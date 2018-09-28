GOME Retail : Notification Letter

GOME RETAIL HOLDINGS LIMITED ਷ߕཧਯછٰϞࠢʮ̡ *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

€׵ϵᅉ༺ൗ̅ϓͭʘϞࠢʮ̡

(Stock Code: 493)

€ٰ΅˾໮j493

Notification Letter ஷٝՌ΁

28 September 2018 2018ϋ9˜28˚

Dear Non-Registered Shareholder, ߧڢ೮াٰ΅ܵϞɛ

Notification of publication of interim report 2018 on the website of GOME Retail Holdings Limited ("the Company")

׵਷ߕཧਯછٰϞࠢʮ̡ €˜͉ʮ̡™ၣ१̊೯2018ϋʕಂజѓٙஷٝ

*

We hereby notify you that the above corporate communication (the "Corporate Communication") of the Company, in both English and Chinese, is now available on the Company's website atwww.gome.com.hk.

Ң̡ତᔫஷٝ ტɨd͉ʮ̡ɪࠑٙʮ̡ஷৃ€˜ʮ̡ஷৃ™ٙʕߵ˖وdତʊ೮༱׵͉ʮ̡ၣ१ www.gome.com.hkf

You may now access to the Corporate Communication on the Company's website.

ሗ׵͉ʮ̡ၣ१ʫቡᚎɪࠑٙʮ̡ஷৃf

If you wish to receive a printed copy of the Corporate Communication, you can complete the enclosed Request Form and return it to the Company's Branch Share Registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Abacus Limited, by post using the mailing label provided. The printed copy of the Corporate Communication will be sent to you free of charge upon receipt of your request.

ࡊcტɨᏝϗ՟ʮ̡ஷৃٙΙՏ͉d̙෬Ѽᎇڝʘ͡ሗڌࣸʿл͜ඉ੔ᅺᜀ੔Ϋ͉ʮ̡ʘ࠰ಥٰ΅ཀ˒೮ াʱஈ Ñ ՙԳඩݡාϞࠢʮ̡fʮ̡ஷৃٙΙՏ͉ਗ਼е൬೯৔ʚ ტɨf

Please note that by completing and returning the Request Form to request for the printed copy of the Corporate Communication, you will expressly indicate that you prefer to receive all future corporate communication(s) of the Company in printed form.

ሗءจd຅ ტɨ෬ᄳʿ੔Ϋ͡ሗڌࣸ˸॰՟ʮ̡ஷৃٙΙՏ͉ܝdуڌͪcტɨᆽႩᏝϗ՟͉ʮ̡˚ܝ ̊೯ٙהϞʮ̡ஷৃٙΙՏ͉f

Should you have any queries relating to this notification, please contact Enquiry Hotline of Tricor Abacus Limited at (852) 2980 1333 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

ࡊcტɨ࿁͉ஷٝϞ΂Оݟ༔dሗ׵݋ಂɓЇ݋ಂʞ€࠰ಥʮ଺৿ಂৰ̮ɪʹ9ࣛЇɨʹ5ࣛߧཥՙԳඩ ݡාϞࠢʮ̡ፔ༔ᆠ㝬dཥ༑໮ᇁމ(852) 2980 1333f

Yours faithfully, ˾ڌ For and on behalf of ਷ߕཧਯછٰϞࠢʮ̡* GOME Retail Holdings Limited ੂБ໨ԫ Zou Xiao Chun ཅወ݆ Executive Director ᔫ઼

Encl. ڝ΁jν˖

*For identification purpose only සԶᗆй

Note: Corporate communication(s) refer to any document issued or to be issued by the Company for information or action of holders of securities of the Company, including but not limited to annual report, summary financial report (where applicable), interim report, summary interim report (where applicable), notice of meeting, listing document and circular.

ൗj ʮ̡ஷৃܸ͉͟ʮ̡೯̈אਗ਼ʚ೯̈˸Զ͉ʮٰ̡؇ਞ๫אમ՟Бਗٙ΂О˖΁dՉʕܼ̍Шʔࠢ׵ϋజeৌਕ࿜ࠅజѓ€νቇ ͜eʕಂజѓeʕಂ࿜ࠅజѓ€νቇ͜eึᙄஷѓeɪ̹˖΁ʿஷՌf

Request Form ͡ሗڌࣸ

To: GOME Retail Holdings Limited ਷ߕཧਯછٰϞࠢʮ̡* ("the Company") €˜ʮ̡™ c/o Tricor Abacus Limited ຾ՙԳඩݡාϞࠢʮ̡ᔷʹ Level 22, Hopewell Centre ࠰ಥެΧɽ༸؇183໮ 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong Υձʕː22ᅽ

ߧj

I/We would like to receive a printed copy of interim report 2018 and all future Corporate Communication(s)(Note 1) of the Company(Note 2).

͉ɛ Ŋ шഃࠅӋ॰՟c൮ʮ̡ʘ2018ϋʕಂజѓʿc൮ʮ̡˚ܝ̊೯ٙהϞʮ̡ஷৃ€ൗ1ٙΙՏ͉€ൗ2f

Signature: ᖦ໇jDate: ˚ಂj

Name:

֑Τj

(English ߵ˖)

(Chinese ʕ˖)

(in block letters ˸ฺ͍෬ᄳ )

Contact Phone Number: ᑌഖཥ༑j

*For identification purpose only සԶᗆй

Notes ൗ:

(1) Corporate communication(s) refer to any document issued or to be issued by the Company for information or action of holders of securities of the Company, including but not limited to annual report, summary financial report (where applicable), interim report, summary interim report (where applicable), notice of meeting, listing document and circular. ʮ̡ஷৃܸ͉͟ʮ̡೯̈אਗ਼ʚ೯̈˸Զ͉ʮٰ̡؇ਞ๫אમ՟Бਗٙ΂О˖΁dՉʕܼ̍Шʔࠢ׵ϋజeৌਕ࿜ࠅజѓ€νቇ ͜eʕಂజѓeʕಂ࿜ࠅజѓ€νቇ͜eึᙄஷѓeɪ̹˖΁ʿஷՌf

(2) By completing and returning this Request Form to request for the printed copy of the above Corporate Communication, you have expressly indicated that you prefer to receive all future corporate communication(s) of the Company in printed form. ຅ ტɨ෬ᄳʿ੔Ϋ͡ሗڌࣸ˸॰՟ɪࠑٙʮ̡ஷৃٙΙՏ͉ܝdуڌͪcტɨᆽႩᏝϗ՟͉ʮ̡˚ܝ̊೯ٙהϞஷৃٙΙՏ͉f

(Please cut along the dotted line ሗضൈᇞ਒ɨ)

✁