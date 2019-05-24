GOME Retail : Revenue on the Rise with Steady Improvement in Operations New Businesses Drive New Growth under “Home · Living” Strategy

For Immediate Release

GOME's Revenue on the Rise with Steady Improvement in Operations

New Businesses Drive New Growth under "Home · Living" Strategy

(Hong Kong, 24 May 2019) GOME Retail Holdings Limited (HKEX stock code: 493, "GOME" or "the Company", together with its subsidiaries, "the Group") today announced its results for the three months ended 31 March 2019. The Company extended its efforts in establishing a new retail pathway with GOME's iconic characteristics. Its transformation to become a "Home · Living" provider of one-stop home solution, service solution and supply chain is seeing promising developments.

During the Reporting Period, the total Gross Merchandise Volume ("GMV") of the Group for both online and offline operations grew by 4.6% as compared with the corresponding period last year. Sales revenue rose by 1.3% year-on-year thanks to the satisfactory performance of new businesses, while consolidated gross profit margin maintained at a high level of 17.3%. Total operating expenses ratio remained stable as compared with the same period last year, while financial costs were relatively high. Taking into account the above factors, the Group's loss attributable to owners of the parent during the Reporting Period was RMB 87 million, a sharp reduction as compared with the forth quarter of 2018. Capital reserve remained ample, with cash and cash equivalents at about RMB 10.5 billion as of 31 March 2019, enabling the Company to accelerate in implementing its "Home · Living" strategy.

Actively Building a "Home · Living" Store Network and Deepening the Sales Channel Penetration

One core manifestation of GOME's "Home · Living" strategy is the integrated flagship store that combines "home appliance zone, home furnishing zone, one stop home solution and scenario supermarkets" in a single venue, while New Retail Stores (franchise stores) are an exemplar of the Company's supply chain capability. GOME takes heed to speed up the opening of county-level stores and New Retail Stores to deepen its sales channel penetration. With a in-store-shops model, GOME established partnership with Carrefour to strengthen its coverage of bulk appliances, 3C and smart products and reach even more customers with its strong supply chain and service ecosystem. During the