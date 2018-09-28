Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  GOME Retail Holdings Ltd    0493   BMG3978C1249

GOME RETAIL HOLDINGS LTD (0493)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

GOME Retail : Notification Letter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2018 | 06:37am EDT

GOME RETAIL HOLDINGS LIMITED ਷ߕཧਯછٰϞࠢʮ̡ *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

€׵ϵᅉ༺ൗ̅ϓͭʘϞࠢʮ̡

(Stock Code: 493)

€ٰ΅˾໮j493

Notification Letter ஷٝՌ΁

28 September 2018 2018ϋ9˜28˚

Dear Non-Registered Shareholder, ߧڢ೮াٰ΅ܵϞɛ

Notification of publication of interim report 2018 on the website of GOME Retail Holdings Limited ("the Company")

׵਷ߕཧਯછٰϞࠢʮ̡ €˜͉ʮ̡™ၣ१̊೯2018ϋʕಂజѓٙஷٝ

*

We hereby notify you that the above corporate communication (the "Corporate Communication") of the Company, in both English and Chinese, is now available on the Company's website atwww.gome.com.hk.

Ң̡ତᔫஷٝ ტɨd͉ʮ̡ɪࠑٙʮ̡ஷৃ€˜ʮ̡ஷৃ™ٙʕߵ˖وdତʊ೮༱׵͉ʮ̡ၣ१ www.gome.com.hkf

You may now access to the Corporate Communication on the Company's website.

ሗ׵͉ʮ̡ၣ१ʫቡᚎɪࠑٙʮ̡ஷৃf

If you wish to receive a printed copy of the Corporate Communication, you can complete the enclosed Request Form and return it to the Company's Branch Share Registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Abacus Limited, by post using the mailing label provided. The printed copy of the Corporate Communication will be sent to you free of charge upon receipt of your request.

ࡊcტɨᏝϗ՟ʮ̡ஷৃٙΙՏ͉d̙෬Ѽᎇڝʘ͡ሗڌࣸʿл͜ඉ੔ᅺᜀ੔Ϋ͉ʮ̡ʘ࠰ಥٰ΅ཀ˒೮ াʱஈ Ñ ՙԳඩݡාϞࠢʮ̡fʮ̡ஷৃٙΙՏ͉ਗ਼е൬೯৔ʚ ტɨf

Please note that by completing and returning the Request Form to request for the printed copy of the Corporate Communication, you will expressly indicate that you prefer to receive all future corporate communication(s) of the Company in printed form.

ሗءจd຅ ტɨ෬ᄳʿ੔Ϋ͡ሗڌࣸ˸॰՟ʮ̡ஷৃٙΙՏ͉ܝdуڌͪcტɨᆽႩᏝϗ՟͉ʮ̡˚ܝ ̊೯ٙהϞʮ̡ஷৃٙΙՏ͉f

Should you have any queries relating to this notification, please contact Enquiry Hotline of Tricor Abacus Limited at (852) 2980 1333 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

ࡊcტɨ࿁͉ஷٝϞ΂Оݟ༔dሗ׵݋ಂɓЇ݋ಂʞ€࠰ಥʮ଺৿ಂৰ̮ɪʹ9ࣛЇɨʹ5ࣛߧཥՙԳඩ ݡාϞࠢʮ̡ፔ༔ᆠ㝬dཥ༑໮ᇁމ(852) 2980 1333f

Yours faithfully,

˾ڌ

For and on behalf of

਷ߕཧਯછٰϞࠢʮ̡*

GOME Retail Holdings Limited

ੂБ໨ԫ

Zou Xiao Chun

ཅወ݆

Executive Director

ᔫ઼

Encl. ڝ΁jν˖

*For identification purpose only සԶᗆй

Note: Corporate communication(s) refer to any document issued or to be issued by the Company for information or action of holders of securities of the Company, including but not limited to annual report, summary financial report (where applicable), interim report, summary interim report (where applicable), notice of meeting, listing document and circular.

ൗj ʮ̡ஷৃܸ͉͟ʮ̡೯̈אਗ਼ʚ೯̈˸Զ͉ʮٰ̡؇ਞ๫אમ՟Бਗٙ΂О˖΁dՉʕܼ̍Шʔࠢ׵ϋజeৌਕ࿜ࠅజѓ€νቇ ͜eʕಂజѓeʕಂ࿜ࠅజѓ€νቇ͜eึᙄஷѓeɪ̹˖΁ʿஷՌf

Request Form ͡ሗڌࣸ

To:

GOME Retail Holdings Limited

਷ߕཧਯછٰϞࠢʮ̡*

("the Company")

€˜ʮ̡™

c/o Tricor Abacus Limited

຾ՙԳඩݡාϞࠢʮ̡ᔷʹ

Level 22, Hopewell Centre

࠰ಥެΧɽ༸؇183

183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong

Υձʕː22

ߧj

I/We would like to receive a printed copy of interim report 2018 and all future Corporate Communication(s)(Note 1) of the Company(Note 2).

͉ɛ Ŋ шഃࠅӋ॰՟c൮ʮ̡ʘ2018ϋʕಂజѓʿc൮ʮ̡˚ܝ̊೯ٙהϞʮ̡ஷৃ€ൗ1ٙΙՏ͉€ൗ2f

Signature: ᖦ໇jDate: ˚ಂj

Name:

֑Τj

(English ߵ˖)

(Chinese ʕ˖)

(in block letters ˸ฺ͍෬ᄳ )

Contact Phone Number: ᑌഖཥ༑j

*For identification purpose only සԶᗆй

Notes :

  • (1) Corporate communication(s) refer to any document issued or to be issued by the Company for information or action of holders of securities of the Company, including but not limited to annual report, summary financial report (where applicable), interim report, summary interim report (where applicable), notice of meeting, listing document and circular.

    ʮ̡ஷৃܸ͉͟ʮ̡೯̈אਗ਼ʚ೯̈˸Զ͉ʮٰ̡؇ਞ๫אમ՟Бਗٙ΂О˖΁dՉʕܼ̍Шʔࠢ׵ϋజeৌਕ࿜ࠅజѓ€νቇ ͜eʕಂజѓeʕಂ࿜ࠅజѓ€νቇ͜eึᙄஷѓeɪ̹˖΁ʿஷՌf

  • (2) By completing and returning this Request Form to request for the printed copy of the above Corporate Communication, you have expressly indicated that you prefer to receive all future corporate communication(s) of the Company in printed form.

    ຅ ტɨ෬ᄳʿ੔Ϋ͡ሗڌࣸ˸॰՟ɪࠑٙʮ̡ஷৃٙΙՏ͉ܝdуڌͪcტɨᆽႩᏝϗ՟͉ʮ̡˚ܝ̊೯ٙהϞஷৃٙΙՏ͉f

(Please cut along the dotted line ሗضൈᇞ਒ɨ)

Mailing Label ඉ੔ᅺᜀ

Please cut the mailing label and stick this on

an envelope to return the Request Form to us.

Tricor Abacus Limited

No postage stamp is required for local mailing

ՙԳඩݡාϞࠢʮ̡

຅ ტɨ੔ΫϤڌࣸࣛdሗਗ਼Ϥඉ੔ᅺᜀ਒൨׵ڦ܆ɪf

Freepost No. ᔊکΫඉ໮ᇁ: 37

νί͉ಥҳ੔d ტɨೌც˕˹ඉ൬א൨ɪඉୃ

Hong Kong࠰ಥ

Disclaimer

OME Retail Holdings Limited published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 10:36:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GOME RETAIL HOLDINGS LTD
06:37aGOME RETAIL : Notification Letter
PU
09/12GOME RETAIL : Poll results for the special general meeting held on 12 september ..
PU
08/28GOME RETAIL : Announces its 2018 Interim Results Leveraging the “Home ..
PU
08/24GOME RETAIL : Notification Letter
PU
08/24GOME RETAIL : Form of proxy for use at special general meeting
PU
08/24GOME RETAIL : Notice of special general meeting
PU
08/02GOME RETAIL : Profit warning announcement
PU
06/28GOME RETAIL : Poll results of the annual general meeting held on 28 june 2018
PU
05/29GOME RETAIL : Notification Letter
PU
05/29GOME RETAIL : Form of proxy for use at annual general meeting
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/29GOME Retail Holdings Limited ADR 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2016GOME Still Looking To Adapt To China's Evolving Retail Market 
2015GOME Getting Its Due 
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 69 111 M
EBIT 2018 -332 M
Net income 2018 -501 M
Debt 2018 5 974 M
Yield 2018 0,24%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 220,04
EV / Sales 2018 0,31x
EV / Sales 2019 0,29x
Capitalization 15 179 M
Chart GOME RETAIL HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
GOME Retail Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOME RETAIL HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 0,62  CNY
Spread / Average Target -12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jun Zhou Wang President
Da Zhong Zhang Chairman
Wei Fang Chief Financial Officer
Xiao Chun Zou Executive Director
Kong Wai Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOME RETAIL HOLDINGS LTD-14.89%2 205
BEST BUY COMPANY16.30%21 377
AARON'S, INC.36.21%3 727
TECH DATA CORP-23.95%2 754
BIC CAMERA INC.-4.55%2 653
CECONOMY-50.70%2 590
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.