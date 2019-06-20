GomSpace : and UnseenLabs to continue the development of a second-generation space system Read more

GomSpace and UnseenLabs to continue the development of a second-generation space systemGomSpace and UnseenLabs have signed an Authorization To Proceed (ATP) with the purpose of continuing the development of a second-generation space system. The objective is to supply disruptive spectrum monitoring services from low earth orbit.GomSpace A/S has been selected by UnseenLabs SAS to develop and deliver their second-generation space system. The collaboration will result in further enhancement of the capabilities to provide disruptive spectrum monitoring services from space, featuring unique hardware and software.

'GomSpace is very excited to continue the collaboration with UnseenLabs. With this project, we believe that UnseenLabs will continue to provide a disruptive capacity to their customers for maritime surveillance services provided by low earth orbiting satellites,' says Niels Buus, CEO of GomSpace.

'We are very pleased with the technical capabilities and the agility of the solutions GomSpace can provide. Working with GomSpace during the development of our first-generation space system has convinced us that they are the right choice for our continued roadmap. Their flight proven hardware and software products are for us a major source of confidence, allowing us to focus our expertise on payloads, missions and services,' says Jonathan Galic, CEO and cofounder of UnseenLabs.

Under the ATP, signed at the Paris Airshow, the parties will complete work to define the scope and specifications of the new space system to be finally contracted within the fall of 2019.

For more information, please contact:

Niels Buus (CEO)

Tel: +45 40 31 55 57

E-mail: nbu @ gomspace.com

About GomSpace Group AB

The company's business operations are mainly conducted through the wholly-owned Danish subsidiary, GomSpace A/S, with operational office in Aalborg, Denmark. GomSpace is a space company with a mission to be engaged in the global market for space systems and services by introducing new products, i.e. components, platforms and systems based on innovation within professional nanosatellites. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier exchange under the ticker GOMX. FNCA Sweden AB, info@fnca.se, +46-8-528 00 399 is the Company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit our website on www.gomspace.com.

------------------------------------------------------------

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/gomspace-a-s/r/gomspace-and-unseenlabs-to-continue-the-development-of-a-second-generation-space-system,c2845509

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14387/2845509/1066182.pdf

https://news.cision.com/gomspace-a-s/i/handshaking-photo-unseenlabs,c2644854 Handshaking photo Unseenlabs