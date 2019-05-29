GOME Retail : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND CLOSURE OF SHAREHOLDERS' REGISTER
05/29/2019 | 05:24am EDT
GOME RETAIL HOLDINGS LIMITED
國美零售控股有限公司*
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 493)
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
AND
CLOSURE OF SHAREHOLDERS' REGISTER
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the annual general meeting (the "Annual General Meeting") of GOME Retail Holdings Limited (the "Company") will be held at Forum Room I, Basement 2, Regal Hong Kong Hotel, 88 Yee Wo Street, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong on Friday, 28 June 2019 at 2:30 p.m. for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, passing with or without modifications the following ordinary resolutions:
AS ORDINARY BUSINESS
To receive and adopt the audited consolidated financial statements and the reports of the directors and auditors of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2018.
To re-elect Mr. Zhang Da Zhong as a non-executive director of the Company.
To re-elect Mr. Yu Sing Wong as a non-executive director of the Company.
To re-elect Ms. Liu Hong Yu as an independent non-executive director of the Company.
To authorise the board of directors of the Company to fix the directors' remuneration.
To re-appoint Ernst & Young as auditors of the Company and to authorise the board of directors of the Company to fix their remuneration.
AS SPECIAL BUSINESS
7. To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
"THAT:
subject to paragraph (c) below, pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"), the exercise by the board of directors of the Company during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) of all the powers of the Company to allot, issue and deal with unissued shares of the Company (the "Shares") and to make or grant offers, agreements and options, including warrants to subscribe for Shares, which might require the exercise of such powers be and the same is hereby generally and unconditionally approved;
the approval in paragraph (a) above shall authorise the board of directors of the Company during the Relevant Period to make or grant offers, agreements and options which might require the exercise of such powers after the end of the Relevant Period;
the total number of Shares allotted or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted (whether pursuant to options or otherwise), issued or dealt with by the board of directors of the Company pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) above, otherwise than pursuant to (i) a Rights Issue, (ii) the exercise of any options granted under the share option scheme of the Company, (iii) any scrip dividend or similar arrangements providing for the allotment and issue of Shares in lieu of the whole or part of a dividend on Shares in accordance with the bye-laws of the Company in force from time to time or (iv) any issue of Shares upon the exercise of rights of subscription or conversion under the terms of any warrants issued by the Company or any securities which are convertible into Shares, shall not exceed 20% of the total number of Shares of the Company in issue on the date of the passing of this resolution;
for the purpose of this resolution:
"Relevant Period" means the period from the date of the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earlier of:
the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company;
the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the Bye-Laws of the Company or any applicable laws to be held; and
the passing of an ordinary resolution by the shareholders of the Company in general meeting revoking or varying the authority given to the board of directors of the Company by this resolution;
"Rights Issue" means an offer of Shares, offer or issue of securities convertible into Shares or options, warrants or other rights or securities to subscribe for securities of the Company open for a period fixed by the board of directors of the Company to holders of securities of the Company on the register on a fixed record date in proportion to their then holdings of securities (subject to such exclusion or other arrangements as the board of directors of the Company may deem necessary or expedient in relation to fractional entitlements, or having regard to any restrictions or obligations under the laws of, or the requirements of, or the expense or delay which may be involved in determining the existence or extent of any restrictions or obligations under the laws of, or the requirements of, any jurisdiction outside Hong Kong or any recognised regulatory body or any stock exchange outside Hong Kong)."
8. To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
"THAT:
subject to paragraph (b) of this resolution, the exercise by the board of directors of the Company during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) of all the powers of the Company to buy back Shares on the Stock Exchange or on any other stock exchange on which the Shares may be listed and recognised for this purpose by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong and the Stock Exchange under the Hong Kong Code on Share Buy Back, subject to and in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations, be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved;
the total number of Shares which may be bought back by the Company pursuant to paragraph (a) of this resolution during the Relevant Period shall not exceed 10% of the total number of Shares of the Company in issue at the date of the passing of this resolution, and the approval granted under paragraph (a) of this resolution shall be limited accordingly;
for the purpose of this resolution:
"Relevant Period" means the period from the date of the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earlier of:
the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company;
the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the Bye-Laws of the Company or any applicable laws to be held; and
the passing of an ordinary resolution by the shareholders of the Company in general meeting revoking or varying the authority given to the board of directors of the Company by this resolution."
9. To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
"THAT conditional upon the passing of resolutions 7 and 8 above, the general mandate to the Directors pursuant to resolution 7 be and is hereby extended by the addition thereto of such number of Shares bought back by the Company under the authority granted pursuant to the resolution 8, provided that such number of Shares shall not exceed 10% of the total number of Shares of the Company in issue as at the date of passing this resolution."
CLOSURE OF SHAREHOLDERS' REGISTER
For the purpose of determining the list of shareholders who are entitled to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting, the shareholders' register of the Company will be closed from Tuesday, 25 June 2019 to Friday, 28 June 2019 (both dates inclusive). No transfer of Shares will be registered during these days. In order to qualify to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting, all instruments of transfer together with the relevant share certificate(s) must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Abacus Limited, at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong for registration no later than 4:30 p.m. on Monday, 24 June 2019.
By Order of the Board
GOME Retail Holdings Limited
ZHANG Da Zhong
Chairman
Hong Kong, 29 May 2019
Principal place of business in Hong Kong:
Suite 2915, 29th Floor
Two International Finance Centre
8 Finance Street, Central
Hong Kong
Notes:
Any member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting is entitled to appoint another person as his/her proxy to attend and vote instead of him/her. A member who is holder of two or more shares of the Company may appoint more than one proxy to attend and vote instead of him/her. A proxy need not be a member of the Company.
A form of proxy for use at the Annual General Meeting is enclosed herewith.
The form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing or, in the case of a corporation, must be under its seal or the hand of an officer or attorney duly authorised.
The form of proxy and the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy thereof must be lodged at the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Abacus Limited at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, not later than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the Annual General Meeting or any adjourned meeting (as the case may be) and in default the proxy shall not be treated as valid. Completion and return of the form of proxy shall not preclude members from attending and voting in person at the Annual General Meeting or at any adjourned meeting (as the case may be) should they so wish.
Where there are joint registered holders of any share, any one of such persons may vote at any meeting, either in person or by proxy, in respect of such share as if he/she was solely entitled thereto; but if more than one of such joint holders be present at the meeting in person or by proxy, the vote of one of the said persons so present whose name stands first on the register of members in respect of such share shall be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holders.
As at the date of this notice, the Board comprises Mr. Zou Xiao Chun as executive director, Mr. Zhang Da Zhong, Ms. Huang Xiu Hong and Mr. Yu Sing Wong as non-executive directors, and Mr. Lee Kong Wai, Conway, Ms. Liu Hong Yu and Mr. Wang Gao as independent non-executive directors.
