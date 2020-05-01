Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  GOLO Mobile Inc.    GOLO   CA3817211095

GOLO MOBILE INC.

(GOLO)
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 05/01 03:53:16 pm
0.29 CAD   +1.75%
05:55pGOLO Mobile Inc. Retains Market Maker
NE
04/28GOLO Mobile Inc. Terminates Agreement to Acquire eServus.com Online Services Ltd.
NE
04/07GOLO Mobile Inc. Announces Stock Option Grants
NE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GOLO Mobile Inc. Retains Market Maker

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/01/2020 | 05:55pm EDT

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2020) -  GOLO Mobile Inc. (TSXV: GOLO) ("GOLO" or "the Company"), today announced it has retained Integral Wealth Securities Ltd. ("Integral") to provide market-making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX.V") policies.

Integral will trade shares of GOLO on the TSX.V for the purposes of maintaining market stability and improving the liquidity of the Company's shares. The agreement between Integral and GOLO is for a six-month term and the Company has agreed to pay Integral $8,000 per month during the term plus any reasonable costs and expenses it incurs in connection with the services provided. During the initial term, GOLO has a one-time right, after three months, to terminate the engagement. After six months, the agreement may be terminated by GOLO on 30 days written notice. Integral will not receive shares or options as compensation pursuant to the agreement. However, Integral and its clients, may have or may acquire a direct interest in the securities of the Company.

Integral is a private, Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada ("IIROC") licensed investment dealer headquartered in Toronto and can access all Canadian Stock Exchanges and Alternative Trading Systems. The capital and securities required for any trade undertaken by Integral as principal will be provided by Integral. GOLO and Integral are unrelated and unaffiliated entities.

GOLO also announced that per the cost cutting initiatives the Company implemented last month, including reductions in employee compensation, GOLO has granted 70,000 stock options (each, an "Option") in accordance with the Company's incentive stock option plan, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. to certain GOLO officers and employees to provide long-term compensation and enhance employee retention.

Each Option is excersiable into one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "share") at a price of $0.29 per Share, being the closing price of the Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange on May 1, 2020, for a period of 10 years from the date of the grant.

About GOLO Mobile Inc.

GOLO provides time saving convenience for daily tasks to individuals in high-population density areas. The Company's focus is on office buildings, residential towers, corporate campuses, hospitals, airports and other highly populated areas. GOLO is publicly traded on the TSXV and its controlling shareholder is controlled indirectly by affiliates of Blackstone Group L.P. and the funds comprising CVC Capital Partners VI.

For Further Information:

Peter Mazoff, Chief Executive Officer
(514) 670-1228
ir@goloir.com

Nicole Piasentini
(416) 848-1460
npiasentini@national.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) is responsible for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/55282


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GOLO MOBILE INC.
05:55pGOLO Mobile Inc. Retains Market Maker
NE
04/28GOLO Mobile Inc. Terminates Agreement to Acquire eServus.com Online Services ..
NE
04/07GOLO Mobile Inc. Announces Stock Option Grants
NE
03/26GOLO Mobile Inc. Provides Business Update
NE
03/16Golo Mobile Inc. Announces Completion of Private Placement
NE
02/26GOLO MOBILE : Announces agreement to acquire eservus.com online services ltd
AQ
02/25GOLO MOBILE : IIROC Trading Resumption - GOLO
AQ
02/25GOLO Mobile Inc. Announces Agreement to Acquire eServus.com Online Services L..
NE
02/25GOLO MOBILE : IIROC Trading Halt - GOLO
AQ
02/18GOLO Mobile Inc. and RestoMontreal.ca Extend Strategic Partnership
NE
More news
Chart GOLO MOBILE INC.
Duration : Period :
GOLO Mobile Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Mazoff President, CEO & Executive Director
Brahm Marvin Gelfand Chairman
Beverly Castro Manager-Operations
Stephane Morneau Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Danny Chazonoff Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLO MOBILE INC.-19.72%29
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.24%509 705
NETFLIX, INC.29.78%184 652
NASPERS LIMITED-2.49%67 884
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.1.78%52 285
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.1.35%28 185
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group