GOLO MOBILE INC.

(GOLO)
GOLO Mobile Inc. Obtains Its Liquor Delivery Service License for Ontario

02/12/2020

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2020) - GOLO Mobile Inc. (TSXV: GOLO) ("GOLO" or "the Company") announces that it has obtained a Liquor Delivery Service Licence from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario. GOLO currently operates in high population density areas in Toronto, as well as other cities in North America.

"With our ability to deliver alcohol to our customers in Toronto, GOLO continues to offer convenience and everyday items to our customers in high population density areas," said Peter Mazoff, President and CEO of GOLO Mobile Inc.

This is the latest in a string of recent strategic initiatives for the Company. In 2019, GOLO signed exclusive partnership deals with leading Canadian real estate property management firms including Canderel Management Group Inc. and Cominar Properties.

About GOLO Mobile Inc.

GOLO provides eco-friendly delivery of everyday items to individuals in high physical-density areas. We focus on office towers, residential buildings corporate campuses, hospitals, airports and other areas with suitable populations. We provide property managers with increased tenant engagement, as well as revenue sharing opportunities, and our open API allows for integration into leading platforms and building systems.

GOLO offers customers a variety of high-quality products and services for purchase from its native mobile or web-based applications, providing time-saving convenience for daily tasks such as mobile ordering ahead of food and restaurant meals, pharmacy items, pet supplies, dry cleaning, and more.

GOLO currently services the Montreal, Toronto, and Chicago markets. GOLO is backed by strong institutional shareholders and private equity investors including Blackstone and CVC Capital Partners. GOLO Mobile Inc. is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol GOLO.V.

NOTE TO THE MEDIA: For interview requests with GOLO's CEO and/or additional information, please contact Chantale Baar. For Investor Relations inquiries, please contact ir@goloir.com.

-30-

Information:
Chantale Baar, PR Consultant
Communications Chantale Baar
(514) 992-6463
cbaar@communicationcb.ca

Source:
Stefani Balinsky, Marketing
GOLO Mobile Inc.
(514) 670-8219
stefani.balinsky@golo.io

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) is responsible for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/52354


© Newsfilecorp 2020
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Mazoff President, CEO & Executive Director
Brahm Marvin Gelfand Chairman
Beverly Castro Manager-Operations
Stephane Morneau Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Danny Chazonoff Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLO MOBILE INC.-21.13%27
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED8.83%500 169
NETFLIX15.49%163 978
NASPERS LIMITED14.57%78 013
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.38.77%70 847
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.-2.53%26 781
