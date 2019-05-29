GOME Retail : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND CLOSURE OF SHAREHOLDERS' REGISTER

9. To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"THAT conditional upon the passing of resolutions 7 and 8 above, the general mandate to the Directors pursuant to resolution 7 be and is hereby extended by the addition thereto of such number of Shares bought back by the Company under the authority granted pursuant to the resolution 8, provided that such number of Shares shall not exceed 10% of the total number of Shares of the Company in issue as at the date of passing this resolution."

CLOSURE OF SHAREHOLDERS' REGISTER

For the purpose of determining the list of shareholders who are entitled to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting, the shareholders' register of the Company will be closed from Tuesday, 25 June 2019 to Friday, 28 June 2019 (both dates inclusive). No transfer of Shares will be registered during these days. In order to qualify to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting, all instruments of transfer together with the relevant share certificate(s) must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Abacus Limited, at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong for registration no later than 4:30 p.m. on Monday, 24 June 2019.

By Order of the Board

GOME Retail Holdings Limited

ZHANG Da Zhong

Chairman

Hong Kong, 29 May 2019