newsfilecorp 2020
