GOME RETAIL HOLDINGS LTD

(0493)
GOME Retail : FORM OF PROXY FOR USE AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

05/29/2019 | 05:24am EDT

GOME RETAIL HOLDINGS LIMITED

國美零售控股有限公司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 493)

FORM OF PROXY FOR USE AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

I/We1 of

being the registered holder(s) of

shares2

of HK$0.025 each in the capital of GOME Retail Holdings Limited (the "Company"), HEREBY APPOINT THE CHAIRMAN OF

THE MEETING or3

of

as my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us at the annual general meeting (or at any adjournment thereof) of the Company (the "Annual General Meeting") to be held at Forum Room I, Basement 2, Regal Hong Kong Hotel, 88 Yee Wo Street, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong on Friday, 28 June 2019 at 2:30 p.m. and to vote for me/us as indicated below or, if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit.

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

FOR4

AGAINST4

1.

To receive and adopt the audited consolidated financial statements and the

reports of the directors and auditors of the Company for the year ended 31

December 2018.

2.

To re-elect Mr. Zhang Da Zhong as a non-executive director of the Company.

3.

To re-elect Mr. Yu Sing Wong as a non-executive director of the Company.

4.

To re-elect Ms. Liu Hong Yu as an independent non-executive director of the

Company.

5.

To authorise the board of directors of the Company to fix the directors'

remuneration.

6.

To re-appoint Ernst & Young as auditors of the Company and to authorise the

board of directors of the Company to fix their remuneration.

7.

To grant to the board of directors of the Company the general mandate to

allot, issue and deal with the Company's shares.

8.

To grant to the board of directors of the Company the general mandate to buy

back the Company's shares.

9.

To approve the extension of the authority granted to the board of directors of

the Company by resolution 7 above by adding the number of shares bought

back pursuant to the authority granted to the board of directors of the

Company by resolution 8 above.

Dated this

2019

Signature(s)5

Notes:

  1. Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS.
  2. Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s). If no number is inserted, the form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares in the Company registered in your name(s).
  3. If any proxy other than the chairman is preferred, strike out "THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING or" here inserted and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT.
  4. IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR ANY RESOLUTION, TICK THE BOX MARKED "FOR". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST ANY RESOLUTION, TICK IN THE BOX MARKED "AGAINST". Failure to complete any or all boxes will entitle your proxy to cast his votes at his discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his discretion on any resolution properly put to the Annual General Meeting other than those referred to in the notice convening the Annual General Meeting.
  5. This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing or, in the case of a corporation must under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney duly authorised.
  6. Where there are joint registered holders of any share, any one of such persons may vote at any meeting, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such share as if he were solely entitled thereto, but if more than one of such joint holders be present at any meeting personally or by proxy, that one of the said persons so present whose name stands first on the register of members in respect of such share shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof.
  7. To be valid, this form of proxy together with any power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or notarially certified copy thereof, must be deposited at the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Abacus Limited at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time for holding the meeting or any adjournment thereof.
  8. The proxy need not be a member of the Company but must attend the Annual General Meeting in person to represent you.
  • For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

OME Retail Holdings Limited published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 09:23:03 UTC
