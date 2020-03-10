GOME Retail : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT REPAYMENT OF 5.0% US$ BONDS DUE 2020

Log in
03/10/2020 | 06:29am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GOME RETAIL HOLDINGS LIMITED

國 美 零 售 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 493)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

REPAYMENT OF 5.0% US$ BONDS DUE 2020

Reference is made to the announcements of GOME Retail Holdings Limited dated 6 March 2017, 20 June 2017, 18 December 2018, 17 October 2019, 21 January 2020 and 28 February 2020 (the "Announcements") in relation to the issue, repurchase and prepare for repayment of the 5.0% US$ bonds due 2020 (the "Bonds"). The Bonds are listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as used in the Announcements.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company has fully repaid the outstanding principal amount of the Bonds of US$466,000,000 and its related interest of US$11,650,000, totaling US$477,650,000. As the Bonds have been fully repaid, the Company has filed a request to S&P Global Ratings to withdraw its public rating as common practice.

The Group will continue to promote its "Home • Living" strategy for transformation. Leveraging on its nationwide network and customer base, as well as actively utilising the "ME Shop" social platform and community marketing model, the Group will further promote the development of the Chinese community economy and bring better returns to Shareholders.

By order of the Board

GOME Retail Holdings Limited

Zhang Da Zhong

Chairman

Hong Kong, 10 March 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Zou Xiao Chun as executive director, Mr. Zhang Da Zhong, Ms. Huang Xiu Hong and Mr. Yu Sing Wong as non-executive directors, and Mr. Lee Kong Wai, Conway, Ms. Liu Hong Yu and Mr. Wang Gao as independent non-executive directors.

  • For identification purpose only

OME Retail Holdings Limited published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 10:28:07 UTC
